SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 22 Fort Hays State wrestling team won seven in a 33-13 road win over Drury on Friday (Feb. 7). The Tigers are now 5-5 in dual action, while the Panthers dip to 2-6 this season.

The Tigers took advantage of two open weights for Drury early on, starting things off with a 12-0 lead after forfeits at 125 pounds and 133 pounds. No. 2 Brandon Ball got the Tigers started with the feature match of the evening, holding off eighth-ranked Peter Kuster in a 6-0 decision at 141 pounds. Ball took an early lead with a first-period takedown before adding three points in the second period with an escape and a takedown. The junior kept Kuster at bay in the third period, adding a ride time point to complete the shutout victory.

Anthony Scantlin padded the Tiger lead to 18-0 with a 7-2 decision at 149 pounds. He picked up three takedowns in the win, including a pair in the third period to pull away.

The Panthers battled back with wins at 157 pounds and 165 pounds, cutting the lead in half, 18-9. Marty Verhaeghe broke the Tigers out of the slump with a bonus-point win at 174 pounds, defeating Logan Zimmerman with a 13-5 major decision thanks to five takedowns.

Aryus Jones made quick work of his opponent at 184 pounds, picking up an early takedown followed by three four-counts to lead 14-0 at the end of the first period. The sophomore made a quick escape in the second period, sealing a decisive 15-0 tech fall to push the Tigers in front 27-9.

Jordan Davis followed with another big win for the Tigers, pinning his opponent at 197 pounds in 92 seconds to stretch the Tiger lead to 33-9. Drury capped off the evening with a major decision at 285 pounds to make the final score 33-13.

The Tigers will return home next week for their final home dual of the season Thursday (Feb. 13) when they host third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney. The Senior Night dual is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.