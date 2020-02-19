High school girls box scores

RESULTS TUESDAY

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS 59, KC-TURNER 15

Shawne Heights;20;13;15;11;—;59

KC-Turner;3;2;5;5;—;15

Shawnee Heights (9-7, 3-3) — Burghart 0 2-3 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Fulks 2 0-0 5, Hawkins 5 0-0 10, Wells 5 0-0 11, Ostenson 1 0-0 2, A. Dial 0 2-2 2, Ginter 2 0-0 4, Manrose 0 0-0 0, Doby 3 0-2 7, Schulte 1 0-0 2, Childs 1 0-2 3, Oczko 2 2-2 6, T. Dial 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 6-11 59.

KC-Turner (0-17, 0-7) — Quinto 2 0-0 5, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Gillmore 0 1-6 1, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Beery 1 3-8 5. Totals 5 4-4 15.

3-point goals -- Shawnee Heights 5 (Fulks, Doby, Wells, Childs), Turner 1 (Quinto). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 12, Turner 8. Fouled out — none.

ATCHISON COUNTY 47, MCLOUTH 22

Atchison County;9;13;15;10;—;47

McLouth;6;6;4;6;—;22

Atchison County — Caplingerd 2 (2) 0-0 6, Schletzbaum 8 (1) 4-8 21, Nitz 4 (1) 0-0 9, Wallisch 5 1-2 11.

McLouth — Holwick 2 (1) 1-2 6, Jolley 0 0-2 0, Pope 4 (2) 0-0 10, Dice 2 0-0 4, Luse 0 0-2 0, Lackey 1 0-2 2.

AXTELL 36, TROY 29

Troy;2;6;8;13;—;29

Axtell;11;5;9;11;—;36

Troy — Parks 2 3-6 7, Williams 3 (1) 0-0 7, Euler 1 (1) 1-2 4, Norris 1 1-4 3, Engemann 1 (1) 1-2 4, Hill 1 0-0 2.

Axtell — B. Porting 6 1-2 13, Schmitz 2 (1) 1-2 6, Schemelzle 1 1-2 3, Buessing 3 (1) 0-0 7, Feldkamp 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 0-0 2.

BALDWIN 54, WELLSVILLE 45

Wellsville;8;13;14;10;—;45

Baldwin;11;12;14;17;—;54

Wellsville — Overman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Aamold 4 (3) 0-0 11, McCoy 2 (1) 2-4 7, Pearson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Troutman 2 3-4 7, McDaniel 1 0-0 2, Ball 4 (1) 3-4 12.

Baldwin — Boyle 3 4-6 10, Burnett 1 7-8 9, Russell 2 (1) 0-0 5, Harvey 9 1-2 19, Smith 3 (1) 0-0 7, Morgan 2 0-0 4.

BELOIT 57, SACRED HEART 55

Sacred Heart;15;18;10;12;—;55

Beloit;17;10;17;13;—;57

Sacred Heart — Cochran 4 1-2 9, Everett 6 1-4 13, Goetz 5 1-3 11, Gotti 3 (2) 0-0 8, Palen 5 (4) 0-0 14.

Beloit — Eilert 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Meier 10 (3) 3-5 26, Larson 5 (1) 2-2 13, Cooper 2 3-5 7.

BURLINGAME 37, MISSION VALLEY 25

Burlingame;7;5;8;17;—;37

Mission Valley;9;5;8;3;—;25

Burlingame — Punches 2 1-2 5, Winters 3 (2) 7-12 17, Giffin 2 (2) 2-2 7, Simmons 1 2-6 4, Lewis 1 (1) 1-4 4.

Mission Valley — M. Deters 3 0-2 6, G. Deters 1 0-0 2, Halupa 2 (2) 0-0 6, P. Martin 3 (2) 0-0 8, Calvaruzo 1 (1) 0-0 3, H. Martin 0 0-2 0.

BURLINGTON 59, SANTA FE TRAIL 36

Burlington;11;14;15;19;—;59

Santa Fe Trail;13;5;7;11;—;36

Burlington — Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Medlock 1 1-2 3, Whitworth 0 1-2 1, Watkins 2 (1) 1-2 6, Doebele 3 7-10 13, Young 4 (2) 4-5 14, Coursen 2 1-2 5, Hess 5 (1) 2-2 13, Dunn 1 0-0 2.

