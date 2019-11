The Tuesday Trouble League season has come to an end as the Bowling Ninjas won its league. Members of the bowling teams include Jeff Shumaker, Jeff Coon, John Bauers, Patty Coon and Clayton Ouellette. Here are the final results.

Tuesday Trouble

Bowling Ninjas, 33-15

2nd Ball 1st, 28 1/2 -19 1/2

La Familia, 19 ½-28 1/2

Tres, 15-33

High Games

1. Kyle Kruszynski, 280

2. Skip Wilson, 269

3. Clayton Ouellette, 257

High Series

1. Skip Wilson, 721

2. Kyle Kruszynski, 656

3. Clayton Ouellette, 678