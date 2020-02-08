Dealing with Central Oklahoma's length and athleticism, Fort Hays State coach Mark Johnson warned his team not to become stagnant when facing UCO’s zone.

Fort Hays solved that problem by staying in attack mode throughout, resulting in what Johnson said was arguably the Tigers’ best offensive outing of the season.

The Tigers shot 59.5 percent from the field and canned 12 3-pointers to shoot its way past the Bronchos for an 81-73 win on Saturday night at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“What zones do to you, they make you passive and you stand around and you’re not very aggressive,” Johnson said. “With their length and the way they extend that zone, we had to have a man-to-man mentality — be aggressive like you do (against a man defense).

“I thought the first couple minutes, we were a little hesitant and then we finally started looking aggressive to shoot the ball and put the ball on the floor.”

The Tigers, winners of four straight, went 25 of 42 from the field and 12 of 21 from 3-point range. FHSU moved to 11-11 overall and 4-9 in conference play, staying in the hunt to make the MIAA Tournament.

Jared Vitztum went 6 of 6 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the foul line for a game-high 22 points. Aaron Nicholson put up 14 points and dished out seven assists, while Alvin Thompson scored 16 off the bench and Nyjee Wright chipped in 13.

“Everybody was just shooting with confidence,” Nicholson said. “I had a focus today on just getting to the paint and trying to kick it out to our shooters. They had open looks today and they were able to knock it down."

After slow starts for the Tigers their last two times out, FHSU went back and forth in an entertaining first half, taking a 41-38 lead into the break.

“I talked to the starting group about (the slow starts)” Nicholson said. “We were just trying to get out to a good start, play defense and be aggressive on offense.”

Thompson helped propel the Tigers to a strong half, scoring 11 before halftime.

“Especially the first half, he was great,” Johnson said. “Just made shots and got us going.”

The Tigers opened the second half on a 13-4 run before UCO answered back with a 7-0 spurt. FHSU responded with an 11-0 run and led by as much as 16 three different times.

UCO’s pressure and a few missed Tiger free throws helped the Bronchos make one last push, creeping within six 1:37 left. UCO had a chance to cut further into the lead but UCO’s Justin Nimmer missed a 3-pointer and Calvin Harrington grabbed a tough defensive rebound before getting fouled with 1:14 remaining.

“It would have been a shame to blow this performance late,” Johnson said. “We kind of got tight at the foul line. It’s hard for our guys to get open against their size and athleticism.

“This league is scary. That team right there is 4-11 — are you kidding me? It’s unbelievable how well you have to play every night to win a game in this conference right now.”

Harrington logged just four points in 30 minutes, but Johnson said the senior forward had a significant impact on the game.

“I really feel like he’s given us a boost,” Johnson said of Harrington, who has started the last five games. “He got an important rebound late. He just gives us a little bit of length and he’s a really good ball mover. I feel like our basketball IQ gets better with him out there.”

UCO (7-17 overall) was led Nimmer’s 20 points while Dashon Bell added 18.

The Tigers will play at Central Missouri on Thursday.