Santa Fe Trail — Mead 2 2-2 6, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Stone 9 (1) 2-3 21, Myrick 1 1-3 3, Whitaker 0 0-1 0, Sisson 2 0-0 4.

CENTRALIA 78, BV-RANDOLPH 55

BV-Randolph;14;11;14;16;—;55

Centralia;20;19;15;24;—;78

Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 2 (1) 7-10 12, L. Zoeller 2 (2) 0-0 6, Al. Cassel 8 2-4 18, Marker 1 0-0 2, Young 6 1-1 13, Ab. Cassel 2 0-0 4.

Centralia — Kuckelman 3 (2) 2-6 10, K. Becker 9 202 20, Haverkamp 1 1-1 3, Kramer 6 (4) 2-2 18, Deters 3 4-7 10, Koch 2 2-3 6, Flentie 0 0-1 0, Mars 3 (2) 0-0 8, Penix 1 (1) 0-0 3.

CHAPMAN 38, ROCK CREEK 37

Rock Creek;9;8;13;7;—;37

Chapman;8;10;12;8;—;38

Rock Creek — DeWeese 5 1-4 11, Goehring 5 (2) 0-0 12, E. Gill 3 0-0 6, L. Gill 3 (1) 1-2 8.

Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 5 1-3 11, Adams 2 (1) 0-0 5, Suther 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bledsoe 2 (1) 1-4 6, Ma. Kirkpatrick 4 1-3 9.

COLONY-CREST 38, SE-CHEROKEE 31

Colony-Crest;9;5;16;8;—;38

SE-Cherokee;9;10;8;4;—;31

Colony-Crest — H. Beckmon 2 0-0 4, R. Beckmon 6 3-9 15, Holloran 4 (3) 3-8 14, Hammond 1 3-7 5.

Southeast-Cherokee — Powers 8, Thompson 4, Haynes 2, Robertson 6, Hartman 6, Bitner 5.

CORNERSTONE 47, WHITEFIELD 19

Cornerstone;11;23;6;7;—;47

Whitefield;2;5;4;8;—;19

Cornerstone — Gentry 0 1-2 1, Poage 3 0-0 6, Mullen 3 2-2 8, Holloway 4 0-2 8, Martin 3 3-3 9, McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Kramer 5 1-3 11.

Whitefield — Wilson 2 (1) 0-1 5, Lettow 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Dugan 4 0-3 8.

DONIPHAN WEST 64, WETMORE 38

Wetmore;10;4;15;9;—;38

Doniphan West;19;21;17;7;—;64

Wetmore — Strathman 6 6-7 18, Osterhaus 3 5-7 11, Bloom 2 (1) 3-6 8, Mock 0 1-2 1.

Doniphan West — M. Smith 6 6-6 18, Olson 6 (5) 0-0 17, H. Leach 2 2-2 6, Taylor 2 0-0 4, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Clevenger 4 (4) 2-4 14, S. Leach 0 0-1 0, Whetstine 1 (1) 0-0 3.

FRANKFORT 58, ONAGA 43

Onaga;14;6;5;18;—;43

Frankfort;17;15;12;14;—;58

Onaga — E. Krohn 2 (2) 0-0 6, Fischer 2 0-0 4, L. Krohn 1 3-4 5, R. Krohn 4 (1) 3-3 12, Schwartz 4 (3) 1-2 12, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Figge 1 0-0 2.

Frankfort — Loiseau 0 1-4 1, Tommer 5 0-0 10, Cornelison 0 1-2 1, Shirley 3 (3) 0-0 9, Rose 2 0-0 4, Broxterman 6 1-3 13, Brandt 2 (2) 2-2 8, Fox 5 2-4 12.

HANOVER 56, WASHINGTON COUNTY 43

Hanover;16;17;7;16;—;56

Washington County;7;9;9;18;—;43

Hanover — Zabokrtsky 1 0-1 2, M. Jueneman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Stallbaumer 4 (2) 6-10 16, Lohse 1 2-2 4, A. Jueneman 3 1-1 7, Hendrickson 3 (2) 2-4 10, Behrends 4 0-0 8, Atkins 1 2-2 4.

