DANIEL HARKIN, MANHATTAN | CROSS COUNTRY JUNIOR

HIS PERFORMANCE: Class 6A state runner-up last year as a sophomore, Harkin served notice that he might be the runner to beat this year with his performance at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo. Facing schools from multiple midwestern states, Harkin raced to the meet title in 15 minutes, 11.50 seconds, smashing the Indians' school record of 15:38.47 by 27 seconds.

COACH'S COMMENT: "I am thrilled to see Daniel's hard work and great attitude pay off with such a wicked-fast new school record and Stampede championship," Manhattan coach Susan Melgares said.

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

• MEGHAN BROCKMEIER, RURAL VISTA VOLLEYBALL: After an injury forced the Heat to alter their lineup, Brockmeier flourished in a new role, helping lead Rural Vista to the Hartford Tournament title for the second straight year. Brockmeier had 72 kills, 62 digs and went 61 of 62 serving.

• GAVIN CORNELISON, FRANKFORT FOOTBALL: Cornelison led Frankfort to a 74-52 shootout win over Doniphan West, accounting for seven touchdowns. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 132 yards and two scores.

• MARIAH FARMER, SILVER LAKE CROSS COUNTRY: Farmer, a freshman, won her first varsity race, taking the title at the Hiawatha Invitational and leading the Eagles to the team title as well. Farmer finished in 21 minutes, 56 seconds and won by nine seconds over Hiawatha's Kate Madsen.

• GABE GARBER, SABETHA FOOTBALL: Garber helped No. 1 Sabetha rally from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat Perry-Lecompton 41-21. Garber ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 148 yards and another score. He also had seven tackles and 51 return yards.

• TAYLIN HOOVER, SILVER LAKE VOLLEYBALL: Hoover helped the Eagles capture the title at the Rossville Invitational, recording 33 kills, 30 digs and seven aces. She also picked up 14 kills and 17 digs in a split with Hayden and Wamego earlier in the week.

• COLIN JUENEMAN, HANOVER FOOTBALL: Jueneman sparked Hanover to a 66-16 rout of Rock Hills, scoring six touchdowns. He ran for four scores and also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Defensively, he had 16 tackles as the Wildcats shut down Rock Creek's powerful run game.

• GRADY MCCUNE, BALDWIN SOCCER: McCune scored three goals and had an assist in leading Baldwin to wins over Ottawa and Cair Paravel. McCune is the Bulldogs' leading scorer this year, helping the team to a 5-1 record.

• DEVIN NEAL, LAWRENCE FOOTBALL: Neal burned Gardner-Edgerton for four touchdowns as the Lions upset the No. 2 Trailblazers 35-34 to go to 3-0. Neal ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns and also caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores, his 80-yard touchdown run with just under four minutes to play.

• OONA NELSON, SEABURY CROSS COUNTRY: Nelson broke Seabury's school record for the second time this season with her second win of the season, taking the title at the Wellsville Invitational. Nelson finished in 20 minutes, 0.55 seconds and won by 44 seconds.

• MACY SMITH, OLPE CROSS COUNTRY: Smith won a pair of meets last week, taking first at the Lyndon and Northern Heights Invitationals. Smith won the Lyndon title by a minute and a half with a time of 24 minutes, 15.66 seconds and won Heights by 40 seconds in 21:20.