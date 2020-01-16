High school basketball stat leaders
AREA
Boys
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Zenger, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 176 ... 25.1
Snyder, Emporia ... 7 ... 164 ... 23.4
Heiman, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 185 ... 23.1
McHenry, Salina Central ... 6 ... 119 ... 19.9
G. Garber, Sabetha ... 7 ... 135 ... 19.3
Herrenbruck, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 172 ... 19.1
Johnson, Ottawa ... 5 ... 95 ... 19.0
Brooks, Topeka West ... 4 ... 75 ... 18.8
Hecht, Wamego ... 6 ... 112 ... 18.7
McEwen, Lebo ... 8 ... 147 ... 18.4
Wahwassuck, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 110 ... 18.3
Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls ... 8 ... 145 ... 18.1
Clark, Silver Lake ... 6 ... 108 ... 18.0
Pope, McLouth ... 6 ... 105 ... 17.5
Alexander, Topeka West ... 4 ... 70 ... 17.5
Thomas, Hartford ... 7 ... 121 ... 17.3
V. Palen, Beloit ... 7 ... 118 ... 16.9
Meyer, Hiawatha ... 6 ... 101 ... 16.8
Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 67 ... 16.8
B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 116 ... 16.6
Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2
Beier, Linn ... 7 ... 112 ... 16.0
Beardsley, Valley Heights ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
B. Brown, Burlington ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 110 ... 15.7
Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7
Harrison, Madison ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7
Barnard, Olpe ... 8 ... 124 ... 15.5
Vetter, Wamego ... 6 ... 93 ... 15.5
Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4
Decker, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 61 ... 15.3
Brockman, BV-Randolph ... 5 ... 71 ... 15.2
Argabright, Sabetha ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0
Stone, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 119 ... 14.9
Lockhart, Valley Falls ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6
Preisner, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6
Brockhoff, Hiawatha ... 6 ... 87 ... 14.5
Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 115 ... 14.4
Miller, Colony-Crest ... 7 ... 101 ... 14.4
Hernandez, Atchison ... 7 ... 100 ... 14.3
Kirby, Solomon ... 6 ... 86 ... 14.3
Barfield, McLouth ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0
K. Haverkamp, Centralia ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0
Uphoff, Riley County ... 5 ... 69 ... 13.8
Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 55 ... 13.8
Beckmon, Colony-Crest ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7
Stutesman, Madison ... 8 ... 109 ... 13.6
Hynek, Hanover ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5
Junghans, Salina South ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5
D. Redeker, Olpe ... 8 ... 107 ... 13.4
Clements, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 94 ... 13.4
Crawford, Central Heights ...7 ... 94 ... 13.4
Neuenswander, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 94 ... 13.4
Benortham, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 80 ... 13.3
Jordan, Salina Soth ... 6 ... 80 ... 13.3
Duncan, BV-Randolph ... 5 ... 66 ... 13.2
E. Jueneman, Hanover ... 6 ... 79 ... 13.1
Weber, Troy ... 7 ... 91 ... 13.0
Hastings, Solomon ... 7 ... 90 ... 12.9
Bates, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 88 ... 12.6
Mason, Beloit ... 7 ... 88 ... 12.6
Banks, SE-Saline ... 8 ... 99 ... 12.4
Gray, Beloit ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4
Cox, Beloit ... 7 ... 86 ... 12.3
Folsom, Maur Hill ... 4 ... 49 ... 12.2
Cornelison, Frankfort ... 8 ... 96 ... 12.0
Hula, Council Grove ... 8 ... 96 ... 12.0
Lange, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9
G. Dalinghaus, Frankfort ... 8 ... 94 ... 11.8
Bieling, Council Grove ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6
T. Smith, Atchison County ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6
Quaney, Burlingame ... 8 ... 92 ... 11.5