Washington County — Chandler 3 (1) 0-0 7, C. Boykin 3 (1) 0-0 7, N. Kern 1 0-0 2, M. Metz 3 2-2 8, A. Boykin 1 0-0 2, Dusin 1 1-1 3, A. Kern 2 (2) 1-2 7, Otott 2 (1) 0-0 5, Cardenas 0 2-4 2.

HOLTON 53, HIAWATHA 46

Holton;13;7;15;18;—;53

Hiawatha;12;5;19;10;—;46

Holton — Haussler 4 (4) 2-3 14, Hickman 2 2-4 6, Tanking 3 (2) 9-10 17, Crouch 1 2-2 4, Patch 0 4-6 4, Moore 1 6-11 8.

Hiawatha — Leupold 1 0-0 2, Pierce 2 2-2 6, Lindstrom 5 (4) 0-0 14, Hrencher 1 0-2 2, Lierz 0 2-4 2, S. Madsen 5 2-3 12, K. Madsen 3 (1) 1-1 8.

HORTON 48, JEFFERSON NORTH 37

Horton;14;11;11;12;;48

Jefferson North;6;13;4;14;—;37

Horton — Soto 3 (1) 7-12 14, McAfee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Randall 4 5-10 13, Smith 2 2-2 6, Lockwood 4 4-6 12.

Jefferson North — Robertson 0 1-2 1, Wistuba 1 5-7 7, Vaught 4 (3) 1-2 12, Weishaar 6 2-4 14, E. Tweed 0 0-2 0, Thompson 1 1-3 3.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 53, MAUR HILL 20

Jackson Heights;17;19;0;8;—;53

Maur Hill;3;4;9;4;—;20

Jackson Heights — Dohl 4 4-5 12, Dieckmann 1 0-0 2, Brey 6 (3) 5-6 20, Marlatt 5 (1) 2-2 13, Roles 2 0-0 4, Hutfles 1 0-0 2.

Maur Hill — Dulac 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mason 1 2-4 4, Kocour 2 (2) 0-0 6, Koechner 0 0-3 0, Folsom 2 1-1 5, Domann 1 0-0 2.

LEBO 55, KC CHRISTIAN 36

KC Christian;10;10;2;14;—;36

Lebo;8;23;16;8;—;55

KC Christian — Engel 3 (2) 0-0 8, Veer 4 0-0 8, Yockey 1 0-0 2, Spencer 8 1-2 17, D. Diggs 0 1-2 1.

Lebo — Schrader 4 0-0 8, Ford 0 0-2 0, Peek 5 (1) 1-2 12, Charboneau 1 2-4 4, Crouch 0 0-1 0, Tackitt 2 (1) 2-3 8, Tollefson 5 (1) 0-0 11, Moore 4 (2) 2-2 12.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 49, JEFFERSON WEST 29

Jefferson West;5;5;10;9;—;29

Nemaha Central;12;12;14;11;—;49

Jefferson West — M. Roenne 1 1-3 3, Kr. Biltoft 1 5-5 7, Ki. Biltoft 2 1-1 5, Kahler 5 (1) 1-2 12, Tibbits 1 0-0 2.

Nemaha Central — Macke 1 (1) 0-0 3, Corby 1 0-0 2, Ganstrom 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kramer 9 (1) 1-4 20, Elder 7 0-3 14, Lortscher 3 (1) 0-1 8.

OLPE 66, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 31

Northern Heights;8;2;14;7;—;31

Olpe;23;19;9;15;—;66

Northern Heights — Massey 5 0-2 10, Hines 1 0-0 2, Smart 3 1-1 7, Boyce 5 (1) 0-0 11, Barnett 0 1-2 1.

Olpe — Smith 3 (1) 3-4 10, Davis 5 (3) 6-7 17, Heins 1 (1) 7-8 10, Bishop 6 5-6 17, Fisher 3 (3) 3-3 12.

OSKALOOSA 53, VALLEY FALLS 26

Oskaloosa;19;14;14;6;—;53

Valley Falls;9;0;11;6;—;26

Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 6 (1) 2-3 15, Ree. Curry 6 0-0 12, Pfau 5 1-3 11, Janus 0 0-2 0, Rockhold 2 4-7 8, Johnson 2 3-5 7.

