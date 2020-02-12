Highland Park coach Michael Williams gave his team a pretty sprited halftime talk Tuesday after the Centennial League-leading Scots went into the lockerroom up just two on one-win Seaman.

In particular, he sought out sophomore Juan’Tario Roberts and gave him a message.

“He just told me I had to do something for us,” said Roberts, who had just three points on two shot attempts in the first half.

Safe to say, he responded. Roberts scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and completely took over a fourth quarter that saw the Scots break free from a tight game and roll to a 60-45 victory.

The win kept Highland Park (12-3 overall, 7-2 in league play) tied atop the league standings in the loss column with Washburn Rural (12-3, 8-2), which pulled out a 38-31 win at Emporia on Tuesday.

Coming off a huge win against Topeka West last Friday and facing Junction City on Friday, Tuesday’s game with Seaman was the quintissential trap game for the Scots. And for three quarters, they nearly got caught.

Seaman led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and trailed by just two at halftime and by three going into the fourth quarter.

“I wouldn’t say we overlooked them,” Roberts said. “But we weren’t playing our best.”

Williams agreed.

“It was a couple things,’ Williams said. “We’re in territory that guys collectively on this team have never been in It’s having an understanding of what it takes to be No. 5 in the rankings and getting everybody’s best shot no matter who they are. Records are out the window right now because people are turned up to play you.

“That’s what the Centennial League is. Seaman had a great game plan, were ready to go and took care of the ball and got after us defensively and made it tough for three quarters of the game.”

Seaman’s last lead came early in the third when Ty Henry hit a 3-pointer to put the Vikings up 28-25. But Roberts answered with a 3-pointer o his own and that seemed to really get the sophomore going.

He scored again on the next possession to give the Scots the lead for good and pushed the lead to six before Seaman cut it two three at the end of the period.

In the fourth, however, Roberts was unstoppable. After Carlos Hernandez opened the period with a 3-pointer, Roberts scored 12 of Highland Park’s next 16 points. The Scots’ 19-0 run blew the game open and finally put Seaman away.

“Really it was just the coaches,” Roberts said. “They told us what to do and we executed the game plan.”

CJ Powell added 12 points for the Scots and Jahi Peppers had 11. Seaman was led by 11 from Mateo Hyman, while Henry and Drayton Foster each added 10.

HIGHLAND PARK BOYS 60, SEAMAN 45

Highland Park;7;18;14;21;—;60

Seaman;13;10;13;9;—;45

Highland Park (12-3, 7-2) — Peppers 5-8 1-2 11, Powell 5-10 1-3 12, Daniels 3-3 0-0 6, Prosper 1-2 0-2 2, Roberts 9-15 1-1 22, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Jeremy Kendrick 0-1 0-0 0, Hernandez 2-2 0-0 5, Simms 0-2 0-0 0, Flores 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 1-1 0-0 2, McKnight 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 3-8 60.

Seaman (1-14, 1-9) — Hyman 4-14 1-2 11, Henry 4-11 0-0 10, Bonner 2-6 0-4 4, Patterson 3-6 2-2 8, Foster 4-7 2-4 10, Kobuszewski 1-2 0-0 2, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 5-7 45.

3-point goals — Highland Park 5-11 (Roberts 3-4, Powell 1-4, Hernandez 1-1, Peppers 0-1, Kendrick 0-1); Seaman 4-22 (Hyman 2-10, Henry 2-6, Bonner 0-4, Patterson 0-1, Brewer 0-1). Total fouls — Highland Park 13, Seaman 11. Fouled out — none.