Gerstner, Frankfort ... 8 ... 91 ... 11.4
M. Garber, Baldwin ... 5 ... 57 ... 11.4
Churchman, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 79 ... 11.3
Leonard, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 79 ... 11.3
Bond, Tonganoxie ... 5 ... 56 ... 11.2
Heath, Council Grove ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1
Weixelman, Manhattan ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1
Weiche, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0
K. Marshall, Council Grove ... 4 ... 44 ... 11.0
O. Eidman, Chase County ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8
Riddick, Manhattan ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8
Ch. Carlgren, Concordia ... 6 ... 65 ... 10.8
M. Holle, Marysville ... 6 ... 65 ... 10.8
Simpson, Atchison ... 5 ... 54 ... 10.8
Detweiler, Axtell ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6
Farmer, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6
Heins, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6
Uphaus, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6
Douglas, Emporia ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5
Myers, Atchison County ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5
Greenly, Atchison ... 4 ... 42 ... 10.5
Braxmeyer, Manhattan ... 8 ... 83 ... 10.4
Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 83 ... 10.4
Buckner, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 91 ... 10.1
Athon, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1
T. Smith, Troy ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1
Beach, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0
G. Harmison, Riley County ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0
Meseke, Wabaunsee ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 82 ... 11.7
Spoonemore, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 45 ... 11.3
Norris, Troy ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6
Pope, McLouth ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Preisner, Northern Heights ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Coffman, Central Heights ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1
Hula, Council Grove ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8
Gray, Beloit ... 7 ... 66 ... 9.4
B. Palen, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 66 ... 9.4
Steinlage, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 73 ... 9.1
Kuglin, McLouth ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0
Quaney, Burlingame ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9
Schwensen, Cornerstone ... 7 ... 61 ... 8.7
Mason, Beloit ... 7 ... 60 ... 8.6
Meats, Burlington ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.6
M. Holle, Marysville ... 6 ... 51 ... 8.5
Berckefeldt, Santa Fe Trail ... 4 ... 34 ... 8.5
O. Eidman, Chase County ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4
Weiche, Clifton-Clyde ... 7 ... 59 ... 8.4
Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 49 ... 8.2
Snyder, Emporia ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1
Thomas, Hartford ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1
Spoonhunter, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8
Schreiber, Salina South ... 5 ... 39 ... 7.8
Hermreck, Colony-Crest ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7
Arb, Northern Heights ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7
M. Beck, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7
Mello de Brito, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 53 ... 7.6
Johnson, Ottawa ... 4 ... 30 ... 7.5
Myers, Atchison County ... 8 ... 59 ... 7.4
Burson, Central Heights ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3
Hecht, Wamego ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Klotz, Royal Valley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Day. Logan, Mission Valley ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2
Buckner, Sacred Heart ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1
Churchman, Rock Creek ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Clements, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Q. Buessing, Axtell ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0
