The Hays High volleyball team went 2-1 in the Pratt quadrangular on Thursday.

The Indians beat Ulysses (25-21, 25-17) and Pratt (25-10, 17-25, 25-17) while losing to Garden City (18-25, 18-25).

Tasiah Nunnery led the Indians with 27 kills. Kaitlin Suppes tallied 11 assists against Uysses and had eight assists against Garden City. Alexa Moeckel added seven kills in the Pratt win.

The Indians improved to 8-3 on the season. Hays High will return to action in the Wamego tournament on Sept. 28.

The HHS junior varsity team went 2-1 in Pratt while the freshman team went 3-0 in Colby.