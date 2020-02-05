Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and the Tiger football coaching staff announced 31 signings for the 2020 season as of Wednesday afternoon for National Signing Day.

The group includes 25 high school signees and six college transfers. The class features 17 Kansans so far.

"I really want to thank our coaching staff," Brown said. "They did a heck of a job really going out and finding kids that fit our program, fit our culture, fit what we're trying to do. Also thanks to our athletic department for all they did getting the visits set up and making sure we're compliant with everything — also the admissions office for when we brought the kids on campus and showed them what Fort Hays State was all about.

"I'm very excited about this class of young men. Hard-working, committed. They fit exactly who we are and the type of character we're looking for in young men to play here at Fort Hays. Academically, they did very well in high school and are smart kids that do things the right way. And this is a group of kids that are very athletic."

Check Friday's print edition for more comments from Brown on the recruiting class.

Here's a glance at the signees so far.

Sam Brandt, DB, 5-10, 185, Piedmont, Okla. / Bethany HS

Notes: Two-time all-state selection at defensive back by The Oklahoman...Two-time all-state selection at both quarterback and defensive back by Tulsa World...2019 all-state by the Oklahoma Coaches Association...2019 Little All-City Defensive Player of the Year by The Oklahoman...2019 District 4A-2 Player of the Year...As a senior produced 83 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense, while throwing for 2,486 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushing for 1,098 yards with 12 touchdowns as a quarterback.

Hayden Brown, RB, 5-11, 185, Hays, Kan. / Hays HS

Notes: Two-time all-state selection by both the Topeka Capital Journal and Wichita Eagle...KFBCA Class 5A All-State selection...Selected to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl...Ranks third in Hays High School history for total points, rushing yards and attempts, and receptions...Produced over 2,000 career rushing yards and over 1,000 career receiving yards with 32 touchdowns and 3 kickoff return touchdowns.

Max Bullinger, TE, 6-2, 200, Colwich, Kan. / Bishop Carroll HS

Notes: All-City First Team selection at tight end as a senior...All-state honorable mention selection in 2019.

Aaron Corbin, OL, 6-2, 290, Edmond, Okla. / Deer Creek HS

Notes: As a senior, named All-District Offensive Lineman of the Year...Named to All-Conference, All-Big City, and All-State teams on the offensive line...Deer Creek Offensive Player of the Year...Four-year starter...Team captain...Helped Deer Creek to 231.6 rushing yards per game in 2019.

Austin Dale, LB, 6-1, 215, Hugoton, Kan. / Hugoton HS

Notes: All-state honorable mention selection at linebacker...Recorded 127 tackles as a senior...All-league selection at both linebacker and running back...Named to the KMEA All-State Band three years for tenor saxophone...National John Phillip Sousa Honor Band Participant.

Jack Dawson, QB, 5-11, 185, Arlington, Texas / Lamar HS

Notes: As a senior, earned all-district first team honors...As a junior, named District 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year...As a sophomore, named the District 4-6A Offensive Sophomore of the Year...Named his team's Offensive Player of the Year three times...Three-time Academic All-District selection...Recorded 7,629 passing yards on 491 completions with 90 passing touchdowns and 107 total touchdowns throughout his prep career...Owns the Arlington city records for career passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns.

Syris Dunlap, WR, 5-8, 170, Liberal, Kan. / Liberal HS

Notes: Three-time all-state selection in football and two-time all-state performer in track and field...Three-time all-conference selection in football, baseball, and track and field...Recorded 3,639 career rushing yards and 5,454 yards from scrimmage...Had 70 career passing touchdowns and 40 career rushing touchdowns.

Josiah Emmitt, DL, 6-2, 245, Amarillo, Texas / Tascosa HS

Notes: All-district second team selection as a defensive lineman in Texas Class 6A...Helped his team to a 21-8 record over two years and record seven playoff victories...Team reached the state semifinals in 2018 and quarterfinals in 2019...Academic All-State selection...Named an AP Scholar and earned Superintendent Scholar honors three times...