Athon, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 48 ... 6.9
Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 41 ... 6.8
Beier, Linn ... 7 ... 47 ... 6.7
McHenry, Salina Central ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7
Schroeder, Marysville ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7
Kirby, Solomon ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5
Brooks, Topeka West ... 4 ... 26 ... 6.5
Girls
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
K. Smith, Topeka High ... 7 ... 148 ... 21.1
Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 147 ... 21.0
M. Smith, Doniphan West ... 9 ... 180 ... 20.0
Schlesener, SE-Saline ... 8 ... 157 ... 19.6
Dubbert, Beloit-St. John’s ... 7 ... 137 ... 19.6
Canady, Topeka High ... 7 ... 133 ... 19.0
Massey, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 146 ... 18.3
McWilliams, Waverly ... 6 ... 110 ... 18.3
Kierscht, Salina Central ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3
Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 7 ... 117 ... 16.7
Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 8 ... 133 ... 16.6
Hamilton, Washburn Rural ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4
Aamold, Wellsville ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2
Edwards, Clay Center ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2
Schumann, Sabetha ... 7 ... 113 ... 16.1
McCoy, Wellsville ... 6 ... 96 ... 16.0
Turner, Seaman ... 6 ... 96 ... 16.0
Giffin, Burlingame ... 7 ... 111 ... 15.9
Serna, Osage City ... 8 ... 126 ... 15.8
B. Darbyshire, Hartford ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
Schreiner, Wabaunsee ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
Jasper, Anderson County ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7
Randall, Horton ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7
Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3
Riedy, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0
Foltz, Anderson County ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0
Simpson, Chase County ... 8 ... 117 ... 14.6
Peek, Lebo ... 8 ... 116 ... 14.5
Reg. Curry, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 101 ... 14.4
Flory, West Franklin ... 5 ... 72 ... 14.4
Clarke, Free State ... 7 ... 100 ... 14.3
D. Carter, Highland Park ... 8 ... 113 ... 14.1
Stone, Santa Fe Trail ... 5 ... 70 ... 14.0
Roe, Herington ... 7 ... 97 ... 13.9
Fisher, Olpe ... 9 ... 124 ... 13.8
Heins, Olpe ... 9 ... 124 ... 13.8
B. Zoeller, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 96 ... 13.7
C. Carter, Seaman ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7
Foster, Waverly ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7
Deleye, Washburn Rural ... 6 ... 82 ... 13.7
Hutley, Wabaunsee ... 3 ... 41 ... 13.7
Vaught, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 96 ... 13.6
Lohse, Hanover ... 5 ... 68 ... 13.6
Marlatt, Jackson Heights ... 6 ... 81 ... 13.5
Winters, Burlingame ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.3
Kesten, Free State ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.2
Tanking, Holton ... 6 ... 79 ... 13.2
Mc. Kirkpatrick, Chapman ... 7 ... 92 ... 13.1
Larson, Beloit ... 7 ... 92 ... 13.1
Kr. Biltoft, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 90 ... 12.9
Kramer, Centralia ... 5 ... 64 ... 12.8
T. Kirkpatrick, Osage City ... 5 ... 63 ... 12.6
Szambecki, Southern Coffey ... 8 ... 100 ... 12.5
Becker, Centralia ... 6 ... 75 ... 12.5
Boyle, Baldwin ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4
Broxterman, Frankfort ... 7 ... 87 ... 12.4
M. Deters, Mission Valley ... 7 ... 86 ... 12.3
C. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 85 ... 12.1
Holmes, Abilene ... 6 ... 72 ... 12.0
Criqui, Lyndon ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9
E. Toerber, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 83 ... 11.9
Purcell, Hayden ... 5 ... 59 ... 11.8
Krueger, Washburn Rural ... 6 ... 70 ... 11.7
Burnett, Baldwin ... 8 ... 93 ... 11.6
Doebele, Burlington ... 6 ... 70 ... 11.6
