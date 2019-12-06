Knowing the competition will get a heckuva lot tougher moving forward, the Hays High girls basketball team made quick work of Wichita-Life Prep in Thursday’s season opener.

The Indians opened the Kyle Porter era with a 55-7 rout of the Fire at Hays High, cruising into the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout semifinals.

HHS broke away in the first few minutes, opening up a 26-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Indians took a 39-7 lead into halftime before holding Life Prep scoreless in the second half, which was played under a continuous clock.

“You’re always afraid in games like that you’re going to relax maybe a little too much,” said Porter after making his debut coaching the HHS girls. “I didn’t necessarily think our shot selection was great in the second quarter. The second half was kind of a blur because it was a running clock.

“But we definitely got the first game jitters out. We did some really nice things on offense — in transition especially in the first quarter — that we were excited about. I thought defensively, it was good for the first game. But there’s a lot we can get better at and improve upon.”

Brooke Denning led the Indians with 16 points while Tasiah Nunnery and Isabel Robben finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

Porter, who guided Royal Valley to a Class 3A state championship last season, said it was beneficial to get all his reserves significant playing time.

“We wanted to try and get everybody floor time just to have that experience,” Porter said. “More than likely, we’re not going to play that many kids every game, but it’s a great opportunity for us to get film on everybody and to get them game experience. I think that will pay off.”

The competition level will change drastically for Hays in the semifinals when they face Olathe West at 6:30 p.m. at Hays High.

“We just have to turn the page,” Porter said. “I think the kids realize that the competition level is going to increase from here on out.

“We need to understand what we have to do to be successful against quality teams. Any time you play a team like we played, bad habits will spring up. I thought we did an OK job being disciplined tonight, but we’re going to see where we’re at (Friday) when we play a good Olathe West team.”

Olathe West picked up a 58-44 win over Thomas More Prep-Marian on Thursday. The Owls were led by 17 points from Bailey Collar.

“Olathe West is scrappy, they play a lot of players, they’re going to full court press you,” Porter said. “They run a five-out man offense and they want to get to the basket. For us moving forward, we really have to limit basket cuts, we have to limit dribble penetration. We’ve got to force them to shoot outside shots. They’ve got a really nice player in (Collar). We’re going to have to limit her as much as we can."