The Thomas More Prep-Marian basketball teams picked up a sweep at Abilene on Friday.

The Monarch boys (11-1) earned a 66-60 win over the Cowboys (7-5) for their 11th straight victory.

Jackson Schulte led TMP with 17 points.

The Monarch girls took a 49-34 victory. Kyleigh Allen scored 15 points while Sophia Balthazor finished with 13.

The TMP girls improved to 5-8 while Abilene fell to 5-7.

The Monarchs will play host to Smith Center on Tuesday.