Young, Burlington ... 6 ... 69 ... 11.5
Cordis, Manhattan ... 6 ... 67 ... 11.2
Schletzbaum, Atchison County ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0
Tommer, Frankfort ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0
Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0
Thomson, Riley County ... 6 ... 66 ... 11.0
Brown, Central Heights ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7
Brusven, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7
Strathman, Wetmore ... 9 ... 95 ... 10.6
Schroer, Chase County ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6
Good, Council Grove ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6
S. Vermetten, Valley Heights ... 7 ... 74 ... 10.6
Olson, Doniphan West ... 9 ... 94 ... 10.4
Burghart, Shawnee Heights ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4
L. Smith, Topeka High ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4
Smart, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 82 ... 10.3
Kremeier, Herington ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3
Lortscher, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Harvey, Baldwin ... 8 ... 81 ... 10.1
Rockhold, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1
Schneider, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 70 ... 10.0
Folsom, Maur Hill ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Pfau, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 93 ... 13.3
Harvey, Baldwin ... 8 ... 86 ... 10.8
Simpson, Chase County ... 7 ... 75 ... 10.7
Larson, Beloit ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3
Folsom, Maur Hill ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Dohl, Jackson Heights ... 5 ... 51 ... 10.2
Callihan, Clifton-Clyde ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8
Holloway, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8
Canady, Topeka High ...7 ... 67 ... 9.6
H. Brockmeier, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.2
Cooper, Beloit ... 7 ... 59 ... 8.4
Burton, Riley County ... 5 ... 42 ... 8.4
Massey, Northern Heights ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.3
Al. Cassel, BV-Randolph ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3
Roe, Herington ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3
Wallisch, Atchison County ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.3
P. Girard, Clifton-Clyde ... 9 ... 74 ... 8.2
Schroer, Chase County ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1
Strathman, Wetmore ... 9 ... 72 ... 8.0
Schneider, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 56 ... 8.0
Gray, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Osterhaus, Wetmore ... 9 ... 70 ... 7.8
Kramer, Cornerstone ... 8 ... 62 ... 7.8
H. Martin, Mission Valley ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7
Cordis, Manhattan ... 6 ... 46 ... 7.7
En. Byrd, Riverside ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6
Tanking, Holton ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6
Foltz, Anderson County ... 6 ... 45 ... 7.5
Addleman, Lyndon ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3
Williams, Salina Central ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2
Good, Council Grove ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Kahler, Jefferson West ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Rockhold, Oskaloosa ...7 ... 49 ... 7.0
Maxton, Salina South ... 8 ... 55 ... 6.9
Clarke, Free State ... 7 ... 48 ... 6.9
L. Krohn, Onaga ... 9 ... 60 ... 6.7
Riedy, Rural Vista ... 7 ... 47 ... 6.7
Samilton, Salina Central ... 6 ... 40 ... 6.7
Weishaar, Jefferson North ... 7 ... 46 ... 6.6
Kerns, Osage City ... 8 ... 52 ... 6.5
Doebele, Burlington ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5
Brusven, Tonganoxie ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5
McCoy, Wellsville ... 6 ... 39 ... 6.5
STATE
Boys
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Campbell, Rose Hill ... 7 ... 201 ... 28.7
Sadler, Udall ... 7 ... 197 ... 28.1
Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 211 ... 26.4
Vincent, Eisenhower ... 7 ... 181 ... 25.9
