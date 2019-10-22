KYLIE PHILLIPS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS | SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER

HER PERFORMANCE: Less than a week after winning her first city individual title, Phillips won her second straight United Kansas Conference championship. Phillips clocked a time of 20 minutes, 6.9 seconds at Lexington Lake Park last Thursday, winning by 24 seconds to lead the T-Birds to a second-place team finish.

COACH'S COMMENT: "She has continued to get better every season,'' Shawnee Heights coach Andrew Bassett said of Phillips. "The main improvement to her running has been her ability to pace herself. Before her junior season, she would find someone and run behind them. Last year and this year, she started to find her own pace and not worry about what other runners were doing. She is an incredibly hard-worker. She was not able to make our summer running program due to having a job that started at 8 a.m. She got up at 6 a.m. instead and ran six to nine miles a day before she went to work."

TIME 2 TALK

1 QUESTION: What goals did you set for yourself heading into your senior season?

ANSWER: My goals this year were to place at state, go under 20 (minutes), and to get first at city.

2 QUESTION: Going into this stretch run do you feel like you're where you need to be?

ANSWER: I think the next couple of weeks, as I push myself in training, I think I'll be there at state and I think I'll be able to do a great job.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

RYLAN BROWN, WASHBURN RURAL CROSS COUNTRY: Brown, a senior, finished third individually in a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 47.8 seconds to help the Junior Blues repeat as the Centennial League boys team champion by a 37-48 margin over Manhattan last Saturday at the Kanza Park Course.

MADELINE CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL CROSS COUNTRY: Carter, a freshman, posted a city-high fourth-place individual finish in the girls Centennial League meet. Carter clocked a time of 19:13.7 to lead the Junior Blues to a second-place team finish behind Manhattan (26-43).

KEVIN MONGE, WASHBURN RURAL SOCCER: A senior, Monge scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Seaman last Thursday as Washburn Rural earned the Centennial League championship (outright or shared) for the 25th straight season.

EMMA BIGGS/GRACE UNRUH, SEAMAN TENNIS: Biggs, a senior, and Unruh, a sophomore, finished seventh in doubles in the Class 5A state tournament last Saturday at Pittsburg, the first state medal for both Biggs and Unruh, who also won city and regional championships.

ALLYSON MEIER/JENNY VOEGELI, HAYDEN TENNIS: Meier and Voegeli, both juniors, placed seventh in 4A in doubles for the second straight season, helping lead the Wildcats to a third-place team finish in the state tournament at Winfield.