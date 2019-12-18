Sometimes things don’t go according to plan, but the result still turns out to be quite fortunate for those who had carefully laid the plans.

Such was the case Tuesday night when Amber Palen hoisted up a 3-point shot with 1:29 left in a 3-point game that found the mark just after Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson, had called for a different set play.

“He had two girls screen and had us shift down, but it wasn’t exactly a set play – it just happened to fall," Palen said. "After I took it, I thought, that wasn’t what I was supposed to do, but it went in, I guess it helped."

What it did was extend a 42-39 lead to 45-39 and with 43 seconds left, Palen hit a more acceptable shot on a drive to the rim for a 47-39 lead and in effect, salt away the first win for Sacred Heart’s girls over Russell in several years by a final of 48-41.

That improved the Knights to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the NCAA while Russell dropped to 1-4, 1-1.

“I really didn’t set a play for a 3-point shot, but when things got clogged in the middle, the ball was kicked out to her wide open in the corner and she was feeling it," Thompson said. "Good thing it went in."

Things had looked good for the Knights as they started the final period with a five-point lead, 30-25, and quickly built it to 11, 38-27, with 6:37 to go.

But three consecutive trips to the foul line for the Broncos resulted in a 6-0 run that trimmed it back to five.

A Camille Dortland trey and a Ryleigh Wagner charity toss got Russell within three at 1:43 causing Thompson to use a timeout to set a play that ended up with Palen’s 3-ball.

Throughout the game, Sacred Heart used its full court pressure to offset Russell’s board advantage (39-29) by forcing 23 turnovers.

“We came into the game knowing that we were going to win with our defense,” Thompson said. “A major part of our defense is pressure – from the front court to the back court and from corner to corner.”

Sacred Heart got double digit scoring from three girls led by Kelsie Gack with 13. Hannah Goetz scored 11 and Palen 10. In addition, Gack was one rebound short of a double-double clearing nine boards.

“Kelsie started of a little bit slow (this season), but we had a little pow-wow and she just started to light it up – she’s big for us on the defensive side," Thompson said. "She’s so long and aggressive. She had a lot of deflections, caused a lot of turnovers and on the offensive side, something clicked, and she just went off.”

Aniya Stierlen led Russell with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacred boys 86, Russell 53

The boys' game was over early as the Knights took off from the opening tip and had mounted a 44-14 lead midway through the second quarter and would end up with a 33-point win.

The win improved Sacred Heart to 4-1, 1-0 in NCAA action while Russell went to 2-3, 0-2.

Using full court pressure from the opening tip, Sacred Heart turned the Broncos over at will and forced the Broncos into heavily guarded shots.

By the time, they reached the 30-point cushion, they were shooting at a 70.8 percent clip (17 of 24) while Russell could manage only 34.7 percent (8 of 23).

Brian Gormley was already substituting liberally by that point and when he pulled sharpshooting Tate Herrenbruck, the 5-10 senior had already tallied 18 of his game high 23 points.

“We had a lot of guys involved," Gormley said. "We had a lot of defensive energy tonight – our on ball defense has improved – game to game to game and tonight we had a nice combination of guys putting pressure on the ball led by Tate Herrenbruck.

“It makes the game fun. Fans were getting into it. Everyone wants to get a part of that with the defensive energy and everyone runs the floor and it makes decision making that much easier.”

Caleb Gilliland followed Herrenbruck with 12 points and Mason Richards added 11. Of the 12 men who dressed for the Knights, ten scored. Braydon Gibson led the Broncos with 17 and Jacob Sohm tallied 13.