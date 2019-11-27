Seaman's boys basketball team turned in a solid 14-8 season a year ago, advancing to a Class 5A sub-state final and finishing third in the Centennial League race.

But the Vikings graduated seven seniors off that team, including Kobe Bonner and Trey Duffey, who both earned first-team All-City honors during their high school careers.

In the wake of those heavy personnel losses, Craig Cox's Vikings start the 2019-2020 campaign with virtually a clean state.

The Vikings do return 6-foot-5 senior starter Drayton Foster, who averaged 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds a year ago, but Foster is the lone returner with major varsity minutes under his belt.

''With the group that we graduated and the amount that they contributed in all of the statistical categories, it puts us in a situation where it will be a whole new ballgame and opportunities for anybody to step up and provide statistics and leadership,'' said Cox, who is starting his ninth season at Seaman and 22nd overall.

"It's totally wide open," he said. "We're just still in an evaluation stage as far as trying to figure out who can do the job for us.''

According to Cox, that evaluation period could last through the Vikings' four pre-Christmas games and even into midseason.

"To be fair to these guys and be realistic, it could even go as far as tournament time the third week in January,'' said Cox, who has taken three city schools to state, including Seaman in '18. "That's when you kind of hope that you're understanding roles and knowing who can do what.''

Senior Eric Patterson returns for the Vikings after missing last season with a knee injury, while other players expected to challenge for playing time include juniors Reid Cowan, Micah Kobuszewski, Brady Stuewe and Nathan Zeferjahn, sophomores Dagen Brewer and Ty Henry and freshman Kaeden Bonner.

A big chunk of Seaman's basketball players participate in multiple sports for the Vikings, but Cox is pleased with the way his team worked over the summer and in preseason to get ready for the challenge ahead.

"We have some guys who are very committed to basketball, but we also have a number of multi-sport athletes that are pulled in different directions, so that's going to put us a little bit behind others,'' Cox said. "But I like the fact that these guys are athletes and are doing things in other sports.

"It's going to be a process and our goal, like everybody, has to be to get better every day.''

The Vikings open the season at home Dec. 10 against non-league foe Lansing.

SEAMAN BOYS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Craig Cox (ninth season)

Last year’s record — 14-8 overall, 9-5 in Centennial League



Top returners — F Drayton Foster, sr.



Top newcomers — Kaeden Bonner, fr.; Dagen Brewer, so.; Reid Cowan, jr.; Ty Henry, so.; Micah Kobuszewski, Eric Patterson Jr., sr.; Brady Stuewe, jr.; Nathan Zeferjahn, jr.

Schedule



December — 10 Lansing, 13 Manhattan, 17 at Highland Park, 20 at Shawnee Heights.

January — 7 Topeka West, 10 Emporia, 14 at Junction City, 17 Hayden, 23-25 at McPherson Tournament, 29 Topeka High.



February — 4 at Washburn Rural, 7 at Manhattan, 11 Highland Park, 14 DeSoto, 18 at Topeka West, 21 at Emporia, 25 Junction City, 28 at Hayden.



March — 4-7 Sub-state, 12-14 5A State at Emporia.