Valley Falls — Seymour 1 0-0 2, Darveaux 4 (2) 1-4 11, Nellis 2 (2) 0-0 6, Yates 2 (1) 0-0 5, Correll 1 0-0 2.

PHILLIPSBURG 57, CONCORDIA 33

Concordia;5;4;15;9;—;33

Phillipsburg;16;12;19;10;—;57

Concordia — Bechard 4 (2) 1-4 11, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Wahlmeier 5 4-6 14, Rundus 1 0-0 2.

Phillipsburg — Cheney 0 2-2 2, Jacobs 0 3-4 3, Sides 7 (1) 0-0 15, Babcock 2 0-2 4, Schemper 3 (1) 0-0 7, Storz 2 0-0 4, Schneider 4 5-9 13, Pakkebier 3 3-3 9.

RILEY COUNTY 45, COUNCIL GROVE 35

Council Grove;2;9;13;11;—;35

Riley County;8;12;11;14;—;45

Council Grove — Armstrong 1 2-5 4, Julian 1 (1) 0-0 3, Butler 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 (1) 0-0 3, King 3 (1) 0-0 7, Good 6 2-3 14, Jones 1 0-0 2.

Riley County — Rignell 3 (1) 0-0 9, Brummett 2 7-12 11, Thomson 5 (3) 7-8 20, B. McGuire 0 0-1 0, K. McGuire 0 1-2 1, Kulp 0 0-2 0, Burton 2 0-2 4.

RIVERSIDE 45, ROYAL VALLEY 42

Royal Valley;4;12;10;16;—;42

Riverside;11;11;9;14;—;45

Royal Valley — MIchael 2 (1) 0-0 5, Saia 3 2-4 8, Bryan 1 (1) 0-1 3, Albright 1 2-2 4, Price 5 (1) 0-2 11, Williamson 2 (1) 0-2 5, Davis 2 1-1 5, Harman 0 1-2 1.

Riverside — Jones 2 0-0 4, Murphy 4 (2) 4-7 14, En. Byrd 4 6-8 14, Eu. Byrd 2 2-4 6, Hayes 2 0-1 4, :. O’Grady 0 2-2 2, Juhl 0 1-2 1.

RURAL VISTA 61, HARTFORD 20

Hartford;7;4;5;4;—;20

Rural Vista;12;20;19;10;—;61

Hartford — Kelley 1 0-0 2, Breshears 2 (2) 1-2 7, R. Darbyshire 1 1-2 3, Baker 2 (2) 0-0 6, Sapp 1 0-0 2.

Rural Vista — Rapp 0 2-2 2, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Jacboson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Riedy 5 (1) 0-2 11, Sly 5 0-2 10, M. Brockmeier 0 2-2 2, H. Brockmeier 7 1-3 15, Acres 4 0-1 8.

SABETHA 52, PERRY-LECOMPTON 32

Perry-Lecompton;9;12;4;7;—;32

Sabetha;13;16;10;13;—;52

Perry-Lecompton — Ball 3 (1) 3-5 10, Gonzalez 0 1-2 1, Paramore 0 0-1 0, J. Keller 3 (3) 2-6 11, C. Keller 2 (2) 2-3 8, Daniels 1 0-0 2.

Sabetha — Hughes 5 (5) 0-0 15, Cox 1 0-0 2, K. Schuette 2 (2) 0-0 6, M. Schuette 1 (1) 0-0 3, H. Wertenberger 0 3-10 3, Kuenzi 0 0-2 0, Renyer 3 6-9 12, Michael 3 1-3 7, R. Wertenberger 1 0-0 2, Krebs 0 2-2 2.

SILVER LAKE 57, PLEASANT RIDGE 39

Silver Lake;19;13;11;8;—;57

Pleasant Ridge;7;10;14;14;—;39

Silver Lake — Farmer 3 (3) 2-5 11, Burkhardt 0 1-2 1, Lindstrom 4 (2) 8-8 18, Fieger 1 0-0 2, Hay 2 (2) 0-0 6, McCollum 0 2-2 2, Ross 4 1-4 9, Lamprecht 3 1-1 7, VandeVelde 0 1-2 1.

