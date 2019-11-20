Genna Berg and the No. 3 Washburn volleyball team racked up the wins throughout the regular season. Now they are beginning to rack up postseason honors as well.

Berg on Wednesday officially joined Washburn's pantheon of volleyball greats as the junior was named MIAA co-player of the year, topping a list of seven Ichabods who earned all-conference recognition. After helping the Ichabods to a 26-2 record, Berg joins Jessica Fey (2012) and Tessa Jones (2007) as the only WU volleyball standouts to claim conference player of the year honors.

A 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Blue Springs, Mo., Berg shared top MIAA honors with Julianne Jackson of undefeated and No. 2 nationally ranked Nebraska-Kearney (30-0).

Berg was joined on the All-MIAA first team by teammates Allison Maxwell, Faith Rottinghaus and Allison Sadler. Making the all-league second team for the Ichabods were Erica Montgomery and Kelsey Gordon, and Taylor Antonowich received honorable-mention recognition.

A complete six-rotation player, Berg enjoyed one of the finest all-around campaigns in WU history. She finished the regular season with 357 kills and 310 digs, both stats among the top 20 in the MIAA, and she ranked third in the conference with 33 aces. She amassed 13 double-doubles and also tallied 55 blocks while earning first-team honors for the second straight season.

Maxwell and Rottinghaus also were repeat first-team selections for the Ichabods. Maxwell, a 6-1 junior middle hitter from Jefferson City, Mo., finished second among the Ichabods in kills (257) and blocks (80). Rottinghaus, a 5-6 junior libero from Shawnee Heights, posted 512 digs for a 5.45 per-set average, which ranks third in the MIAA and 30th in the nation.

Sadler, a 5-9 junior from Parkville, Mo., leads the league with 11.11 assists per set, which ranks 18th in all of NCAA Division II. She has 1,044 assists for the season and ranks fifth on WU's all-time list with 2,200.

Montgomery, a 5-10 senior outside hitter from Southeast of Saline, garnered first- or second-team All-MIAA honors for the third time in her career. She ranks third on this year's WU team with 247 kills.

Gordon, a 5-11 sophomore middle hitter from Emporia, leads the Ichabods with 82 blocks and has added 220 kills.

Antonowich, a 5-10 sophomore from Newton, leads the league with 0.36 service aces per set and has recorded 34 aces on the season.

Former Hayden standout Amanda Desch, a sophomore for Central Oklahoma, was named to the All-MIAA second team, as was Emporia State hitter Yuchen Du.

Central Missouri outside hitter Sydney Lierz was named freshman of the year, and Nebraska-Kearney's Rick Squiers was honored as the league's top coach.

2019 ALL-MIAA VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Audrey Fisher, OH/RS, Central Missouri; Sydney Lierz, OH/RS, Central Missouri; Ally Offerdahl, S, Central Missouri; Dominique Lipari, L, Central Oklahoma; Ali Tauchen, MB, Missouri Western; Julianne Jackson, OH/RS, Nebraska-Kearney; Anna Squiers, MB, Nebraska-Kearney; Maddie Squiers, S, Nebraska-Kearney; MK Wolfe, OH/RS, Nebraska-Kearney; Hallie Sidney, OH/RS, Northwest Missouri; Genna Berg, OH/RS, Washburn; Allison Maxwell, MB, Washburn; Faith Rottinghaus, L, Washburn; Allison Sadler, S, Washburn.

Second Team

Amanda Desch, S, Central Oklahoma; Courtney Lane, OH/RS, Central Oklahoma; Yuchen Du, OH/RS, Emporia State; Delaney Humm, OH/RS, Fort Hays State; Janelle Brehm, OH/RS, Missouri Southern; Morgan Nash, OH/RS, Missouri Southern; Tiana Butler, L, Missouri Western; Michaela Bartels, MB, Nebraska-Kearney; Lindsay Nottlemann, L, Nebraska-Kearney; Maddy Ahrens, S, Northwest Missouri; Morgan Lewis, MB, Northwest Missouri; Morgan Henning, MB, Pittsburg State; Kelsey Gordon, MB, Washburn; Erica Montgomery, OH/RS, Washburn.

Honorable mention

Emporia State — Aliyah Bernard, MB, Emma Dixon, S.

Fort Hays State — Tatum Bartels, MB, Isabelle Reynolds, OH/RS.

Pittsburg State — Marissa Bates, L, Erika Ivkov, OH/RS, Emily Regier, MB

Washburn — Taylor Antonwich, OH/RS