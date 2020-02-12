ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team took control of the game on the defensive end to set up its offense to claim a 49-20 win over the Sedgwick Cardinals Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

Berean improves to 11-6, 5-2 in HOAL play. Sedgwick drops to 5-10, 2-2 in the league.

“I did not think we played very good defense last week, so that was a point of emphasis,” Berean Academy coach Kristin Wiebe said. “Some of that is they’re hitting shots or not. They weren’t in the first half. We came out and played much better than we did last week.”

“We did a good job of moving the ball around, but we weren’t looking to score like we need to,” Sedgwick coach Aaron Stucky said. “We were too worried about taking care of the ball, which we needed to be, but we weren’t aggressive and looking for a shot. We did much better in the second half. They are very good defensively and very quick, so when you have the shot, you’d better take it.”

Brooke Wiebe and Courtney Slabach, the Warriors’ sole seniors, led Berean with 12 points each.

Patsy Zerger led Sedgwick with five points.

Brooke Wiebe scored the first eight points for the Warriors, while Slabach scored the next six as Berean led 14-2 after the first quarter.

Berean made an 11-2 run to start the second quarter. Each team hit a 3-pointer in the finals 20 seconds of the quarter leaving Berean ahead 28-7 at the half.

Sedgwick had 11 turnovers in the first half to three for the Warriors.

Berean scored the first nine points of the third quarter and led 43-14 at the end of the period. Sedgwick scored the first five points of the fourth quarter. Berean scored the next six to start the 30-point running clock with 2:55 to play.

Sedgwick hosts Bennington Friday.

“They are pretty good,” Stucky said. “They have good guards and a lot of quickness. We’re going to have to be able to handle their pressure as well. Every game in our league is tough. We have to just keep our heads up and battle.”

Berean plays at Moundridge.

“Friday will be hard,” Kristin Wiebe said. “Moundridge is good. That will be a challenge.”

SEDGWICK (5-10, 2-2 HOAL) — Rogers 0 0-0 2, 0; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Fitch 0 2-4 1, 2; McGinn 2 0-0 4, 4; Zerger 1 (1) 0-2 0, 5; Lacey 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Croxton 0 3-3 2, 3; Werner 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 3 (3) 5-9 14, 20.

BEREAN ACADEMY (11-6, 5-2 HOAL) — Bro.Wiebe 2 (2) 2-2 0, 12; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Veer 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Mullins 1 0-0 0, 2; Bri.Wiebe 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Wiebe 1 0-0 1, 2; E.Mullins 2 0-2 4, 4; Wine 2 2-2 4, 6; Slabach 5 2-3 0, 12; Smith 0 0-1 1, 0; TOTALS 13 (5) 8-12 12, 49.

Sedgwick;2;5;7;6;—20

Berean Ac.;14;14;15;6;—49