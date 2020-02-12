HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson High’s Joe Blake hit a 3-pointer with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter to give the Salthawks a three-point lead over visiting Salina Central.

From there, it was all Mustangs as they closed the game on an 18-4 run to secure a 55-44 victory Tuesday night at the Salthawk Activity Center.

Central senior Aaron Watson led all scorers with 15 points, while Treyton Peterson scored 14 for Hutchinson. But it was Jevon Burnett who hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the dagger with 1:40 left, that pushed Central over the top.

Blake’s 3-pointer early in the fourth seemed to give Hutchinson some much-needed momentum, putting the Salthawks up, 40-37, but Central came back to dominate down the stretch, although the game did not get out of hand until the final minute.

“We haven’t played well with a lead all season,” Hutchinson coach Ted Webster said. “We’re getting better defensively, but we still have to make some big shots.”

Hutchinson fell to 1-13 on the season and travels to Valley Center on Friday.

“We’re coming up on practice number 61 tomorrow, and our guys keep battling hard. They deserve more wins, but they have to earn them,” Webster said.

Watson, typically a role player for Central, played a bigger role offensively Tuesday night.

“Aaron stepped up in a big way. He hit some 3s and finished at the rim,” Central coach Ryan Modin said. “It was nice to see Aaron step up when we needed him to.”

Salina Central improved to 6-9 and plays host to rival Salina South on Friday. South won the first matchup on Dec. 20, 48-45.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere,” Modin said. “We want to come away with a win. It will be tough. They’re playing very good basketball right now.”

Central girls 40, Hutchinson 37

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I showdown matched Central sophomore Aubrie Kierscht against Hutchinson senior Gabbie Posch in a battle of prolific guards.

Each team did a good job of shutting down the other’s leading scorer, as Kierscht and Posch combined for two points at halftime. While both players had big second halves, it was Central freshman Mykayla Cunningham who had seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to lead the Mustangs to the three-point victory.

Tina Robertson’s deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark for Hutchinson, allowing Central to complete the season sweep in a game where neither team led by more than seven.

Central (13-2), ranked fourth in Class 5A, never trailed in the fourth quarter, but Hutchinson managed to stay in the game until the very end.

“I thought we battled very hard, and we did the things we needed to do in our game plan,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “Offensively, we did not convert like we needed to.”

Salina Central coach Chris Fear said that while the Mustangs were not at their best, closer games will make his young team better down the road.

“We didn’t have our A-game, but we found a way,” Fear said. “That says a lot about our group. We battled hard, and found a way to get it done.”

Chaliscia Samilton led Central with 11 points, while Cunningham and Kierscht each had nine.

“Aubrie is our catalyst, there’s no question about it,” Fear said. “We went inside early, and I feel like we had some nice penetration late.

"Mykayla had a big fourth quarter, and when Aubrie had an open look she knocked it down. But tonight we needed everybody.”

Despite going scoreless in the first half, Posch led all scorers with 13 points for Hutch (8-6). Mekenzie Hefley added 11.

Central led 21-16 at halftime on a Samilton basket with 12 seconds left. Kierscht opened the second half with a layup to extend the Central lead to seven.

But Posch, who was scoreless in the first half, exploded for three 3-pointers in the third quarter. The last one brought the Salthawks within one entering the fourth.

The Mustangs maintained a small lead the rest of the game, but a Hefley layup with 10 seconds left brought the Salthawks to within three.

On the ensuing inbounds play, the Mustangs turned the ball over, giving Hutchinson the ball with one more opportunity to send the game to overtime.

Robertson launched a deep three from the left wing, but the shot was slightly off the mark.

“Tonight was good for our girls,” Reilly said. “It shows we can compete against a high-caliber team like Central.”