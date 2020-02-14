Goessel boys

down Eagles

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys went on a 12-5 fourth-quarter run to down Canton-Galva 49-42 Thursday in a Wheat State League make-up game in Goessel.

Goessel trailed 27-23 at the half. The game was tied 37-37 after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 13 points. Skylar Wuest added 11.

Goessel hosts Herington today.

Wrestling meets

canceled

The Newton High School wrestling dual meet Thursday at Maize was canceled because of the weather and will not be made up.

Both Newton and Maize were unbeaten in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I dual meets, likely resulting in a tie for the league title between the two squads.

The Central Kansas League wrestling championships scheduled for Thursday in Nickerson also was canceled. Area schools Halstead and Hesston were scheduled to compete.

BOWLING

Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;53;35

Eastgate Lanes;50.5;37.5

Eastgate Chicks;48.5;39.5

Some Beaches;46.5;41.5

Ballard Aviation;44.5;43.5

Osima;39.5;48.5

Family Ties;37.5;50.5

Ball Hugger;32;56

High Single Game — Mary Paradis, 235; High Single Series — Mary Paradis, 538; High Team Game — Some Beaches, 548; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,852.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;19.5;4.5

Todd’s Pro Shop;19;5

Hillsboro Ford;17;7

Prestige Worldwide;16;8

Gary’s Angels;15;9

Team Retired;13.5;10.5

Scotty’s Dogs;12.5;11.5

Fusion 5;11;13

Looney Tunes;8.5;15.5

One Left;6;18

Busy Bee’s;4;20

High Single Game — Men: Austin Wedgewood, 267; Women: Melissa Barton, 222; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 735; Women: Melissa Barton, 614; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,110; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,124.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;20;4

We Need Some;15;9

It Doesn’t Matter;12.5;11.5

Platinum PDR;12;12

Give ‘Em 3;12;12

Ball Busters;11.5;12.5

GGG;6;18

Gear Heads;6;18

High Single Game — Men: Austin Jones, 251; Women: Tiffany Burke, 181; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 662; Women: Tiffany Burke, 459. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,047; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,013.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;55.5;24.5

Hopefuls;48;32

Sassy Four;44.5;35.5

Rollaids;39;41

Lucky Four;29.5;50.5

Friends;23.5;56.5

High Single Game — Men: Don Casey, 209; Women: Vickie Cook, 210; High Single Series — Men: Don Casey, 561; Women: Vickie Cook, 528; High Team Game — Misfits, 737; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,145.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;62;30

Winssome;56;36

3 G’s;51.5;40.5

Just Luck;50.5;41.5

Die Hards;49;43

Foxes;49;43

Teddy Bears;43;49

Shish Kabobs;37.5;54.5

Fearsome Foursome;33.5;58.5

Spare Me;28;64

High Single Game — Men: Cecil Kemph, 237; Women: Patty Serrano, 192; High Single Series — Men: Javon Schmucker, 617; Women: Patty Serrano, 498; High Team Game — Die Hards, 768; High Team Series — 3 G’s, 2,099.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;43;21

Rat Pack;40.5;23.5

Who Knows;39;25

Gutter Gunners;33;31

Wgas;32;32

La Familia;31;33

The Nines;30;30

I Don’t Care;30;34

Gutterball Shooters;27.5;36.5

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 258; Women: Paula Schrag, 203; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 639; Women: Paula Schrag, 588; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 538; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,551.