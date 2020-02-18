Goessel boys

claim win

GOESSEL – The Goessel Bluebird boys had its defense focused in, stopping Rural Vista 43-14 Monday night in a Wheat State League make-up game in Goessel.

Goessel led 17-0 after the first quarter and 30-9 at the half.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 12 points.

Gabriel Mello de Brito led Rural Vista with six points. Rural Vista falls to 7-11, 2-7 in WSL play.

Goessel ends WSL play 13-5, 8-1 in league play, finishing in second place.

Goessel plays at 7:30 p.m. today at Classical School of Wichita.

RURAL VISTA (7-11, 2-7 WSL) — Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; Worrell 0 0-0 3, 0; Barger 0 0-0 1, 0; Stilwell 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Campozano 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; Brito 2 2-2 2, 6; Elson 0 0-0 0, 0; Floyd 0 0-0 2, 0; Bronson 0 0-0 0, 0; Thomas 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 2 (2) 4-4 10, 14.

GOESSEL (13-5, 8-1 WSL) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 4 0-0 0, 8; Schmidt 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Hiebert 0 0-0 0, 0; Hagewood 2 3-4 2, 7; Wiens 0 1-2 1, 1; Lindeman 4 (1) 1-4 1, 12; Wuest 2 0-0 1, 4; Doerksen 2 0-0 2, 4; Gaeddert 0 2-2 0, 2; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (2) 7-12 8, 43.

Rural Vista;0;9;2;3;—14

Goessel;17;13;9;4;—43

Goessel girls

fall to Heat

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School girls’ basketball team dropped a 49-21 decision to unbeaten Rural Vista Monday night in Wheat State League make-up play.

Goessel trailed 28-11 at the half.

Hannah Riedy led Rural Vista with 14 points. Chancy Johnson and Kelci Sly each scored 10 points.

Porclein Unruh led Goessel with six points.

Rural Vista is 18-0, winning the WSL title at 9-0. Goessel falls to 3-15, 2-7 in league play.

Goessel plays at 6 p.m. today at Classical School of Wichita.

RURAL VISTA (18-0, 9-0 WSL) — Ropp 0 0-0 0, 0; A.Brockmeier 1 0-0 1, 2; Johnson 1 (2) 2-4 1, 10; Jacobson 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Riedy 4 (1) 3-4 3, 14; Sly 3 4-8 1, 10; E.Linder 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Brockmeier 1 0-0 2, 2; H.Brockmeier 1 1-2 1, 3; Worrell 1 0-2 0, 2; C.Linder 0 0-0 0, 0; Acres 1 1-2 0, 3; TOTALS 13 (4) 11-22 12, 49.

GOESSEL (3-15, 2-7 WSL) — Spurlin 0 0-0 2, 0; Graber 1 3-3 4, 5; Flaming 1 0-0 0, 2; Schmucker 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Unruh 3 0-0 4, 6; Guhr 0 0-0 0, 0; Herrel 0 0-4 4, 0; Boden 0 0-0 1, 0; Alderfer 0 0-0 1, 0; McCombs 2 1-4 2, 5; Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (1) 4-11 20, 21.

Rural Vista;12;16;7;14;—49

Goessel;7;4;4;6;—21

Hesston sweeps

York JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team claimed a pair of wins Monday against the York College junior varsity at Oswald Field.

Hesston won the first game 13-3 and the second game 13-1. The first game was called after six innings on the 10-run rule. The second game was called after five innings.

In the first game for Hesston, Natty Solomon went two for four hitting with three RBIs. Ryusei Hando drove in two runs. Dame Milburn went three innings pitching for the win, striking out nine.

In the second game, Easton Unruh pitched four innings for the win, striking out six. Shoei Imazumi struck out four in two innings.

Kauy Kuhn had a triple and drove in three runs. Grant Bloyer hit a home run and drove in three runs. Sean Maple went three for three hitting.

Hesston is 4-3. Tuesday’s home game against Barton Community College has been canceled. Hesston hosts North Central Missouri College at 1 p.m. Feb. 29.

Cheatham takes

field honors

WICHITA — Bethel College sophomore Austin Cheatham was named Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor field athlete of the week for the week ending Sunday.

At the Concordia Invitational, Cheatham placed fourth out of 18 competitors in the shot put at 16.40 meters. His mark met the NAIA automatic qualifying mark. He holds the top top marks in the KCAC this season.

Schmidt takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College junior Abby Schmidt was named the KCAC women’s basketball offensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In a pair of Bethel wins, Schmidt scored 46 points with 34 rebounds, an assist, 12 blocked shots and four steals. She became the first Bethel player, male or female, to score 1,000 career points with 1,000 rebounds.

She currently leads NAIA Division II in rebounds and blocked shots.

It was the sixth time this season Schmidt earned KCAC weekly honors.

Remington High School grad Kelcey Hinz, a sophomore at Kansas Wesleyan, was named defensive player of the week. In two games, Hinz scored 28 points with 30 rebounds, four assists, a steal and nine blocked shots.

It was the third time Hinz has taken KCAC weekly honors this season.

