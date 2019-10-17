After advancing to the Class 5A state tennis tournament as a sophomore, Seaman senior doubles standout Emma Biggs and several of her teammates were left on the sidelines a year ago after a clerical error prevented them from taking part in regional competition.

But Seaman will be well-represented in Friday and Saturday's state meet at Pittsburg, with five players in the field, and the Vikings will be looking to end the year with a big finish.

Biggs said missing state last year was tough, but also gave her motivation for her senior season.

"It definitely did,'' said Biggs, who teamed with sophomore Grace Unruh to capture a regional doubles championship in last Saturday's 5A meet at Emporia. "I think just going to practices over the summer and the winter and working with other people and learning new skills, it definitely helped me coming into this year and to be more focused and not worry about the negatives as much.

"My goal is to place third or higher and I feel like we can definitely do that. I definitely think it's a possibility.''

Biggs and Unruh played with different partners last season before being paired together this fall and will take a 27-3 record to state.

The duo captured the city championship in No. 1 doubles and finished second in the Centennial League meet before last week's regional title.

"I knew we could do what we've done,'' Unruh said. "I think every time we've been out there we've been able to improve and fight harder and get better and keep fighting back.''

Seaman, which finished second to Andover as a team at regionals, also got a second-place singles finish from junior Elise Schreiner while the doubles team of senior Emma Dowd and freshman Lauren Sweeney finished third.

Schreiner is 24-7 on the season while Dowd and Sweeney are 9-4.

Dowd is the lone Seaman returner that got the chance to play at state a year ago and teamed with Aleksandra Sadowska to finished 10th in 5A.

Seaman coach Mark Orozco said the Vikings have been hungry all season to make it back to state this season.

"It's always in the background, it truly is,'' Orozco said. "The kids wanted that opportunity last year and didn't get it, so they know this is it and they've really come to play.

"Practice is very hard and they play each other like matches and it's, "Go get 'em' all the time.''

Topeka West senior Ariel Graber made it to 5A state in singles, finishing fifth in the Emporia regional. She is 12-9 on the season.

Washburn Rural qualified all six of its players for the 6A tournament, which will be played at Kossover Tennis Center.

Washburn Rural finished second to Centennial League champion Manhattan in the 6A regional at Wichita East, led by the second-place doubles team of seniors Grace Bradbury and Halley Robinett, who are 20-8 on the season.

Junior Blues sophomore Sheriden Wichman, a state doubles medalist as a freshman, finished third in singles at regionals and will take a 21-7 record into the state meet, while freshman Meredith Kucera (19-8) was fourth in singles at regionals and freshmen Hailey Beck and Kate Fritz (18-7) placed fourth in doubles.

Topeka High senior Beth Peterson and freshman Adisyn Caryl qualified for state with a third-place regional finish, topping Beck and Fritz in the third-place match. Peterson and Caryl are 10-3 this fall.

Hayden qualified its entire team for the 4A state meet at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield, winning the team title in the regional it hosted at Kossover.

The Wildcats were led by regional singles champion Rhen Calhoon, a junior, and the championship doubles team of juniors Allyson Meier and Jenny Voegeli.

Calhoon (27-6) beat senior teammate Marisol Blair (23-4) in the regional singles final while Meier and Voegeli will take a 26-7 record to state after beating Miege in the regional final. Meier and Voegeli placed eighth in 4A last season.

The Wildcats also qualified the doubles team of juniors Kayla Simons and Bella Valdivia, who finished fourth at regionals and are 21-12 this fall.

State competition is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and continue at 9 a.m. Saturday at all three state sites.

CITY QUALIFIERS

CLASS 6A

Topeka High— Doubles: Beth Peterson, sr., and Adisyn Caryl, fr., 10-3.

Washburn Rural — Singles: Sheriden Wichman, so., 21-7; Meredith Kucera, fr., 19-8. Doubles: Grace Bradbury, sr., and Halley Robinett, sr., 20-8; Hailey Beck, fr., and Kate Fritz, fr., 18-7.

CLASS 5A

Seaman — Singles: Elise Schreiner, jr., 24-7. Doubles: Emma Biggs, sr., and Grace Unruh, so., 27-3; Emma Dowd, sr., and Lauren Sweeney, fr., 9-5.

Topeka West — Singles: Ariel Graber, sr., 12-9.

CLASS 4A

Hayden — Singles: Rhen Calhoon, jr., 27-6; Marisol Blair, sr., 23-4. Doubles: Allyson Meier, jr., and Jenny Voegeli, jr., 26-7; Kayla Simons, jr., and Bella Valdivia, jr., 21-12.