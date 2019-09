The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team picked up a pair of victories in the Hill City triangular on Tuesday.

The Monarchs beat Hill City, 25-22, 25-16, and earned a 25-11, 23-25, 25-14 win over Phillipsburg.

TMP will host a triangular with Oakley and Smith Center at 5 p.m. next Tuesday at Al Billinger Field House.

Monarch soccer falls to Garden City

The TMP boys soccer team took a 10-0 loss to Garden City on Tuesday at TMP.

The Monarchs will play at Wichita Southeast on Thursday.