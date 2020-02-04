ELLSWORTH — Keenan Thompson told the Sacred Heart girls prior to Monday's North Central Activities Association contest that team who was confident on the floor and who had the most energy would claim victory.

The Knights were able to do that despite the Bearcats pulling within two points heading into the fourth quarter. Sacred Heart was able to hold Ellsworth to five fourth period points, while hanging on for a 51-43 victory.

"We knew we had to keep the energy up," said Sacred Heart junior Emilee Everett who led the Knights with 14 points. "That's what kept us going in the first quarter. Everyone was really confident in what we were doing."

Sacred Heart (9-3 overall, 5-1 NCAA) never trailed in the make-up contest from Jan. 17. The Knights were able to put up 21 points in the first quarter and held the Bearcats to six points.

Ellsworth (4-9, 1-5 NCAA) was able to cut the Knights' lead to 32-27 at halftime. The Bearcats outscored the Knights, 12-5, in the third and put them in striking distance.

The Knights were able to increase their lead to as many as 10 late in the fourth to hold on for the victory.

"They just didn't lay down," Thompson said of Ellsworth. "They kept battling back. Those are some tough girls.

"I told the girls in the locker room, 'They showed a lot of toughness too by finishing that up.' They found a way to get it done. We found a way to get better and move on."

In addition to Everett, senior Hannah Goetz scored 10 points. Ellsworth was led by Lakyn Tenbrink's double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacred Heart boys 58, Ellsworth 39

Adversity struck for the Sacred Heart boys after a strong start against the Bearcats.

Leading 17-7 after one, Tate Herrenbruck left the game with an injury, forcing others to step up in his absence.

The top-ranked team had no problems without their senior point guard en route to the 19-point win.

Junior Caleb Gilliland paced the Knights to their 11th consecutive victory by scoring 18 points.

"Caleb's offensive game has elevated," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "We knew all along, the guy could put the ball in the basket. I think now he's finding his positions on the court

"In the second half, he inserted himself even more (with) the absence of Tate."

Sacred Heart (11-1, 6-0 NCAA) jumped out to an 11-0 run en route to the 10-point lead after the first quarter.

The Knights held Ellsworth (4-9, 2-4 NCAA) to four second quarter points en route to a 32-11 lead at the break.

"Our guys did a great job coming out from the get-go," Gormley said. "We knew Ellsworth was a good inside-out team. When they fed the ball inside early on, we were able to get a lot of deflections."

In the second half, the Bearcats were able to outscore the Knights, 28-26.

"They were better with the basketball inside," Gormley said. "We didn't get the run outs. Once they get the ball in there, they have two or three guys who know what to do with it."

Playing nearly three quarters without Herrenbruck, sophomore Alex Disberger was another Knight to step up as he scored 10. Gilliland said Monday was a learning experience playing without their starting point guard.

"I think we've done enough in practice (and) I think will be ready," Gilliland said.

Ellsworth was led by Braden Schulte and Avery Haxton who each had 14 points.

Sacred Heart hosts Southeast of Saline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.