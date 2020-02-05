Winter Storm Kade has forced this weekend's baseball series with No. 23 Colorado School of Mines to be moved to Larks Park. The four-game series is now slated for doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 7-8), with the first pitch set for noon both days.

The Tigers (4-0) will look to keep adding to the win column after opening the season with a four-game sweep of MSU Denver last weekend at Larks Park. The nationally-ranked Orediggers (2-1) opened the season by winning two-of-three games inside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, including a win over No. 21 Arkansas Monticello and nearly upsetting fourth-ranked Central Missouri.