Ethan Forrester, QB, 6-3, 210, Land O'Lakes, Fla. / Land O'Lakes HS

Notes: All-conference first team selection as a senior and second team as a junior...Three-year team captain and starter at quarterback, while earning team MVP honors as a senior...Named to Tampa Bay Home Team 100...Pasco East-West All-Star Game participant at quarterback...In his prep career, threw for 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 887 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Beau Foster, DB, 6-0, 190, Dodge City, Kan. / Dodge City HS

Notes: Kansas Class 6A All-State First Team selection at defensive back by KPreps and Topeka Capital-Journal...Named the 2019 WAC Offensive Player of the Year...Selected to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl...Recorded 2,134 rushing and 3,536 passing yards in his prep career with 26 rushing and 32 passing touchdowns, while tallying 79 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Colt Fuller, TE, 6-3, 205, Arlington, Texas / Lamar HS

John Johnson, DB/LB, 6-3, 200, Dodge City, Kan. / Dodge City HS

Notes: KFBCA All-State First Team selection as a defensive back...Two-time all-conference selection...All-conference selection in basketball...Recorded 882 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 70 receptions, while recording 145 tackles and 4 interceptions throughout his prep career.

Matthew Macy, WR, 6-1, 165, Andover, Kan. / Andover Central HS

Notes: All-state selection in Kansas Class 4A by Sports in Kansas, Wichita Eagle, and Topeka Capital Journal...All-conference selection at wide receiver...Recorded 71 receptions for 1,580 receiving yards with 22 touchdowns in his prep career, averaging 22.3 yards per catch...Had 37 receptions for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Kade Melvin, DB, 5-11, 180, Norton, Kan. / Norton Community HS

Notes: All-state selection at quarterback by the Wichita Eagle and Topeka Capital Journal…Three-time all-league selection…Selected to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl…As a senior threw for over 1,800 yards.

Dalton Miller, DB, 5-11, 185, Great Bend, Kan. / Great Bend HS

Notes: Three-time all-state selection, including first team honors in 2019 as a senior...Three-time all-conference selection, while earning Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2018...Recorded 430 career tackles with 12 interceptions, while producing 2,338 rushing yards and 529 receiving yards on offense...Had 4,680 career all-purpose yards with 46 total touchdowns.

Trevion Mitchell, DB, 5-10, 170, Wichita, Kan. / Maize South HS

Notes: Two-time all-state and three-time all-league selection...Named the AVCTL Co-Most Valuable Player...All-Metro selection...Kansas Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year finalist...No. 1 ranked defensive back by Catch It Kansas...Selected to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl...As a senior, recorded 56 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 2 touchdowns.

Alex Norrish, OL, 6-8, 280, Tempe, Ariz. / Marcos de Niza HS

Notes: Played on both the offensive and defensive line...Named to the 4A Desert Sky All-Region Second Team as an offensive lineman.

Mason Perez, DB, 6-1, 175, Larned, Kan. / Larned HS

Notes: Kansas Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention selection at defensive back...Twice named to the Sports in Kansas All-Non Senior Team...Received all-conference honors as a running back, defensive back, kick returner, and linebacker throughout his prep career...As a senior, produced 691 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, and 48 tackles.

Gage Prester, DB, 5-10, 170, Salina, Kan. / Salina Central HS

Notes: All-state honorable mention selection at defensive back as a senior...Named all-league first team at defensive back and on special teams in 2019...Two-time all-league selection...Named to 2019 All-Saline County Team...2019 Team Captain.

Kobe Rome, DB, 6-0, 160, Chandler, Ariz. / Perry HS

Notes: All-region honorable mention selection as a defensive back in 2019...Named his high school's multi-sport athlete of the year during his junior year...All-region performer in the triple jump in track and field...Recorded 39 tackles and 2 interception returns for touchdowns in 2019.

