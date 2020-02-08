HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State baseball split a double-header with No. 23 Colorado School of Mines on Saturday (Feb. 8). The bats guided the Tigers (5-1) to an 11-9 game one win, with FHSU rattling off a season-high 14 hits. The Tigers were one out away from securing the sweep in game two, but a ninth-inning home run and a three-run shot in the 11th lifted the Orediggers (3-2) to a 9-6 win. Fort Hays State and Mines will wrap up the series on Sunday (Feb. 9) with another doubleheader starting at noon at Larks Park.

Game One: Fort Hays State 11, No. 23 Colorado School of Mines 9 (7 innings)

The Tigers were able to get on the board early, scoring two runs in the home half of the first. The leadoff hitter, Drake Angeron, laid down a perfectly placed bunt and beat the throw to get things started. After stealing second base and advancing to third on a fly ball, Angeron came around to score on a single from Grant Schmidt. Schmidt then advanced two bases on a pair of Oredigger miscues before Corbin Truslow drove him in with a single through the middle, giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

The Orediggers responded by putting five runs on the board in the second and third innings. Down 5-2 entering their half of the third inning, FHSU would counter in a big way. The Tigers managed to find just about every gap in the Oredigger defense, rattling off eight singles en route to seven runs. Garrett Stephens, Schmidt and Truslow opened the inning with single after single after single, loading the bases for Jared Maneth. The designated hitter delivered yet another single, pulling one to left center to score Stephens.

Tyler Olson kept the line moving with a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield. After a sacrifice bunt by Traelon Yarbrough moved Maneth and Olson up a base, Griffin Brunson fired a ball back up the middle just past the pitcher's glove to score a pair. Angeron drove in a run with a single through the right, allowing Brunson to from second. Angeron once again swiped second before scoring on Stephens' second hit of the inning, pushing the Tiger lead to 9-5.

Mines answered right back with three runs in the fourth, keeping the game within reach. In the fifth inning, Fort Hays State added some important insurance runs. With one out, Angeron singled on a hard-hit ball to the first baseman, scoring Brunson from third. A bases-loaded walk to Maneth stretched the Tiger lead to 11-8.

The Orediggers tacked on one run in the sixth, but reliever Jacob Ensz kept Mines at bay, helping the Tigers secure the win.

Zach Berg started on the mound for the Tigers. Berg would finish 3.1 innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits. Ensz (1-0) came on in relief and earned the win for the Tigers, striking out six over a strong 3.2 innings while allowing only one run on three hits.

Game Two: No. 23 Colorado School of Mines 9, Fort Hays State 6 (11 innings)

Fort Hays was able to get on the board early once again in game two, pushing one run across in the first. After a Garrett Stephens single, Schmidt fired an RBI double to left field. Mines took the lead with four runs in the third, but the Tigers responded with in their half of the inning, Corbin Truslow single through the right side, scoring Angeron to keep the game within reach, 4-2.

Mines added to its lead with a run in the fourth before Truslow came through again for the Tigers in the fifth, crushing a ball off the center-field wall to score Schmidt and Stephens.

The Tigers tied the game in the sixth when an Angeron single scored Jaxson Webb before taking the lead in the seventh on a big hit from Yarbrough. The freshman third baseman doubled down the third base line, plating Schmidt from first base and giving Fort Hays State a 6-5 lead.

Down to the last out, Jason Hall came through with a solo shot to left center, tying things up at six and sending the game to extra innings. In the 11th inning, Danny Mcdermott snuck a three-run home run around the right field foul pole, handing Mines the win for game two.

Ryan Ruder started on the bump for the Tigers. Ruder went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Dylan Hamilton tossed two innings of relief, allowing no runs on just two hits. Cade Flaherty stymied the Orediggers for four innings, allowing just one hit, the game-tying home run. Jacob Douglas (1-1) finished the game for the Tigers, throwing one inning and allowing three runs on three hits.