The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys’ basketball team, ranked sixth in Class 3A, was without its leading scorer going into Tuesday night’s game against Smith Center at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Monarch coach Bill Meagher learned Tuesday morning he would be without junior guard Jackson Schulte and his 18 points per game.

No worries. With Schulte ill with a virus, his Monarch teammates made up the slack, running away with a 59-29 MCL victory. With the Monarchs leading by more than 30 points starting the fourth quarter, the final eight minutes were played with a running clock. The Monarchs won their 12th straight after dropping their season opener.

Senior guards Brady Kreutzer and Ryan Stoecklein paced TMP with 12 points apiece. The Monarchs led 16-2 after the first quarter and 41-12 at the half. Senior Trenton Colby led the Redmen (5-10) with 12 points.

Smith Center Girls 59, TMP 48

The Smith Center girls, behind sophomore center Tallon Rentschler, dominated in the paint in their win over the Monarchs. Rentschler scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double as the Lady Red outrebounded TMP, 45-22.

TMP (5-9) jumped out to a fast start, leading 8-2 before Smith Center went on a 14-0 run for a 16-8 lead after the first eight minutes. The Lady Red took a 33-18 halftime advantage and led by as many as 17 points in the third before the Monarchs went on a 12-3 run to end the period, cutting the deficit to single digits (40-32) entering the fourth. Smith Center (9-5) started the final period on a 12-3 roll to lead by 17 points midway through the quarter. TMP closed within eight with just under a minute left but could get no closer.

Sophomore Emilee Lane scored 17 of her team-high 21 points in the second half for the Monarchs and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Sophomore Megan Hamel added 10 points.

