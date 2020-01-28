The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys checked off one of their major goals for the season, capturing the Mid-Continent League Tournament championship last weekend in Plainville.

But as smooth as the first half of the season has been for the Monarchs, TMP coach Bill Meagher doesn't want his squad feeling satisfied.

"We talked after (The Hays City Shootout) — we thought we had a good Shootout — and we told them, 'Don't make this your best thing that happens this season,' " Meagher said. "Same thing, let's not make the MCL Tournament championship the best thing we do.

"We're just telling our guys to stay hungry. Don't be satisfied and start thinking that we've peaked or finished this year. We've just got to keep getting better."

The 10-1 Monarchs, who are riding a 10-game win streak, captured the MCL Tournament crown with a 59-46 win over Phillipsburg after losing to the Panthers in the MCL tourney final the previous two years.

"It was huge," Meagher said of the tournament title. "It had been a while since we won it. It was part of our goals as the year goes on. Phillipsburg's kind of had our number, so getting over the Phillipsburg hump was a big deal. Just continuing to see our guys get a little more confident as the season goes on and realize maybe what they can accomplish."

TMP junior guard Jackson Schulte averaged 17 points over the tournament to lead the way for the Monarchs.

"Jackson did some great things to improve himself over the summer and really brought back a better driving game, and has stayed consistent with his shooting game," Meagher said. "I think he's also one of those quiet leaders that is just consistently out there doing things that you need to do. Definitely we've seen him get to the basket with much more ease and continue to hit shots and be a leader for us."

Senior Carson Jacobs also continued his standout campaign in the tournament. He scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the final.

"With big guys, you have to get that coordination, and when it clicks, it clicks," Meagher said. "And part of it, too, was matching motor with his abilities. You start to see when your senior year comes around — I mean, he's a hungry guy and he wants to win and do whatever it takes to win.

"I just like where his attitude and effort is right now."

Meagher said a key to the Monarchs' success has been their ability to play inside and out.

"Sometimes when teams will try to take away our post guys, our guards hit shots," Meagher said. "We have some really good shooting guards right now. And the flip side, when they try to chase out, our bigs kind of own inside.

"It's kind of nice we can play inside or outside, however you let us. The other nice thing is we got kids that step up when other guys maybe aren't hitting that night. You never know exactly (where the scoring) is coming from, but guys just step up and do things for us."

The Monarchs will return to action Friday at Abilene.

"We haven't won against Abilene in a long time so we'd like a shot at that," Meagher said.