The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team earned its first win under first-year head coach Jay Harris, notching a come-from-behind 19-16 victory at Ellis on Friday night.

TMP’s Bryce Seib scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:56 left, and the Monarchs came up with a defensive stop to seal the win. TMP moved to 1-1 on the season.

Freshman Kade Harris put TMP on the board with 8:42 left in the first quarter on a 6-yard run. Ellis led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter but TMP regained the lead on Seib’s 1-yard plunge with 2:40 left before halftime.

An Ellis touchdown pass midway through the third quarter put the Railroaders back in front before Seib’s deciding TD in the final moments.

TMP-Marian will welcome Plainville for the Monarchs’ home opener next Friday at Lewis Field Stadium. The Cardinals are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and knocked off defending Class 2A champion Phillipsburg 21-14 on Friday.

Ellis fell to 0-2 and will play at Ellinwood next Friday.