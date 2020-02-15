Saturday

Feb 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM


Friday's Scores


BOYS PREP BASKETBALL


Abilene 70, Wamego 34


Andale 67, Clearwater 37


Andover 82, Maize South 68


Barstow, Mo. 96, Heritage Christian 46


Basehor-Linwood 71, Lansing 39


Baxter Springs 68, Frontenac 57


Belle Plaine 54, Conway Springs 49


Beloit 79, Russell 23


Berean Academy 53, Moundridge 41


Bishop Miege 54, St. James Academy 26


Burlington 67, Prairie View 35


Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 44, Udall 33


Chapman 62, Concordia 38


Cheney 75, Garden Plain 42


Clifton-Clyde 73, Onaga 26


Colby 51, Scott City 46


Crest 53, Oswego 52


DeSoto 55, Topeka Seaman 48


Derby 75, Newton 59


El Dorado 49, Circle 41


Ellis 57, Smith Center 39


Ellsworth 38, Republic County 37


Elyria Christian 49, Centre 40


Emporia 61, Topeka West 52


Eudora 52, Paola 50


Eureka 89, Bluestem 43


Frankfort 50, Troy 44


Galena 41, Pittsburg Colgan 32


Garden City 51, Great Bend 37


Girard 38, Riverton 36


Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Arkansas City 47


Goessel 60, Herington 33


Golden Plains 52, Cheylin 18


Greeley County 57, Deerfield 28


Haven 62, Nickerson 44


Hays 67, Liberal 56


Hesston 60, Lyons 55


Hill City 59, Oakley 48


Hoisington 61, Halstead 25


Hugoton 71, Goodland 47


Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Cunningham 37


Hutchinson Trinity 46, Inman 43, OT


Iola 77, Anderson County 59


Iowa Falls-Alden, Iowa 79, Humboldt 69


Junction City 44, Highland Park 41


Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita East 66


Kingman 58, Chaparral 37


Lakeside 75, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 42


Larned 51, Hillsboro 50


Lebo 45, Burlingame 29


Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 61, KC Christian 27


Little River 68, Solomon 45


Logan 67, Weskan 34


Louisburg 44, Spring Hill 34


Lyndon 69, Hartford 46


Madison/Hamilton 76, Wichita Home School 66


Manhattan 53, Topeka Hayden 51


Marion 71, Ell-Saline 66


Maur Hill - Mount Academy 58, Oskaloosa 36


McLouth 53, Horton 17


McPherson 59, Winfield 32


Meade 58, Minneola 38


Minneapolis 66, Southeast Saline 41


Natoma 47, Pike Valley 45


Nemaha Central 61, Perry-Lecompton 57


Ness City 83, Otis-Bison 57


Northeast-Arma 64, Neodesha 34


Norwich 70, Fairfield 31


Olathe East 48, Lawrence 28


Olathe West 43, Olathe Northwest 30


Osborne 81, Stockton 69


Ottawa 70, Bonner Springs 53


Oxford 63, Burden Central 51


Parsons 53, Independence 25


Pittsburg 79, Fort Scott 72


Pratt Skyline 60, Pretty Prairie 31


Riley County 65, Wabaunsee 45


Rock Creek 61, St. Mary's 48


Royal Valley 59, Hiawatha 45


Sabetha 59, Holton 43


Salina Central 52, Salina South 48


Salina Sacred Heart 56, Council Grove 39


Sedan 63, Caldwell 58


Sedgwick 66, Bennington 17


Silver Lake 57, Rossville 42


Smoky Valley 46, Pratt 36


South Central 70, Pawnee Heights 43


Southeast 61, Jayhawk Linn 38


Spearville 56, Ingalls 52


St. John 72, Victoria 37


St. John's Beloit-Tipton 62, Chase 26


St. Paul 64, Altoona-Midway 38


St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Mill Valley 21


Syracuse 51, Sublette 22


Thunder Ridge 68, Tescott 38


Topeka 57, Washburn Rural 42


Uniontown 60, Pleasanton 46


Valley Center 75, Hutchinson 73


Valley Heights 49, Centralia 46, OT


Wakefield 27, Rural Vista 18


Washington County 53, Axtell 35


Wellington 60, Rose Hill 57


Wellsville 53, West Franklin 28


West Elk 54, Argonia 23


Wheatland-Grinnell 68, Palco 26


Wichita Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita West 33


Wichita Campus 75, Maize 60


Wichita Southeast 86, Wichita Northwest 65


Wiley, Colo. 58, Lakin 44


Wilson 56, Sylvan-Lucas 40


Union College Tournament=


Midland Adventist 56, Mile High Adventist Academy, Colo. 49


POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS


Lincoln vs. Rock Hills, ppd.