Lang, Minneola ... 8 ... 203 ... 25.4
Cassidy, Columbus ... 7 ... 178 ... 25.4
Hatten, Sedan ... 7 ... 175 ... 25.0
Grant, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 197 ... 24.6
Brandl, Tribune ... 9 ... 216 ... 24.0
Wolf, South Haven ... 9 ... 216 ... 24.0
Melchiori, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 141 ... 23.5
Garrison, Little River ... 9 ... 207 ... 23.0
Price, Bucklin ... 8 ... 178 ... 22.3
Chapman, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 133 ... 22.2
Arensberg, SM East ... 8 ... 176 ... 22.0
Bradstreet, Dighton ... 7 ... 154 ... 22.0
Abasolo, Mulvane ... 8 ... 174 ... 21.8
Schremmer, Great Bend ... 9 ... 193 ... 21.4
J. Johnson, Wichita Southeast ... 7 ... 148 ... 21.1
Bates, KC Piper ... 9 ... 188 ... 20.9
Bell, Andover Central ... 7 ... 146 ... 20.9
Reid, Maize South ... 7 ... 144 ... 20.6
Eberle, Lakeside ... 7 ... 143 ... 20.4
Price, Kingman ... 6 ... 121 ... 20.2
Vail, Erie ... 4 ... 79 ... 19.8
Johnson, KC Washington ... 7 ... 137 ... 19.6
H. Davis, Lakin ... 8 ... 155 ... 19.5
J. Johnson, Andover ... 7 ... 136 ... 19.4
McCarty, Cheylin ... 7 ... 136 ... 19.4
Downing, Olathe West ... 8 ... 154 ... 19.3
Schulte, TMP-Marian ... 5 ... 96 ... 19.1
Lane, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 95 ... 19.0
Shewey, Meade ... 5 ... 94 ... 18.8
Gillum, Meade ... 6 ... 109 ... 18.2
Mason, Aquinas ... 6 ... 109 ... 18.2
Madron, McPherson ... 5 ... 91 ... 18.2
Haxton, Ellsworth ... 7 ... 127 ... 18.1
Stoppel, Holcomb ... 7 ... 127 ... 18.1
Henderson, Wichita West ... 7 ... 126 ... 18.0
Byrne, Valley Center ... 6 ... 107 ... 17.8
Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7
Haviland, Humboldt ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7
Schields, Cheylin ... 7 ... 124 ... 17.7
Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 6 ... 106 ... 17.7
West, Maranatha ... 6 ... 106 ... 17.7
Leonard, Iola ... 7 ... 123 ... 17.6
Boone, Quinter ... 8 ... 140 ... 17.5
Hood, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 105 ... 17.5
T. Davis, Ingalls ... 4 ... 70 ... 17.3
D. Smith, SM Northwest ... 8 ... 138 ... 17.3
Hunter, Andale ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3
Wedel, Medicine Lodge ... 6 ... 104 ... 17.3
Dutton, Ellinwood ... 9 ... 155 ... 17.2
Evans, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 86 ... 17.2
Hills, Oxford ... 8 ... 137 ... 17.1
Mackley, Weskan ... 8 ... 137 ... 17.1
Loudermilk, West Elk ... 7 ... 119 ... 17.0
Watson, Russell ... 5 ... 85 ... 17.0
Armstrong, Olathe East ... 10 ... 169 ... 16.9
Cable, Ness City ... 9 ... 152 ... 16.9
D. Johnson, Parsons ... 9 ... 151 ... 16.8
Gillen, Ingalls ... 4 ... 67 ... 16.8
Frickey, Ellis ... 7 ... 117 ... 16.7
Catlin, CV-Dexter ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4
Zenger, Kiowa County ... 7 ... 114 ... 16.3
Fischer, Olathe Heritage ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2
Williams, Wichita East ... 6 ... 97 ... 16.2
Eck, Ellis ... 7 ... 113 ... 16.1
Halling, St. John ... 8 ... 128 ... 16.0
Hernandez, Leoti ... 8 ... 127 ... 15.9
Shaw, Blue Valley ... 8 ... 127 ... 15.9
Walker, Ulysses ... 8 ... 126 ... 15.8
Thompson, Hoisington ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
Yager, Scott City ... 6 ... 95 ... 15.8
McPhail, Ashland ... 6 ... 94 ... 15.7
Hanna, Maize ... 7 ... 109 ... 15.6
Flores, Pawnee Heights ... 9 ... 139 ... 15.4
Rush, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4
Lyons, Parsons ... 9 ... 139 ... 15.4
Dockery, Bonner Springs ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3
Moala, Paola ... 6 ... 92 ... 15.3
Schneider, Smoky Valley ... 6 ... 91 ... 15.2
Danitschek, Kapaun ... 7 ... 106 ... 15.1
Gold, Southern Cloud ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0
Stimac, Bonner Springs ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0
Margrave, Louisburg ... 5 ... 75 ... 15.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Elkamil, Pittsburg ... 8 ... 102 ... 12.8
Brandl, Tribune ... 9 ... 113 ... 12.6
Littlejonn, Carroll ... 7 ... 80 ... 11.4
Boone, Quinter ... 8 ... 90 ... 11.3
Hills, Oxford ... 8 ... 89 ... 11.1
