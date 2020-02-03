The Fort Hays State men's track and field team sent athletes to two meets this week, competing at the Charlie Foster Classic in Kearney, Neb. on Friday (Jan. 31) and the Wendy's/Pittsburg State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kan. on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Ryan Stanley improved his spot on the national list in the pole vault, setting a new personal best indoors after clearing the 16-10.25 bar. The mark is just a half inch off the school record and currently ranks as the fourth-best in Division II. The sophomore finished second at the Pitt State Invite and was the top collegiate performer.

Aaron Mangan completed the 800m run in 1:54.28 to finish 10th, just off the provisional pace. Caleb Carrasco earned a fifth-place finish in the mile after crossing the line in 4:16.53.

In Kearney, Jama Gleue won the 400m dash in 53.72. Xavier Robinson won the triple jump with a distance of 46-10 after finishing second in the long jump at 22-9. Brayden Soza finished third in the 60m dash with a time of 7.12.

The Tigers are slated to return to action next weekend (Feb. 7-8) when they head back to Maryville, Mo. for the Bearcat Open.

FHSU women add to provisional list

The Fort Hays State women's track and field team competed in three different meets this weekend, picking up one NCAA provisional mark in the process.

The multi-athletes kicked things off at the WSU Invitational in Wichita, Kan. on Thursday (Jan. 30). Mattie Rossi finished second in the pentathlon after a season-high 3,156-point performance, one point in front of teammate Peri Lange at 3,155.

The weekend continued with Friday's Charlie Foster Classic in Kearney, Neb. (Jan. 31). Kayla Smith cleared a distance of 38-7.75 in the triple jump, earning Fort Hays State's second NCAA DII provisional mark of the season.

Layne Needham came away victorious in the 400m run, crossing the line in 1:01.21. Summer Kragel also won her event, taking first in the high jump after soaring over the 5-3.75 bar. Rohey Sighateh placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17-11.5. Rossi continued her busy weekend with a second-place finish in the 60m hurdles, posting a time of 9.19.

Competition concluded at the Wendy's/Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday (Feb. 1). Lyric Holman posted the sixth-fastest qualifying time in the 60m dash, crossing the line in 7.78. Brooke Navarro placed sixth in the 5000m run after finishing the race in 18:05.07. Emily Salmans traversed the 800m run in 2:18.23, good for 12th.