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL


Andale 53, Clearwater 34


Anderson County 43, Iola 37


Andover Central 49, Goddard 45, OT


Axtell 50, Washington County 38


Barstow, Mo. 47, Heritage Christian 32


Belle Plaine 51, Conway Springs 39


Beloit 50, Russell 44


Bennington 41, Sedgwick 11


Berean Academy 51, Moundridge 36


Bishop Miege 54, St. James Academy 26


Blue Valley 42, BV Southwest 39


Bonner Springs 48, Ottawa 37


Burlingame 43, Lebo 33


Caldwell 55, Sedan 22


Chanute 68, Coffeyville 45


Chaparral 42, Kingman 20


Chapman 44, Concordia 30


Cheney 43, Garden Plain 40


Circle 55, El Dorado 39


Clay Center 34, Marysville 33


Clifton-Clyde 47, Onaga 19


Cunningham 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 46


Derby 70, Newton 15


Ell-Saline 53, Marion 48, OT


Elyria Christian 40, Centre 36


Emporia 49, Topeka West 26


Eudora 41, Paola 36


Eureka 65, Bluestem 26


Frankfort 61, Troy 46


Frontenac 56, Baxter Springs 29


Galena 33, Pittsburg Colgan 28


Girard 63, Riverton 25


Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Lakeside 38


Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Arkansas City 52


Golden Plains 47, Cheylin 15


Greeley County 50, Deerfield 4


Halstead 48, Hoisington 34


Hanover 53, Doniphan West 39


Hartford 36, Lyndon 26


Herington 44, Goessel 35


Hesston 49, Lyons 27


Hiawatha 42, Royal Valley 31


Highland Park 49, Junction City 47


Hillsboro 55, Larned 23


Holton 49, Sabetha 35


Hoxie 53, Dighton 25


Hugoton 44, Goodland 29


Independence 56, Parsons 51


Jefferson West 55, Riverside 16


KC Schlagle 70, KC Sumner 65


Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita East 32


Lansing 60, Basehor-Linwood 52


Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 42, KC Christian 34


Liberal 62, Hays 27


Little River 51, Solomon 29


Logan 51, Weskan 46


Maize 68, Wichita Campus 29


Maize South 59, Andover 47


Manhattan 41, Topeka Hayden 36


Maranatha Academy 43, University Academy, Mo. 27


McPherson 66, Winfield 30


Meade 61, Minneola 37


Nemaha Central 69, Perry-Lecompton 27


Neodesha 54, Northeast-Arma 51


Nickerson 44, Haven 37


Oakley 51, Hill City 28


Olathe South 51, Gardner-Edgerton 28


Otis-Bison 56, Ness City 31


Phillipsburg 55, Hays-TMP-Marian 46


Pike Valley 38, Natoma 23


Pittsburg 42, Fort Scott 38


Pratt 49, Smoky Valley 47


Rawlins County 54, Quinter 46


Republic County 61, Ellsworth 46


Riley County 41, Wabaunsee 35


Rural Vista 51, Wakefield 14


SM North 35, Metro Academy 24


Salina Central 51, Salina South 39


Salina Sacred Heart 38, Council Grove 33


Santa Fe Trail 60, Osawatomie 46


Scott City 49, Colby 41


Smith Center 60, Ellis 55


South Central 61, Pawnee Heights 35


Southeast Saline 61, Minneapolis 59


Spearville 58, Ingalls 35


Spring Hill 44, Louisburg 31


St. John 47, Victoria 23


St. John's Beloit-Tipton 60, Chase 21


St. Mary's 45, Rock Creek 39, OT


St. Paul 61, Altoona-Midway 21


Stockton 55, Osborne 51


Sylvan-Lucas 45, Wilson 32


Syracuse 50, Sublette 34


Thunder Ridge 71, Tescott 42


Topeka 48, Washburn Rural 41


Topeka Seaman 47, DeSoto 31


Udall 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34


Uniontown 55, Pleasanton 35


Valley Center 32, Hutchinson 30, 2OT


Valley Heights 56, Centralia 43


Wamego 43, Abilene 33


Wellington 52, Rose Hill 50


Wellsville 53, West Franklin 28


West Elk 60, Argonia 45


Wetmore 43, Linn 20


Wichita Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita West 39


Wichita Collegiate 61, Mulvane 39


Wichita Northwest 46, Wichita Southeast 44, OT


Union College Tournament=


Campion Academy, Colo. 48, Midland Adventist 42


Midland Adventist 48, Gem State Adventist, Idaho 28


POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS


Lincoln vs. Rock Hills, ppd.