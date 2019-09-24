KAITLYN CROUGH, WASHBURN RURAL | SOPHOMORE GOLFER

HER PERFORMANCE: After struggling early in the season, Crough shot a career-best 75 Monday in the city tournament at Western Hills Golf Course, taking medalist honors by seven strokes to lead the Junior Blues to a 54-stroke win and their seventh straight city title. Crough, who tied for 13th as a freshman in the Class 6A state meet, also finished second in the Topeka West Invitational, held in conjunction with the city meet, as Washburn Rural won that championship by 28 strokes.

COACH’S COMMENT: “This was just fantastic for Kaitlyn (Monday) and this should help her confidence going forward into the rest of the season,'' Washburn Rural coach Jared Goehring said. "She definitely has the potential to do this. I think now that she can see that the results are starting to pay off a little bit, who knows what's next for her?''

TIME 2 TALK

1 QUESTION: Coach Goering said you started feeling better about your game last week in practice, which carried over to the city meet. What's been the difference?

ANSWER: I started getting out of my head and I just played the game and didn't worry about my score.

2 QUESTION: Washburn Rural won the city title by 54 strokes. Do you feel like the team just keeps getting better and better?

ANSWER: Yes, we keep on practicing hard and we don't stop.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

TANNER NEWKIRK, HAYDEN CROSS COUNTRY: A sophomore returning state placer, Newkirk placed second among 101 competitors in the Bonner Springs Invitational, clocking a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 39.9 seconds.

DESMOND PURNELL, HAYDEN RUNNING BACK/DEFENSIVE BACK: Purnell, a junior, scored two touchdowns and set up a TD in Hayden's 41-7 victory over Washburn Rural. Purnell scored on a 27-yard run and an 80-yard reception also had a pass interception and 46-yard return.

HEIDI SCHIEBER, WASHBURN RURAL CROSS COUNTRY: A freshman, Schieber placed fifth in the Bonner Springs Invitational in a 5-kilometer time of 20:55, leading the Junior Blues to the team championship by a 42-65 margin over Shawnee Mission North.

JAMES SCHNEIDER, TOPEKA WEST SOCCER: Schneider, a senior, scored both goals as Topeka West took a 2-1 overtime Centennial League decision over Junction City to earn its first victory of the season.

KY THOMAS, TOPEKA HIGH RUNNING BACK: A senior, Thomas carried the ball five times for 144 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans' 60-8 Centennial League win over Highland Park. Thomas scored on runs of 82, 29, 13, 10 and 10 yards.

