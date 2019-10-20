LINDSBORG—The Bethany College women's soccer team used a strong team performance to get a 3-0 shutout victory against McPherson College on Saturday.

The Swedes got on the scoreboard early in the first half with a goal in the eighth minute from Melissa Estrada, freshman midfielder. The Bulldogs had a few chances in their attacking half, but the Swede's defense was up for the challenge. Heading into halftime the Swedes had a 1-0 advantage. In the second half, Estrada came knocking at the door again and earned herself another goal off a beautiful strike in the 62nd minute. The Swede's attack continued to apply pressure. Juliana Lopez, freshman forward, was able to add an insurance goal in the 72nd minute to help seal the victory.

"We were pleased with the fast start today," Bethany coach Justin Olson said. "Our midfield did a good job of working the ball around and were able to make some plays. Defensively, we were able to keep a clean sheet and get involved in the attack. We are very proud of the result today. We will enjoy this one and get ready for Tabor on Tuesday back on our home field."

As a team, the Swedes got off 11 shots against the McPherson defense with five of them on frame. McPherson was able to get nine shots in the game. Destinee Wells, senior goalkeeper, was credited with four saves. This win brings the Swedes overall season record to 6-7 and 4-3 in KCAC competition.

Up Next…

The Bethany College women's soccer team will host Tabor College on Tuesday in a tough KCAC match. The Swedes and Bluejays will kick off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Anderson Stadium. The Tabor Bluejays own a record of 3-8-2 on the season.