GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline's girls used a big second half Thursday night to pull away from Republic County and claim a 54-37 North Central Activities Association victory over the Buffaloes at the Southeast gym.

The Trojans (9-5, 4-3 NCAA) came from a point down at the end of one quarter to lead 22-20 at halftime, stretched it to six points after three, then blew the game open with an 18-7 fourth quarter.

Karsyn Schlesener led Southeast with 17 points, including 11 in the second quarter, while Alaina Yianakopulos came off the bench to score 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Meredith Tillberg added eight points for the Trojans.

Emily Jensik led Republic County (7-7, 4-3) with 13 points and Alexis Hansen had eight.

SE Saline boys 65, Republic County 35

Southeast of Saline rolled to a 30-13 halftime advantage and blew it open with a 22-12 third quarter to improve to 10-4 overall for the season, 5-2 in the NCAA. Republic County fell to 6-8 with a 1-6 league record.