Chris Fear wanted his Salina Central girls to get off on the right foot Thursday in Salina Invitational Tournament, and that's just what they did.

Led by sophomore guard Aubrie Kierscht's early 3-point barrage, the Mustangs rolled to a 67-27 first-round victory over Concordia at the Central gym.

“We wanted to be really sharp tonight,” Fear said. “This week we’ve had really good practices and we came out and played just like we had been practicing — a lot of intensity, a lot of energy right away and when the ball goes in, that’s a big bonus.

“We got some open shots and knocked them in and kind of got Concordia back on their heels a little bit. It’s always good to get off to a good start and I thought we continued our intensity throughout the night.”

Central was up 26-2 after a quarter, 48-13 at intermission and 62-21 after three.

Kierscht knocked down three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to a 20-point performance. Mykayla Cunningham added 10 points and Hampton Williams 10 points with six rebounds.

“I think we’re confident,” Kierscht said. “Yes, we won tonight, but we want to get further in the tournament. I think that translates on the court that we love playing with each other.”

Kierscht, who was 4 of 6 from 3-point range, said her shot felt comfortable all night.

“My shot’s been off, so I’ve been working on it quite a bit after practice and I was feeling it tonight,” she said. “That just means that my teammates continue to find me each and every night that makes it easier for me to knock it in.”

Kendall Reynolds Concordia with 15 points.

Central will face Buhler in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at Mabee Arena while Concordia plays Wichita West at 6 p.m. at the Central gym.