The Dodge City High School boys’ soccer team spoiled Hays High’s home opener, claiming a 4-0 league win on Thursday at Indian field.

The visitors dominated time of possession in the first half, but the Hays High defense allowed only one goal, in the 16th minute. Junior Alan Lopez took a long ball on the run, and surrounded by three Indian defenders beat HHS senior goalkeeper Tucker Johnson inside the far post.

The Red Demons added three goals in the second half. Junior Erik Martinez scored from the top of the box off a pass from senior Jesus Sanchez to make it 2-0 in the 47th minute. Junior Carlos Rayon Lopez scored on a rebound in the box in the 50th, and senior Merevdi Nkongolo finished the scoring with a goal in the 74th.

Johnson recorded nine saves while Dodge City junior keeper Christopher Velez stopped one for the clean sheet.

Dodge City improved to 5-2 overall and evened its Western Athletic Conference record at 1-1. Hays High dropped to 2-6 and 0-4.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday's print edition for more on the game.