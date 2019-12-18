The Highland Park boys basketball team sports game-changing speed up and down its lineup.

Nowhere was that more evident than in one eye-popping stat Tuesday night against Seaman.

Of the 19 fouls the Scots drew in that contest, 14 came on shot attempts, sending the home squad to the free-throw line 27 times in the eventual 67-49 victory. Highland Park (3-1, 1-1 Centennial League) hacked, slashed and coaxed contact in the paint time and time again, draining 18 of its tries at the stripe to keep the Vikings (0-3, 0-1) at bay.

What does that number tell Scots head coach Michael Williams?

“We’re attacking the rim. We’re not settling,” Williams said. “That stat alone shows what happens when you’re aggressive downhill. We can’t stand on the 3-point line. We can’t stay back there. We have to continually put pressure on defenses and teams because we have the players that can create and make things happen for us.”

Shifty sophomore guard Juan’Tario Roberts led the way both in scoring and at the stripe for Highland Park, posting 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting with a 7-for-8 clip from the free-throw line. Junior CJ Powell (13 points) went 4-for-7 on his free-throw attempts, and junior Jahi Peppers (15 points) drained 4 of 5 tries from the line.

“That’s who we are,” Williams said of the Scots’ speed. “We’ll try to take advantage of the abilities that our guys have. We have speed and we have athleticism. Now with that being said, the speed can’t take us into fouling guys and knocking guys over. We’ve got to find ways to speed up, slow ourselves down, close on the ball, keep our hands off and be able to guard.

“But (speed) is our strong suit, and I’ve got to do a better job as a coach just keeping us playing that way and finding ways to exploit that opportunity for us.”

Highland Park kept Seaman at arm’s length for virtually the entire contest.

The Scots raced out to a 10-2 lead on a quick seven-point burst from Roberts, who finished with the first half with 15 points. Williams’ squad led 32-19 at the intermission.

“Man, he’s been special for us so far,” Williams said of Roberts. “We’re lucky to have a guy like that. As good as he is as a player, he’s an even better young man. He’s all about the team. He’s all about the young guys around him. He’ll defer if he needs to, and that’s all you ask for, man, is a guy who is humble, has humility and then also can just bust his tail on the other end.”

Led by a 15-point outing on 7-for-13 shooting by sophomore Ty Henry, Seaman tried to chip away in the second half, but the Vikings never drew closer than an 11-point deficit. Leading 55-44 with 4:10 remaining, Roberts once again got to the free-throw line and hit both of his attempts for a 13-point lead. Peppers’ ensuing layup put the Scots up 59-44 with 3:20 left.

Still, Williams wasn’t pleased with the way his team closed out this contest — or any this season, for that matter.

“Just gotta find ways to finish better,” Williams said. “We do everything over the course of a game to give us a lead, to stretch it out, to give us cushion, and we come down and just make bonehead plays and stuff. That’s been the MO over the last three games. ... That’s gonna happen. We’re growing. We’re getting older and we’re putting a lot of responsibility on our guys. We’re asking them to grow up on the fly.”

For as good as the Scots were at drawing fouls Tuesday, room exists for improvement on the other end ahead of a Friday night tilt at Junction City.

Highland Park committed 25 fouls, including 10 in the third quarter alone, putting Seaman in the double-bonus for the entirety of the game’s final period. No one fouled out, but it remained a red flag for Williams following the final whistle.

“We’ve gotten handsy,” Williams said. “We’ve been having our hands on (opponents), getting caught in. We’re not closing out well. We’re not moving our feet. And then when we do get compromised, we need to find a way to keep our hands back and not put them on people.

“With that being said, we’re still finding ways in light of some of our deficiencies right now to keep games close and win, and I think that’s just the biggest thing for us coming off a 3-18 season.”

HIGHLAND PARK BOYS 67, SEAMAN 69

Seaman;11;8;18;12;—;49

Highland Park;18;14;17;18;—;67

Seaman (0-3, 0-2) — Brewer 2-9 2-2 6, Henry 7-13 0-1 15, Bonner 3-6 2-5 10, Patterson 2-4 1-3 5, Foster 3-9 1-2 7, Stuewe 0-1 2-2 2, Cowan 0-1 2-2 2, Kobuszewski 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 17-44 12-20 49.

Highland Park (3-1, 1-1) — Peppers 5-11 4-5 15, Powell 4-11 4-7 13, Kendrick 1-5 0-2 3, Curry 1-2 2-2 4, Roberts 8-13 7-8 25, Daniels 0-1 1-2 1, Prosper 3-4 0-1 6, Simms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 18-27 67.

3-point goals — Seaman 3 (Bonner 2, Henry), Highland Park 5 (Roberts 2, Peppers, Powell, Kendrick). Total fouls — Seaman 19, Highland Park 25. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.