In its first match in Great American Conference play, the Fort Hays State University men's soccer program ended a three-game losing streak, defeated rival Northeastern State University and extended its run of victories in Hays to eighteen consecutive matches at the conclusion of their 2-1 win in overtime.

With just under six minutes left to play in the extra period, senior midfielder Sergio Villalba sent a ball down the sideline, just sliding around the defender in pursuit. Santiago Agudelo sprinted in behind the RiverHawks defense. Using shear pace and poise, the reigning National Player of the Year dribbled to the edge of the 18-yard box.

Behind the entirety of the Northeastern State outfield players, Agudelo only had one man to beat. Goalkeeper Justin Hinman jumped off his line and into action. The senior forward took one side step and slotted the ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the night to secure a Tigers victory.

Agudelo's first goal came in the 19th minute. Forward Arsenio Chamorro controlled the ball off of a header won by Agudelo within the Tigers' attacking third. He played a ground ball to midfielder Rogelio Lopez who played with a bit of skill and side stepped his defender. Lopez crossed the ball and found Agudelo at the far post and slotted the ball to the keeper's right.

Before FHSU scored, the RiverHawks saw a screaming strike by Aaron Ugbah be goal-bound. Stepping into a swing, Ugbah drilled a ball into the top corner of the net on a near 25-yard strike.

For Fort Hays, this marks its second victory of the 2019 campaign and their fourth consecutive victory over the RiverHawks.

Seven players played all 94 minutes on Thursday night for the black and gold. Senior goalkeeper Cullen Fisch added two saves on 11 shots in the victory.

The Tigers will remain at home on Saturday, Sept. 21 and take on No. 15 Rogers State for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The only time that the two sides have faced off was in 2017 in Claremore, Okla. which resulted in 1-0 defeat for FHSU.