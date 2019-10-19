Little River wins sixth straight

Little River High school won its sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 with a 60-0 win at St. John.

Little River led 31-0 after the first quarter. Jayden Garrison had touchdown runs of 15 and 20 yards, while Graham Stephens added a 16-yard touchdown run. Braxton Lafferty ended the quarter with a 17-yard pick six.

Lafferty would go on to have touchdown runs of 64 and 65 later in the game. As a team, Little River out-gained St. John 260-50.

Little River can clinch the district championship with a win at home against Moundridge next week.

Top-ranked Eagles get revenge over Solomon

SOLOMON — The Canton-Galva High School football team traveled to Solomon and made a statement.

Solomon ended Canton-Galva’s season last year in the state semifinals. This year, the Eagles pounded Solomon to the tune of 60-0 in a game that was over at halftime.

Canton-Galva scored 40 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second. Brayden Collins rushed for 131 yards and scored four touchdowns. Andre Patton, Brandon Huff, and Landon Everett each rushed for a touchdown, while Everett found Kinser Colgin for a 39-yard passing touchdown.

Canton-Galva travels to Herington next Friday with an undefeated regular season on the line.

Inman shuts out Meade

INMAN— The defense continues to be a focal point for the Inman High School football team after shutting out Meade high School on Friday.

After an 0-2 start, the Teutons have won four of the last five games and has only allowed 61 points this season.

Now 4-3, the Teutons will host Sedgwick High School next Friday to conclude its regular season.

Smoky Valley struggle in Halstead

HALSTEAD— It was another rough night for the Smoky Valley High School after falling to Halstead High School.

With the loss, the Vikings dropped to 1-6 on the season.

The Vikings hope to end their season on a high note when they host Rock Creek High School next week.