KSHSAA adds

wheelchair races

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has added two new events for the 2020 state track and field championships — the 100-meter wheelchair dash and 400-meter wheelchair dash.

"The rich history of Kansas high school track and field will become even more significant with the inclusion of events for our wheelchair student-athletes," Executive Director Bill Faflick said. "The participation of all athletes competing throughout the year is appropriately expanded with the addition of wheelchair events at the State Track & Field Championship Meet which results in a true win for our member schools."

The 400-meter race will be at 1:45 p.m. on the first day of the meet, while the 100-meter race will be on the second day of the meet after the conclusion of the Class 6A boys’ 100-meter dash.

There will be a single class of wheelchair races. The top 16 times in each event submitted by May 16 will qualify for state.

According to the KSHSAA release, "The events are for athletes with a permanent, physical disability."

Competition wheelchairs will have two rear wheels and one front wheel. The chairs must have a single hand rim on each rear wheel. No mechanical gears or levers will be allowed.

Region VI

tourney moved

DODGE CITY — The NJCAA Division I, Region VI men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been moved to the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

The tournament will be Feb. 29 through March 3.

It will be the first time the tournament has been played outside of Wichita since 2005.

The men’s tournament winner advances to the NJCAA Division I Championships at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The women’s winner advances to the women’s championships in Lubbock, Texas.

The quarterfinals will be Feb. 29 for the women and March 1 for the men. The semifinals are March 2. The finals are March 3 with the women playing at 5 p.m. and the men to follow.

The Division II tournament will be Feb. 28, March 3 and March 6. The first two rounds will be at the highest seed. The finals will be March 6 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. and the men to follow.

High school

rule changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of High School Associations, which writes the rules for high school sports, including those administered by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, has announced rule changes for football and soccer.

The changes will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

The main rule changes in football will effect the play clock. The play clock will reset to 40 seconds after an official’s time out for injury to a defensive player or an equipment issue for a defensive player.

The play clock will be set to 25 seconds following a legal free kick or scrimmage kick.

It now will be legal for any player lining up behind center in a shotgun formation to spike the ball.

Another change is "no defensive player shall use disconcerting acts or words prior to the snap in an attempt to interfere with an offensive player’s signals or movements."

The head coach will now designate before the game a designated player or coach who will "make decisions regarding penalty acceptance or declination."

The final change involves the length of halftime following a weather delay:

"If the game is interrupted due to weather during the last three minutes of the second period, and the delay is at least 30 minutes, the opposing coaches can mutually agree to shorten halftime intermission, provided there is at least a one-minute intermission (not including the three-minute warm-up period)."

The main changes in soccer involve the dropped ball caused by simultaneous touch of opposing players or touched by an official after several situations.

A dropped ball with play stopped in the penalty area will be dropped to the goalkeeper with all remaining players outside the penalty area.

Other dropped balls go to the team that last possessed the ball before went goes out of bounds.

Another change involves the penalty kick. Players other than the goalkeeper and the player taking the penalty kick will now be able to enter the penalty area once the penalty kick is taken.

During penalty kicks, the "defending goalkeepers shall stand with at least one foot on or in-line with the goal line and the goalkeeper shall not be touching the goal posts, crossbar or nets. Forward movement is allowed provided both feet don’t come off the line until the ball is in play."

The complete list of rule changes is available at www.nfhs.org, selecting the desired sport from "Activities & Sports" at the top of the home page.

Thunder makes

player changes

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team announced several player changes.

The Thunder added defenseman Dylan Olsen to the active roster. Olsen was claimed off waivers from South Carolina.

A nine-year pro, Olsen spent parts of four seasons in the NHL, playing for Chicago and Florida. In 124 games, he scored five goals with 17 assists. He also played in a playoff game with the Blackhawks in 2012.

He played two seasons with Minnesota-Duluth. He also played for the Rockford IceHogs, San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League and Adirondack and South Carolina of the ECHL. He played a season each in the British Elite Ice Hockey League and in the Slovak league.

Defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been recalled to Bakersfield of the AHL.

Wichita signed forward Taylor Pryce. A third-year pro from NCAA Division III SUNY-Buffalo State, Pryce played for Pensacola, Mississippi, Fayetteville and Quad City, all of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 116 pro games, Pryce has 27 goals with 22 assists.

Wichita received forward Jay Dickman from the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

Dickman is a rookie from Bemidji State, where he scored 30 goals with 25 assists in 142 games. He played three games with the Florida Everblades last season on a rookie tryout, posting an assist. In eight games with Indy, he scored two goals with an assist.

Forward Chris Crane has been suspended.

Ottawa names

eSport changes

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Connor Alne executive director of eSports.

Alne also took a position as the development director for the Varsity Esports Foundation in Kansas City, Mo.

Ottawa will seek a new head coach for its eSport program.

Chris Shaner was named the team’s graduate assistant. He served as director of recreation for the city's parks and recreation department in Humboldt, Iowa.

Athletic staff member Jamie Batish has been named talent scout and recruiter for the program.

Ottawa competes in Overwatch, Fortnite, Call of Duty (PS4), Rainbow Six Siege and Rocket League.