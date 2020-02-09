MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team picked up one provisional and narrowly missed several others at the Bearcat Open Friday and Saturday (Feb. 7-8).

Ryan Stanley posted another provisional in the pole vault after taking home first place, as he was the only athlete out of 33 competitors to clear the 16-1.75 bar.

Philip Landrum reached the finals in the 60m dash, running a top time of 6.91 in the prelims, just four-hundredths of a second off the provisional pace.

Malcom Gardner placed fourth in the 200m dash, crossing the line in 21.81, which is .12 shy of the provisional mark.

Caleb Carrasco was just off the provisional pace in the 800m run, placing third with a time of 1:54.76.

Freshman Trever Medina finished seventh in the field of 36 runners in the 600y run, completing the race in 1:14.69.

Sabino Medrano reached the finals in the 60m hurdles, placing sixth with a top time of 8.67 in the prelims.

Jack Pakkebier set a new career-high in the heptathlon, tallying 4,073 points over the seven events.

Xavier Robinson placed in the top 10 in both the long jump and triple jump, finishing seventh in the long jump with a mark of 23-0.5 and placing 10th in the triple jump after clearing 45-1.5 on his second attempt.

The Tigers will return to action next weekend when they head to Pittsburg, Kan. for the Gorilla Classic Friday and Saturday (Feb. 14-15).