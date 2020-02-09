MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's track and field team posted several solid marks at the Bearcat Open Friday and Saturday (Feb. 7-8), including one provisional performance.

Kayla Smith placed in the top three in both the long jump and the triple jump, finishing second in the triple jump with another provisional mark of 38-7.5. The sophomore finished third in the triple jump after clearing a distance of 18-2.5 on her sixth and final jump of the afternoon.

Lyric Holman posted three solid times in the 60m dash, running the fastest qualifying time out of 56 runners before running a personal-best 7.74 in the prelims, just seven-hundredths of a second off the provisional pace. The sophomore finished third in the finals, running in 7.81.

Freshman Hannah Wiebe completed the 800m run in 2:18.93, finishing in fourth place in a field of 62 runners. The time is less than two seconds off the program record.

Summer Kragel placed fourth in the high jump after clearing the 5-3.25 bar on her first attempt.

Rohey Singhateh also recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in the horizontal jumps, placing sixth in the long jump with a mark of 17-9.75 and ninth in the long jump after covering a distance of 37-0.25.

Laurel Haley placed sixth in the weight throw thanks to a toss of 51-5.75.

The Tigers will return to action next weekend when they head to Pittsburg, Kan. for the Gorilla Classic Friday and Saturday (Feb. 14-15).