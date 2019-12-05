The Fort Hays State men's and women's basketball teams will look to bounce back from losses to Nebraska-Kearney when the Tigers take on Emporia State on Saturday at White Auditorium in Emporia. The women's game starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by the men's contest at 3:30 p.m.

The No. 5-ranked FHSU women dropped to 6-1 overall and 0-1 in MIAA play after taking a 73-65 loss at UNK on Tuesday.

Emporia State (5-2) will be opening up its conference slate, though the Hornets earned a 60-52 win over Washburn on Nov. 29 in a contest that went down as a nonconference game.

Belle Barbieri leads the Tigers with 12.1 points and 10.6 rebounds on the season.

Emporia State is paced by senior Jessica Wayne's 14.3 points per night. Wayne also leads the nation in steals with 6.0 a game.

The Tiger men took a 74-60 loss to UNK on Tuesday, dropping to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in MIAA play.

The ESU men enter with a 5-3 mark. Jumah'Ri Turner leads the Hornets with 14.8 points per game.

Devin Davis leads four Tigers averaging in double figures with 12.1 points a game.