Pleasant Ridge — K. Nutsch 15, Watkins 12, Herbig 4, Barnes 3, Schwinn 2, Theis 2, A. Nutsch 1.

ST. MARYS 62, OSAGE CITY 40

St. Marys;17;20;13;12;—;62

Osage City;4;6;22;8;—;40

St. Marys — M. Hurla 7 (6) 10-10 30, Martin 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hurd 4 (2) 1-1 11, K. Hurla 1 3-4 5, Schindler 1 0-2 2, Mulligan 0 1-2 1, Schoenfeld 0 0-2 0.

Osage City — Davis 1 0-1 2, Wessell 0 0-2 0, Sage 2 (1) 1-2 6, Kirkpatrick 3 (1) 9-10 16, Serna 2 (1) 0-0 5, Allen-Custodio 0 1-2 1, Kerns 5 0-4 10.

VALLEY HEIGHTS 49, CLIFTON-CLYDE 46

Clifton-Clyde;7;10;16;13;—;46

Valley Heights;16;14;11;8;—;49

Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 1 5-6 7, Nobert 1 0-0 2, Douglas 2 (1) 0-0 5, P. Girard 2 (1) 3-4 8, A. Girard 3 7-9 13, Callihan 4 3-6 11.

Valley Heights — C. Toerber 5 (2) 0-0 12, Stevenson 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Vermetten 3 0-3 6, Murak 1 0-0 2, E. Toerber 1 1-3 3, Yungeberg 4 2-2 10, S. Vermetten 6 (1) 0-2 13.

WABAUNSEE 49, ROSSVILLE 34

Wabaunsee;11;8;11;19;—;49

Rossville;8;10;10;6;—;34

Wabaunsee — Hutley 3 (2) 4-4 12, Schreiner 1 5-8 7, Barber 1 0-0 2, A. Hafenstine 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wertzberger 2 2-2 6, Strait 2 8-11 12, Schutter 2 1-1 5.

Rossville — Streit 3 (1) 0-1 7, Bergstresser 1 1-2 3, Rabe 1 8-10 10, Morelli 4 4-4 12, Gillum 1 0-2 2.

WAMEGO 35, CLAY CENTER 34 OT

Clay Center;7;8;7;6;6;—;34

Wamego;6;7;6;9;7;—;35

Clay Center — Siebold 2 (2) 0-0 6, Liby 2 (2) 3-3 9, Crimmins 0 1-2 1, Henry 0 1-3 1, Edwards 3 (1) 10-15 17.

Wamego — Donnelly 2 7-8 11, Alexander 1 (1) 0-2 3, Hoobler 1 0-1 2, Denney 1 1-2 3, Pierson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Beachler 3 4-4 10, Kueser 0 0-2 0, Hamman 0 1-2 1.

WAVERLY 56, LYNDON 41

Waverly;13;16;19;8;—;56

Lyndon;3;13;18;7;—;41

Waverly — McWilliams 6 (2) 7-8 21, Foster 6 (2) 2-5 16, Vogts 2 (2) 1-3 7, Patterson 3 1-2 7, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Romig 0 1-2 1.

Lyndon — Criqui 5 (2) 0-0 12, Addleman 3 5-9 11, Ramey 3 (1) 2-4 9, Gross 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hielscher 1 (1) 0-0 3.

WEST FRANKLIN 67, MDCV 6

West Franklin;22;14;18;13;—;67

MdCV;0;3;1;2;—;6

West Franklin — Judd 5 0-3 10, Hutchison 3 0-4 6, K. Ecord 1 0-0 2, C. Ecord 1 0-0 2, Hower 2 0-0 4, Shotton 5 (2) 0-0 12, Swank 4 (1) 0-0 9, Flory 9 (1) 1-2 20, Scott 1 0-0 2.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Cormode 0 0-2 0, Moore 0 0-1 0, DeCavele 0 0-1 0, Bartley 2 0-0 4, McGowin 0 2-6 2.

High school boys box scores

RESULTS TUESDAY

HIGHLAND PARK BOYS 56, HAYDEN 37

Hayden;6;10;3;18;—;37

Highland Park;13;11;17;15;—;56

Hayden (3-14, 2-10) — Roeder 3 0-1 6, Pivarnik 2 1-2 6, Chisham 1 0-0 2, Triplett 2 3-3 8, Schneider 4 5-5 13, Muller 0 2-2 2, Pavlik 0 0-0 0, Bartlett 0 0-0 0, Rochford 0 0-0 0, Otting 0 0-0 0, Gorman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-14 37.

