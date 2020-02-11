COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Basketball released rosters for training camps from which the 2020 USA Basketball Men's and Women's 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament Teams will be determined. Among the 16 men competing for a spot on the team is former FHSU men's basketball standout Dominique Jones. Training will take place Feb. 13-14 at the Pullman Community Center in Chicago, Illinois.

From the pool of 16, the USA Basketball 3x3 player selection committee will name four men to represent USA Basketball at the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, March 18-22 in Bengaluru, India. The top three finishing men's and women's 3x3 teams will earn berths into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 3x3 basketball competition. As per FIBA regulations, all teams taking part in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament must include at least two athletes who are ranked among the federation's top 10 FIBA 3x3 athletes. Jones is currently the No. 1 ranked player from the United States in the FIBA 3x3 World Rankings, while holding a world ranking of No. 9.

Recently in November of 2019, Jones was named the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Regular Season MVP. Dominique Jones Named 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Tour MVP

Jones already has one gold medal under his belt competing for Team USA in 3x3 Basketball. In the summer of 2019, Jones joined Kareem Maddox, Jon Octeus, and Sheldon Jeter to win the Gold Medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Jones led Team USA in overall scoring for the tournament. Dominique Jones and Team USA Capture Gold at 2019 Pan American Games

3x3 basketball is played on a half court with a 10-minute clock, and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation.

Jones has enjoyed a tremendous professional career on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. He currently holds the No. 1 national ranking in the FIBA points system for players from the United States on the World Tour, and sits among the top 10 players in the world. Jones has helped his 3x3 team from New York/Harlem to several team titles in FIBA World Tour tournaments over the past few years.

Jones was a two-year standout player at Fort Hays State, helping the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2009-10 and 2010-11 as the team's point guard. He nearly scored 1,000 points in his two years, finishing with 983. He also averaged 5.1 assists per game in his career, good for fifth-best in program history with a total of 324. Tiger fans also remember him for his unique one-handed free-throw shooting style, as he shot 80 percent at the line in his career at FHSU. He shot 40.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line, draining 132 shots from long range.

Jones was an NABC All-America selection as a senior in 2010-11 with 592 points and 207 assists for the season (17.9 ppg, 6.3 apg). He was a two-time All-MIAA First Team selection and helped guide the Tigers to an MIAA Tournament Championship in 2011. He helped the team to a record of 49-14 over the two years, reaching No. 3 in the NABC national rankings both seasons. He is one of four players to earn All-America honors under current FHSU head coach Mark Johnson. Prior to his time at FHSU, Jones was a two-time all-region performer at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, a member of the NJCAA.

Following his time at FHSU, Jones went on to play professional basketball in Europe before returning to the United States. He enjoyed a brief stint with the Harlem Globetrotters in the summer of 2015 before turning his focus to traveling the world playing in FIBA 3x3 World Tour events.