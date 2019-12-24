KIKI SMITH, TOPEKA HIGH | BASKETBALL FRESHMAN



HER PERFORMANCE: A 5-foot-7 guard, Smith scored a total of 43 points in two Centennial League victories last week, continuing her red-hot start to her high school career. Smith, who has not scored less than 21 points in a game for 5-0 Topeka High, scored 21 points in last Tuesday's 65-31 win over Hayden and followed that with a 22-point performance in Friday's 75-37 victory over defending Class 6A state champion Washburn Rural. Smith is averaging a city-high 21.8 points for the Trojans, who have not had a game closer than 17 points.



COACH’S COMMENT: "Kiki plays like she has been with us for years,'' Topeka High coach Hannah Alexander said. "She fits perfectly into our team dynamic. She takes our press to the next level playing at the top and leading the traps. She has amazing hands and is able to see the floor very well, which allows her to deliver the ball to her teammates.''

TIME 2 TALK



1 QUESTION: Coming in as a freshman did you set goals for yourself? And if you did, what were some of those goals?



ANSWER: Yes, I did set goals for myself. My goal was to start as a freshman and to average at least 15 points a game.



2 QUESTION: Have you surprised yourself at all with the way you've started the year?



ANSWER: I didn't really expect to be scoring over 20 points a game, so I have been surprised by that. But I have confidence in what I can do, so I haven't been too surprised.



TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES



NiJAREE CANADY, TOPEKA HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: A sophomore, Canady scored 37 points in two games on the week as Topeka High improved to 5-0 with Centennial League wins over Hayden (65-31) and Washburn Rural (75-37), scoring 16 points against Hayden and 21 against Rural.

DARIAUNA CARTER, HIGHLAND PARK GIRLS BASKETBALL: A senior, Carter scored 19 points, including a driving layup for the game-winning basket as time expired, with Highland Park edging Centennial League rival Junction City 51-50.

GAVIN CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL WRESTLING: A senior 195-pounder, Carter won the 195-pound title in last Saturday's Carroll Invitational as Rural won the team championship. Carter recorded a pin in the finals to improve to 15-0 on the season.

JUAN'TARIO ROBERTS, HIGHLAND PARK BOYS BASKETBALL: Roberts, a sophomore, scored 44 points in two Centennial League wins on the week as the Scots improved to 4-1 with wins over Seaman (67-49) and Junction City (54-53 in overtime). Roberts had 25 points against Seaman and 19 against Junction City.

CAMRYN TURNER, SEAMAN GIRLS BASKETBALL: Turner, a junior, scored 35 points in two games as Seaman improved to 4-0 with Centennial League wins over Highland Park (57-38) and Shawnee Heights (49-26). Turner scored 15 points against Hi Park and had 20 points against Shawnee Heights.