Highland Park (13-4, 8-3) — Peppers 6 2-2 16, Powell 6 0-0 12, Curry 0 0-0 0, Daniels 2 0-0 4, Roberts 5 0-2 11, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Hendrick 3 0-0 7, Garland 0 0-0 0, McKnight 0 0-0 0, Simms 2 0-1 4, Prosper 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, Flores 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-5 56.

3-point goals — Hayden 1 (Pivarnik), Highland Park 4 (Peppers 2, Kendrick, Roberts). Total fouls — Hayden 9, Highland Park 17. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Hayden bench.

WASHBURN RURAL BOYS 48, MANHATTAN 40

Manhattan;8;12;8;12;—;40

Washburn Rural;14;14;12;8;—;48

Manhattan (12-5, 7-4) — Braxmeyer 5-9 3-3 13, Riddick 0-0 3-4 3, Munsen 4-7 0-1 9, Barron 0-0 0-0 0, Marks 2-5 2-2 6, Hoover 1-3 1-4 3, Sullivan 0-4 0-0 0, Weixelman 2-5 1-2 6, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-35 10-16 40.

Washburn Rural (13-4, 9-3) — Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 5-9 4-4 15, Krueger 2-6 0-0 4, Kidd 3-8 4-4 12, Bortz 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 3-7 4-4 12, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Bachelor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-35 12-12 48.

3-point goals — Manhattan 2-13 (Munsen 1-3, Weixelman 1-2, Braxmeyer 0-3, Marks 0-2, Hoover 0-1, Sullivan 0-3); Rural 6-15 (Kidd 2-4, Hutchinson 2-6, Berry 1-3, Williams 1-1, Krueger 0-4). Total fouls — Manhattan 16, Rural 14. Fouled out — Rural: Patterson.

TOPEKA HIGH BOYS 55, EMPORIA 51

Emporia;15;10;9;17;—;51

Topeka High;14;9;14;18;—;55

Emporia (8-9, 4-7) — Baumgardner 2-7 3-3 8, Hoyt 3-6 1-2 7, Hines 0-2 0-0 0, Douglas 3-12 0-0 8, Snyder 10-23 7-10 28, Kirmer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 11-15 51.

Topeka High (13-5, 9-3) — Cooks 3-3 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 4-6 18, Sutton 2-7 4-4 8, C. Esquibel 1-8 1-5 4, Williams 4-11 1-2 10, Jackson 3-3 0-0 6, James 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 10-17 55.

3-point goals — Emporia 4 (Douglas, Snyder, Baumgardner), Topeka High 7 (Cooks 3, Smith 2, C. Esquibel, Williams). Total fouls — Emporia 17, Topeka High 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.

TOPEKA WEST BOYS 57, SEAMAN 48

Seaman;13;8;10;17;—;48

Topeka West;13;14;14;16;—;57

Seaman (1-16, 1-10) — Hyman 2 3-4 8, Henry 7 0-0 14, Paterson 1 0-0 2, Kobuszewski 3 0-0 8, Foster 3 0-0 6, Brewer 3 2-2 10. Totals 19 5-6 48.

Topeka West (11-6, 7-4) — Harrison 2 0-0 4, Brooks 10-4-6 25, Alexander 5 4-8 14, Hargreaves 1 0-0 3, Wilkerson 1 0-1 3, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Wolf 0 0-0 0, Elder 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-15 57.

3-point goals — Seaman 5 (Kobuszewski 2, Brewer 2, Hyman 1), Topeka West 5 (Bitler 2, Brooks 1, Hargreaves 1, Wilkerson 1). Total fouls — Seaman 11, Topeka West 12. Fouled out — none.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS 62, KC-TURNER 27

Shawnee Heights;17;20;18;7;—;62

KC-Turner;9;7;8;3;—;27

Shawnee Heights (10-7, 5-2) — Anderson 7 2-3 16, Watson 3 1-1 7, Rantz 1 0-0 2, Davis 3 5-7 12, Putthoff 1 0-0 3, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Showalter 3 2-2 10, Beier 2 0-0 5, Ginter 1 0-0 2, Olson 2 2-3 6. Totals 23 12-16 62.