Ware, Jayhawk-Linn ... 6 ... 66 ... 11.0
Purvis, Weskan ... 8 ... 85 ... 10.6
Eberle, Lakeside ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4
Harrison, Wichita Heights ... 5 ... 52 ... 10.4
Aurand, Republic County ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3
Welsh, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Schoen, Lakeside ... 7 ... 71 ... 10.1
Carson, KC Harmon ... 5 ... 50 ... 10.0
McLain, South Haven ... 9 ... 89 ... 9.9
Hatten, Sedan ... 7 ... 68 ... 9.7
Mills, Newton ... 3 ... 29 ... 9.7
Thielen, Wilson ... 8 ... 74 ... 9.3
Weese, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 74 ... 9.3
Schields, Cheylin ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3
Van Laeys, Logan ... 9 ... 83 ... 9.2
D. Johnson, Parsons ... 9 ... 82 ... 9.1
McCarty, Cheylin ... 7 ... 64 ... 9.1
Abasolo, Mulvane ... 8 ... 72 ... 9.0
Jones, Osawatomie ... 7 ... 63 ... 9.0
Price, Kingman ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0
Woolf, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 54 ... 9.0
Kuckelman, Macksville ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9
Melvin, Norton ... 7 ... 62 ... 8.9
Kraus, Hutchinson ... 6 ... 53 ... 8.8
Cable, Ness City ... 9 ... 78 ... 8.7
Kaminska, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.7
Rush, Golden Plains ... 8 ... 69 ... 8.6
Friesen, Maranatha ... 6 ... 51 ... 8.5
Ellis, Bucklin ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4
Townsend, SM East ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4
Arndt, KC Piper ... 9 ... 75 ... 8.3
Halling, St. John ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3
Reynolds, SM East ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3
Shaw, Blue Valley ... 8 ... 66 ... 8.3
Johnson, El Dorado ... 6 ... 50 ... 8.3
Sohm, Russell ... 5 ... 41 ... 8.2
Sonner, Olathe East ... 10 ... 81 ... 8.1
Branson, Ashland ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1
Lucas, Smoky Valley ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Hammeke, Ellinwood ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9
Thompson, Caldwell ... 8 ... 62 ... 7.8
Landers, Andale ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8
Partida, Prairie View ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7
Loya, Northern Valley ... 7 ... 53 ... 7.6
Courtney, McPherson ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6
Shewey, Meade ... 5 ... 38 ... 7.6
Elliott, Oswego ... 6 ... 45 ... 7.5
Duran, Ulysses ... 8 ... 59 ... 7.4
Somerhalder, St. James ... 7 ... 52 ... 7.4
Meyer, South Haven ... 9 ... 66 ... 7.3
Vincent, Eisenhower ... 7 ... 51 ... 7.3
Mason, Aquinas ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Richey, Caney Valley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Lehman, Erie ... 4 ... 29 ... 7.3
Schibi, Jayhawk-Linn ... 4 ... 29 ... 7.3
Sides, Phillipsburg ... 9 ... 65 ... 7.2
Bell, Andover Central ... 7 ... 52 ... 7.2
Fritz, BV Northwest ... 6 ... 43 ... 7.2
Margrave, Louisburg ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2
Cruz, Logan ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1
Rice, Southern Cloud ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Walker, West Elk ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Jacobs, TMP-Marian ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.1
Vanpatten, Northern Valley ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0
Lindenman, Goessel ... 7 ... 49 ... 7.0
Washington, Wichita West ... 5 ... 35 ... 7.0
Girls
Scoring
Player, school ... GP ... TP ... PPG
Ryan, Central Plains ... 8 ... 231 ... 28.9
Walker, Wichita Heights ... 8 ... 187 ... 23.4
Scheer, Cheney ... 9 ... 208 ... 23.1
Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 9 ... 207 ... 23.0
Dewey, Plainville ... 7 ... 153 ... 21.9
Babcock, Chanute ...8 ... 163 ... 20.4
Meyers, Cunningham ... 9 ... 181 ... 20.1
Green, Stafford ... 8 ... 160 ... 20.0
Hartman, Spearville ... 9 ... 177 ... 19.7
Kaiser, Hesston ... 8 ... 155 ... 19.4
Collins, Yates Center ... 7 ... 133 ... 19.0
Eck, Ellis ... 7 ... 132 ... 18.9
Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 5 ... 94 ... 18.8
