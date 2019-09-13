The Hays High cross country team competed Thursday in the Hesston Invitational, a unique meet in which they event was split up into eight races by grade.

The Hays High girls finished in third place as a team. Twelve Indians medaled overall.

The HHS girls had six top-10 placers — junior Claire Shippy (3rd), sophomore Landri Dotts (4th), freshman Amelia Jaeger (5th), junior Allison Shubert (6th), senior Yesenia Maldonado (7th) and Jaycine Watson (10th).

On the boys side, sophomore Brayden Hines placed 10th.

Up next, the Indians will host their own meet on Thursday at Sand Plum in Victoria.