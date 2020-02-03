MIAMI — Take a bow, Andy Reid. You're a Super Bowl champion for the first time in an accomplished coaching career.

While Reid calls Sunday's significant moment "awesome," the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach still hasn't taken a moment to fully grasp his individual accomplishment.

Instead, he cast the spotlight Monday on a total group effort.

"I'm not sure it's clearly settled in, but it's a great experience, especially doing it with all the guys I was able to do it with and the organization," Reid said. "We all know it's not a one-man show. It takes a team to get there _ and not just the players, not just the coaches, but it's everybody.

"So, that's the part you think about when you sit back and all the hard work everybody's done to get to this point."

The Chiefs certainly used a team effort to overcome a 10-point deficit against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV en route to a 31-20 win. With the victory, the Chiefs became the first team to battle back in three playoff games after trailing by 10-plus points at some point of each game. Kansas City won an AFC Divisional Round matchup against Houston after facing a 24-0 deficit, then won the AFC Championship Game after trailing the Tennessee Titans 10-0.

Reid owns a career 222-142-1 overall record (207-128-1 in the regular season, 15-14 in the postseason). His 207 regular-season wins currently rank seventh on the all-time coaching list, while his 15 postseason wins are the sixth-most ever among NFL head coaches.

The gretness of Patrick Mahomes, who at 24 years, 138 days old became the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP, that keeps the 61-year-old Reid young.

Thoughts of retiring anytime soon? Forget it.

"I still enjoy doing what I'm doing," said Reid, who wrapped up his 21st season as an NFL head coach. "I got this young quarterback over here, (he) makes life easy. ... I come to work and know that you have an opportunity to coach him."

Reid and Mahomes make quite a pair for the Chiefs, evidenced by the past two seasons that produced a 24-8 record and consecutive AFC West titles. The Chiefs, who have won four straight divisional titles (2016-19), advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2018 before breaking through this year.

Reid indicated after Sunday's win that the window remains open for another run at an NFL championship.

"You get one, you want to get to another one," Reid said. "But we've got to backpedal for about a minute here and enjoy this one, and (then) we'll get busy on the next one."

So Reid will enjoy the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years before turning attention in the next month and a half to the business side of football. At that point, the team he oversees will be busy behind the scenes.

In addition to potentially addressing an extension for Mahomes, the Chiefs have at least 20 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents when the NFL's new calendar year kicks off March 20.

And the Chiefs face make numerous personnel decisions on key contributors from their championship run. The list includes defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, guard Stefen Wisniewski and fullback Anthony Sherman, among others.

All decisions made this coming offseason will surely be under a microscope not just from the team, but by opponents looking to dethrone the Super Bowl champions.

"We know we'll be a target," Reid said. "It's not that we weren't this year. We've got plenty of things that we've got (that) we look forward to installing this next year.

"We got a nice long list of good stuff. We'll keep growing as an offense and defense. First year with Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo), and he's as creative of a mind as anybody, and Dave (Toub) just keeps getting better and better every year as a special teams coach."

Then, there's general manager Brett Veach, who helped shape this championship roster. Veach's ability to evaluate talent gives Reid confidence that ongoing building and tweaking of the roster is in good hands.

"He keeps bringing in players to create this great competition that really helps make it better," Reid said.

In the meantime, the Chiefs will share the Lombardi Trophy with their fans during a victory parade Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

After that, Reid will have an opportunity for some well-deserved rest. A Super Bowl-winning coach deserves it.

"I didn't really sleep last night, but I didn't spend it with the trophy," Reid said with a sparkle in his eye. "Well, I did. I spent it with my trophy wife."

___