KC-Turner (2-14, 0-7) — Belcher 4 0-0 8, Bates 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kimbrel 3 0-0 6, Silvestre 2 0-0 6, Henry 1 0-0 2, Collier 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Dillon 1 0-0 2, Atkins 1 0-0 2, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Suttington 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 1-2 27.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 5 (Showalter 2, Beier, Davis, Putthoff), KC-Turner 2 (Silvestre 2). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 13, KC-Turner 10. Fouled out — none.

AXTELL 67, TROY 33

Troy;13;10;4;6;—;33

Axtell;14;12;23;18;—;67

Troy — Hartman 1 0-0 2, Weber 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Norris 5 0-0 10, Neuman 0 0-1 0, Smith 4 2-3 10.

Axtell — M. Buessing 3 2-2 8, Q. Buessing 3 (1) 3-6 10, Detweiler 7 (4) 4-5 22, D. Buessing 5 (3) 0-0 13, Werner 3 (3) 0-0 9, Volle 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ronnebaum 0 2-2 2.

BELOIT 60, SACRED HEART 49

Sacred Heart;11;5;17;16;—;49

Beloit;10;16;14;20;—;60

Sacred Heart — Gormley 5 (1) 0-2 11, Buckner 1 2-2 4, Nouanlasy 1 0-0 2, Richards 4 (2) 0-0 10, Gilliland 7 (3) 3-4 20, Prendergast 1 0-0 2.

Beloit — Palen 7 7-8 21, Kahle 1 0-0 2, Eilert 4 (1) 0-0 9, Gray 2 2-4 6, Cox 2 (2) 2-2 8, Arasmith 0 6-6 6, Mason 4 0-0 8.

BURLINGTON 80, SANTA FE TRAIL 55

Burlington;25;11;21;23;—;80

Santa Fe Trail;9;13;18;15;—;55

Burlington — Burns 1 0-0 2, Bahr 6 0-0 12, Brown 5 (2) 2-2 14, Haselhuhn 7 0-2 14, Sloyer 4 (2) 0-0 10, N. Smith 3 1-2 7, Hegwald 0 0-2 0, Kuhlmann 0 2-2 2, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Rand 1 1-1 3, Payer 4 (1) 1-1 10, Meats 2 0-2 4.

Santa Fe Trail — Duncan 2 2-3 6, Decker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Berckefeldt 4 3-4 11, Smith 3 0-0 6, Spoonemore 3 0-0 6, Prewert 1 (1) 0-0 3, Baker 2 -0 4, Watson 2 0-0 4, Buessing 3 (2) 0-0 8, Berlew 1 0-1 2.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS 50, ANDERSON COUNTY 49

Central Heights;11;9;16;14;—;50

Anderson County;12;14;15;8;—;49

Central Heights — Crawford 5 (2) 3-6 15, Cannady 2 (1) 2-2 7, Detwiler 0 0-2 0, Bowker 3 (2) 1-2 9, Burson 3 1-4 7, Bones 1 1-4 3, Coffman 4 1-1 9.

Anderson County — Edens 4 (2) 1-2 11, Rockers 3 (1) 1-3 8, Martin 0 1-2 1, Jarett 4 (2) 1-2 11, Katzer 4 (1) 0-0 9, Stifter 2 0-2 4, Kellerman 2 1-2 5.

CENTRALIA 59, BV-RANDOLPH 48

BV-Randolph;11;10;13;14;—;48

Centralia;15;15;12;17;—;59

Blue Valley-Randolph — Dille 1 2-2 4, Bylkas 1 (1) 0-0 3, Irvine 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brockman 4 (2) 3-4 13, Clark 2 0-0 4, Barr 10 1-3 21.

Centralia — Deters 1 (1) 0-0 3, Weyer 0 2-2 2, Mars 0 0-1 0, Becker 3 0-1 6, Bowers 2 0-0 4, Quigley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Arnold 5 (2) 2-2 14, K. Haverkamp 5 (1) 0-1 11, Osterhaus 5 0-0 10, I. Haverkamp 2 2-2 6.

