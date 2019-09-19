With all the bids tallied and tickets totaled, the 10th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner was another record-setting event for FHSU Athletics. Following the sale of 93 live items and 239 silent items, alongside dinner and raffle tickets, the FHSU Athletic Department raised a net total of $377,402, eclipsing 2018's record total of $343,000. The last two auctions have benefitted greatly from a pair of $100,000 matching gifts towards Live Auction Item #40. Patty Baconrind provided the match in 2018 while Stephen Tebo provided the match this year.

Total dollars generated was not the only record set, however, as 668 supporters were in attendance, 80 more than the previous high set last year. The Auction and Dinner was held inside the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility for a third time in 2019, allowing for more attendees and more space for viewing items.

Funds from this year's Live Auction Item #40 will address improvements to numerous athletics facilities. The list includes new basketball goals inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, an expansion of the wrestling practice room, a new wrestling mat, NFL style goalposts (uprights) at Lewis Field, upgraded speakers and a new scoreboard at Tiger Stadium (softball), backstop netting and new batting cages at Larks Park (baseball) and acoustical upgrades to two of the auxiliary gyms in Cunningham Hall. Donations for Item #40 are accepted throughout the year. They are 100% tax deductible and can be paid in installments through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Individuals or businesses interested in donating can contact the athletics office at (785) 628-4050 to set up a gift.

Stephen Tebo provided a generous matching gift of $100,000 toward Live Auction Item #40, while the Fleharty family donated $19,000 towards the new scoreboard at Tiger Stadium. Attendees at the auction contributed $114,000 towards Item #40.

"The success of this year's record breaking Tiger Auction and Dinner could not have happened without the hard work and dedication from our auction committee, everyone who donated an item, everyone who attended, and our corporate sponsor Eagle," said assistant athletic director Matt Cook.

The annual event has seen more than 5,000 attendees and raised over $2 million for Tiger Athletics over the last 10 years, with generous individuals and businesses in the Hays community donating nearly 3,000 items.

Fans can mark their calendars for the 11th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility. Information regarding next year's event will be released in the spring of 2020.