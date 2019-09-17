LIBERAL — The Hays High girls golf team claimed second place at the Liberal Invitational on Monday at Willow Tree Golf Course.

Junior Sophia Garrison led the Indians with a 36 in the nine-hole tournament to take second place individually, three strokes back of first-place Alyssa McMillen from Garden City. HHS sophomore Taleia McCrae took third place with a 41.

Garden City won the team title by 14 strokes over Hays High.

Katie Dinkel and Gracie Wente each shot 53s to round out the team score for the Indians.