Fort Hays State battled through windy conditions in Hays to defeat Sterling College 6-1 on Tuesday. The Tigers swept doubles play and took five of six singles matches for the win. FHSU improved to 3-2 overall on the season.

The No. 1 team of Natalie Lubbers and Ellea Ediger, and No. 3 team of Grace Holgerson and Kimberly Stone cruised to victory to give FHSU the team point yielded from doubles play. The No. 1 Tiger team defeated Janae Ryan and Keeley Hipp 6-1, while the No. 3 Tiger team defeated Brooklyn Bauman and Cortney Blackburn 6-0. The No. 2 team of Macy Moyers and Sydney McAdoo battled to a 7-5 win over Nicole Marin and Maddie Thrasher.

All singles matches finished in straight sets with the Tigers on top in five of six. Lubbers turned in the most dominant performance of the six at the No. 1 position, defeating Thrasher 6-1, 6-0. Holgerson claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 over Bauman. Ediger (No. 3) and McAdoo (No. 4) put the match away for the Tigers. Ediger won 6-2, 6-3 over Hipp and McAdoo won 6-2, 6-4 over Blackburn. Moyers battled Ryan at No. 2, coming out victorious in scores of 6-4, 7-5. Stone was the only Tiger to drop a match, falling 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to Marin at the No. 5 position.

Fort Hays State will scrimmage Barton Community College on Monday before returning to countable competition against Bethel College on Friday, Sept. 27 in Hays at 3:30 pm.