After giving up 31 fourth-quarter points Tuesday night and hanging on for a two-point win at Lansing, Shawnee Heights' boys basketball team closed with a flourish Friday, outscoring Seaman 11-3 down the stretch to take a 51-44 non-league victory over the Vikings at Heights.

Heights did miss seven fourth-quarter free throws, but after a pair of ties and two lead changes in the quarter, the T-Birds took the lead for good with 3:02 remaining on a hoop from junior Harvey Davis and closed the game with a 6-1 run to even its record at 2-2.

"This group is getting ready to get better, I'm telling you,'' Shawnee Heights coach Ken Darting said of his T-Birds. "They're learning how to play. They showed a lot of effort tonight, and really poise.

"I think this is one of our biggest (wins) in a long time, because when you're trying to build something, there comes that time that you have a game that can go either way and you have to snatch it. Now we've done that back to back.''

Davis led all scorers with 16 points while junior Isiah Johnson added 13 points for the T-Birds.

Johnson and junior Andrew Rantz also came up with key steals midway through the fourth quarter to help Heights take control.

Even though it's still early in the season, Darting said Friday's win could be pivotal for the T-Birds, who closed out their pre-holiday slate.

"You have young kids. who haven't won, winning tight games that you have to execute and do something right to win, so that's what makes it so big,'' he said.

Freshman Kaeden Bonner had a breakout game for Seaman (0-4), hitting four 3-pointers to lead the Vikings with 12 points.

Bonner hit a pair of early 3s as Seaman opened up a 15-7 first-quarter advantage, but Shawnee Heights bounced back with a 15-5 second quarter to take a 22-20 halftime lead.

Seaman took a 35-30 lead with 42 seconds left in the third quarter on a basket from junior Brady Stuewe, but Davis canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the T-Birds back within striking distance at the start of the fourth quarter and Heights outscored the Vikings 18-9 the rest of the way.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS 51, SEAMAN 44

Seaman;15;5;15;9;—;44

Shawnee Heights; 7;15;11;18;—;51

Seaman (0-4) — Brewer 2 4-6 9, Henry 1 3-4 5, Bonner 4 0-0 12, Patterson 3 2-2 8, Foster 3 0-1 6, Cowan 0 0-1 0, Stuewe 1 0-1 2, Kobuszewski 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-16 44.

Shawnee Heights (2-2) — Johnson 3 6-8 13, Barksdale 4 0-1 8, Watson 1 5-8 7, Olson 0 1-2 1, Davis 6 3-6 16, Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Rantz 0 0-0 0, Putthoff 0 0-0 0, Ginter 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-25 51.

3-point goals — Seaman 5 (Bonner 4, Brewer), Shawnee Heights 4 (Buchanan 2, Johnson, Davis). Total fouls — Seaman 21, Shawnee Heights 19. Fouled out — Patterson, Henry.