Reece Struckhoff, DB, 5-10, 190, Kensington, Kan. / Thunder Ridge HS

Notes: Kansas 8-Man Division II Defensive Player of the Year...8-Man Division II Player of the Year finalist on offense...Named to Hays Daily News Top 11 players...All-district selection as both a running back and returner...Set the state single-season touchdown record...Named All-State First Team by both the Wichita Eagle and Topeka Capital Journal...Chosen to play in the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game...As a senior, produced 2,167 rushing yards, 166 tackles, 53 touchdowns, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

Alex Schremmer, WR, 5-10, 160, Great Bend, Kan. / Great Bend HS

Notes: Kansas Class 5A All-State First Team selection in both 2018 and 2019...All-conference first team selection in 2018 and 2019...All-state and all-conference selection in both basketball and baseball...Record holder at Great Bend High School for yards per game, yards in a season, receptions in a season, and touchdowns in a season...Recorded 2,048 receiving yards on 138 catches with 21 touchdowns...As a senior had 78 receptions, 1,178 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Shane Watts, DB, 5-9, 185, De Soto, Kan. / De Soto HS

Notes: All-state honorable mention at defensive back by Sports in Kansas...Two-time all-conference selection at defensive back...Top 25 defensive backs to watch by Faces in Kansas...Helped team to conference championship and 10-1 record as a senior.

Judson Wiltfong, DL, 6-5, 225, Edmond, Kan. / Norton Community HS

Notes: Named the Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year in 2019...Kansas Class 2A All-State First Team selection as a defensive lineman by the Wichita Eagle and KFBCA...Kansas All-Class Second Team selection on defense...All-State Second Team selection by MaxPreps...Hays Daily News All-Area Super 11 selection as an offensive and defensive lineman...As a senior, recorded 156 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 31 quarterback hurries, 5 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Dylan Zamorano, DB, 6-0, 170, Tucson, Ariz. / Canyon del Oro HS

Notes: All-region first team selection in Class 4A at wide receiver, while recording 100 tackles on defense...Member of National Honor Society.

Transfers/Prep School

Keylan Chapman, RB, Jr., 5-11, 205, DeSoto, Texas / Southwestern (Calif.) College

Notes: As a sophomore in 2019 at Southwestern (Calif.) College, rushed for 557 yards on 142 carries with three touchdowns, along with 67 receiving yards…As a freshman in 2018 at Vermillion (Minn.) Community College, rushed for 146 yards with two touchdowns and had 72 receiving yards...Redshirted his true freshman year at the University of Oregon.

Andre Dos Santos Aires, K, So., 6-4, 215, Fortaleza, Brazil / Garden City (Kan.) CC

Notes: NJCAA All-America Honorable Mention selection at kicker as a freshman in 2019...All-KJCCC First Team selection in 2019…Converted 11-of-14 field goal attempts with a season long of 43 yards, and went a perfect 53-of-53 on PAT attempts…In 2018, was a member of the men's soccer team at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.

Toronto King, RB, 5-9, 185, Hemingway, S.C. / Palmetto Prep Academy

Notes: At Palmetto Prep Academy in 2019, rushed for 1,125 yards and 19 touchdowns...As a senior in 2018 at Carvers Bay High School, rushed for 1,333 yards and 23 touchdowns, earning Class 2A all-state honors.

Gage McCook, WR, 5-9, 190, Argyle, Texas / Cisco (Texas) College

Notes: As a sophomore in 2019, led Cisco College in receptions with 38, good for 323 yards and one touchdown…As a freshman in 2018, had 18 receptions for 231 yards, while adding 308 return yards on kickoffs and punts.

Tim Schoepflin, DB, 5-7, 165, Lawrence, Kan. / William Jewell College

Notes: Redshirted the 2019 season at William Jewell…Played his prep career at Lawrence Free State High School.

Tristan Tucker, RB, 5-9, 195, Orlando, Fla. / Harding University

Notes: Produced 1,580 rushing yards on just 181 carries over three seasons at Harding, averaging 8.8 yards per carry…Accumulated 18 rushing touchdowns and 121 receiving yards over three seasons...Second-leading rusher on the team in both 2018 and 2019, rushing for 719 yards as a sophomore and 666 yards as a junior…All-GAC Second Team selection in 2018…Helped Harding to NCAA Playoff appearances three straight years from 2017 to 2019.