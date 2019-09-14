The Hays High volleyball team went 3-0 on Thursday in a quadrangular at Dodge City.

The Indians, now 6-2 on the season, earned wins over Lakin (21-25, 25-7, 25-21), Dodge City (24-26, 25-21, 28-26) and Sublette (25-17, 25-17).

Tasiah Nunnery led the Indians with 21 kills over the three matches. She had 15 assists against Lakin and 13 against Dodge City.

Kyah Summers had four aces in the Lakin win and three aces in the Sublette victory.

Brooklyn Schaffer recorded 14 digs against Dodge City and seven against Lakin. Macee Altman added nine kills in the Dodge City win.

The Indians' junior varsity team also went 3-0 in Dodge City.

Hays High will be back in action on Sept. 19 at Pratt.

Hays High girls golf takes third in Dodge

The Hays High girls golf team placed third in the Dodge City Invitational on Thursday at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

Sophomore Taleia McCrae and junior Sophia Garrison each shot 87s, placing sixth and seventh respectively.

The Indians carded a 393 as a team. Wichita-Kapaun won with a 347 while Garden City took second with a 372.

Gracie Wente recoded a 109 and Katie Dinkel a 110 to round out the Indians’ team scores.

Garden City’s Alyssa McMillen won the individual title with a 75.

Indians XC competes in Hesston

The Hays High cross country team competed Thursday in the Hesston Invitational, a unique meet in which the event was split up into eight races by grade.

The Hays High girls finished in third place as a team. Twelve Indians medaled overall.

The HHS girls had six top-10 placers — junior Claire Shippy (3rd), sophomore Landri Dotts (4th), freshman Amelia Jaeger (5th), junior Allison Shubert (6th), senior Yesenia Maldonado (7th) and Jaycine Watson (10th).

On the boys side, sophomore Brayden Hines placed 10th.

Up next, the Indians will host their own meet on Thursday at Sand Plum in Victoria.

Indian soccer falls to Garden City

The Hays High boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision at Garden City on Thursday. Matt Goodale scored the lone goal for the Indians.

TMP soccer beats Wichita Independent

The Thomas More Prep-Marian soccer team cruised to a 6-1 win over Wichita Independent in the Maize South Invitational on Saturday.

TMP volleyball starts strong at Trego

The TMP volleyball team beat Stockton (25-8, 25-16) and Northern Valley (25-9, 25-12) to begin pool play at the Trego Invitational on Saturday.

The Monarchs lost in four sets to Beloit on Thursday at home, falling 25-14, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25.