Wagner, Maize South ... 6 ... 113 ... 18.8
Hauser, Norton ... 7 ... 131 ... 18.7
Koester, Conway Springs ... 8 ... 146 ... 18.3
Simmons, BV Southwest ... 8 ... 144 ... 18.0
Frame, Kinsley ... 7 ... 126 ... 18.0
Byers, South Haven ... 9 ... 160 ... 17.8
Jellison, South Central ... 10 ... 176 ... 17.6
Wiebe, South Gray ... 9 ... 157 ... 17.4
Hamlin, Hugoton ... 7 ... 121 ... 17.3
Love, Olathe North ... 6 ... 102 ... 17.0
Pyle, McPherson ... 8 ... 134 ... 16.8
Cook, Circle ... 8 ... 132 ... 16.5
Staats, Pratt ... 8 ... 132 ... 16.5
Unruh, Dodge City ... 8 ... 131 ... 16.4
Shupe, DeSoto ... 5 ... 82 ... 16.4
Sanders, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 98 ... 16.3
Beach, Ingalls ... 9 ... 145 ... 16.1
Carlson, Clearwater ... 7 ... 110 ... 15.7
Williams, Sedan ... 7 ... 109 ... 15.6
Beam, McPherson ... 8 ... 123 ... 15.4
Harshaw, Andover Central ... 7 ... 108 ... 15.4
Copeland, Olathe North ... 8 ... 122 ... 15.2
Peters, South Gray ... 9 ... 136 ... 15.1
Sullivan, Goddard ... 7 ... 106 ... 15.1
Hackerott, Goddard ... 7 ... 105 ... 15.0
Youngblood, Columbus ... 6 ... 90 ... 15.0
Rebounding
Player, school ... GP ... TR ... RPG
Barnes, Baxter Springs ... 5 ... 71 ... 14.2
Youngblood, Columbus ... 6 ... 84 ... 14.0
Carter, Oberlin ... 9 ... 115 ... 12.8
Hauser, Norton ... 7 ... 78 ... 11.1
Gooch, Norwich ... 8 ... 88 ... 11.0
Hackerott, Goddard ... 7 ... 77 ... 11.0
Ralstin, Elkhart ... 9 ... 97 ... 10.8
Benally, Olathe Heritage ... 6 ... 64 ... 10.7
Scales, Wichita East ... 8 ... 84 ... 10.5
Getz, Quinter ... 7 ... 73 ... 10.4
Briggs, Quinter ... 7 ... 72 ... 10.3
Wagner, Maize South ... 6 ... 61 ... 10.2
Wright, Triplains-Brewster ... 6 ... 60 ... 10.0
Koop, West Elk ... 7 ... 69 ... 9.9
Koester, Conway Springs ... 8 ... 78 ... 9.8
Broadie, Wichita Trinity ... 9 ... 87 ... 9.7
Kaemmer, Olathe East ... 6 ... 58 ... 9.7
Brandl, Tribune ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3
Combs, Fairfield ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3
Farris, Lansing ... 7 ... 65 ... 9.3
T. Williams, Western Plains ... 9 ... 81 ... 9.0
Reeves, Russell ... 7 ... 63 ... 9.0
Stum, Syracuse ... 8 ... 71 ... 8.9
Cummings, Sedan ... 7 ... 62 ... 8.9
Lightner, Ingalls ... 9 ... 80 ... 8.8
Beach, Ingalls ... 9 ... 78 ... 8.7
Reynolds, Tribune ... 7 ... 61 ... 8.7
M. Williams, Oxford ... 6 ... 52 ... 8.7
Lee, Sublette ... 8 ... 69 ... 8.6
Mullens, Liberal ... 8 ... 68 ... 8.5
Singhateh, Atwood ... 8 ... 68 ... 8.5
Schneider, Caldwell ... 8 ... 67 ... 8.4
Dean, W. Independent ... 7 ... 58 ... 8.3
Beard, Hugoton ... 7 ... 57 ... 8.1
Beckman, Atwood ... 8 ... 64 ... 8.0
Bitner, SE-Cherokee ... 7 ... 56 ... 8.0
Fairchild, Andale ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Grady, Lakeside ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Kramer, Erie ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Snook, Stanton County ... 6 ... 48 ... 8.0
Robertson, SE-Cherokee ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9
Stierlen, Russell ... 7 ... 55 ... 7.9
Boughfman, Little River ... 9 ... 70 ... 7.8
O’Keefe, Aquinas ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8
S. Espinoza, Centre ... 6 ... 47 ... 7.8
Collins, Yates Center ... 5 ... 39 ... 7.8
Lally, Basehor-Linwood ... 7 ... 54 ... 7.7
Doll, Ellinwood ... 9 ... 68 ... 7.6
Pyle, McPherson ... 8 ... 60 ... 7.5
Greving, Logan ... 9 ... 67 ... 7.4
Schultz, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 9 ... 66 ... 7.3
Frame, Kinsley ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Franklin, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
James, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 44 ... 7.3
Pimlott, Hill City ... 5 ... 37 ... 7.3
Herd, South Central ... 10 ... 72 ... 7.2
Born, Hill City ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2
Keith, Hill City ... 5 ... 36 ... 7.2
Clark, South Gray ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1
Forbes, Elkhart ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1
Jackson, Satanta ... 9 ... 64 ... 7.1
Carlson, Clearwater ... 7 ... 50 ... 7.1
Schoenhofer, Chanute ... 8 ... 56 ... 7.0
Adigun, Hugoton ... 5 ... 35 ... 7.0