CLIFTON-CLYDE 44, VALLEY HEIGHTS 43

Clifton-Clyde;11;5;14;14;—;44

Valley Heights;8;9;19;7;—;43

Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 0-0 2, LeDuc-Pierce 2 (1) 1-2 6, T. Koch 6 0-3 12, D. Koch 1 1-2 3, Weiche 3 1-6 7, Rudolph 4 5-5 13, Lange 0 1-2 1.

Valley Heights — Beardsley 3 2-2 8, O’Toole 3 (3) 0-1 9, Haines 3 0-0 6, Wagner 6 (2) 1-2 15, Kenworthy 1 3-5 5.

CORNERSTONE 66, FAITH CHRISTIAN 52

Cornerstone;14;16;17;19;—;66

Faith Christian;12;10;15;15;—;52

Cornerstone — Brownlee 4 0-0 8, N. Schwensen 7 5-6 19, Steinlage 4 0-0 8, Frank 0 1-2 1, Mullen 3 (2) 2-2 10, Donaldson 0 4-4 4, VanCamp 0 1-2 1, Webb 4 (3) 1-3 12.

Faith Christian — Jay 2 0-0 4, Flowers 3 (1) 0-0 7, Jennings 6 (2) 0-0 14, Brandus 1 0-0 2, Crews 5 (5) 3-4 18, Huntebrinker 0 1-2 1, R. Anthony 2 0-0 4, B. Anthony 0 2-2 2.

CORNERSTONE 62, WHITEFIELD 47

Cornerstone;11;14;20;17;—;62

Whitefield;15;11;13;8;—;47

Cornerstone — Brownlee 4 (1) 0-0 9, Steinlage 7 (2) 4-6 20, Frank 1 1-2 3, Mullen 5 (1) 0-0 11, Donaldson 2 (1) 0-0 5, VanCamp 2 0-0 4, Webb 3 (1) 3-4 10.

Whitefield — Lee 2 (2) 0-0 6, Swartz 2 (2) 0-0 6, Weeks 9 (2) 2-4 22, Coates 2 (1) 2-2 7, Lettow 3 0-0 6.

FRANKFORT 59, ONAGA 25

Onaga;5;8;3;9;—;25

Frankfort;22;21;11;5;—;59

Onaga — Myers 0 2-2 2, Figge 2 0-0 4, Dern 3 (1) 0-0 7, Fisher 4 (1) 0-0 9, Abitz 1 1-3 3.

Frankfort — Gerstner 5 (3) 0-0 13, Cornelison 6 (4) 0-0 16, Rogers 0 1-2 1, Armstrong 2 0-0 4, G. Dalinghaus 3 2-4 8, C. Dalinghaus 0 1-2 1, Schreiner 2 0-1 4, Stowell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Olson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brandt 1 2-2 4.

HAYS 56, ABILENE 46

Abilene;11;9;16;10;—;46

Hays;12;13;13;18;—;56

Abilene — Stuber 3 (1) 0-1 7, Bryson 6 (3) 0-0 15, Beetch 3 3-3 9, Becker 3 (1) 0-1 7, Heintz 2 4-4 8.

Hays — Krannawitter 3 (3) 2-2 11, Kieffer 2 0-2 4, Nunnery 2 1-4 5, Linenberger 5 2-2 12, Dale 1 (1) 2-4 5, Ruder 5 0-0 10, Schwarz 3 3-3 9.

HIAWATHA 60, HOLTON 56

Holton;13;10;18;15;—;56

Hiawatha;13;15;15;17;—;60

Holton — Wright 2 1-4 5, Mulroy 3 (1) 1-2 8, Ka. Purcell 5 2-2 12, Lierz 2 (2) 2-3 8, Prine 3 (1) 0-0 7, Holaday 4 (1) 2-3 11, Karn 2 (1) 0-0 5.

Hiawatha — Moreno 3 0-0 6, Brockhoff 7 7-10 21, Lierz 5 (3) 6-10 19, Winters 0 1-3 1, Meyer 2 3-3 7, Coffelt 3 0-0 6.

JEFFERSON NORTH 71, HORTON 24

Horton;8;8;8;0;—;24

Jefferson North;34;18;15;4;—;71

Horton — Ottman 0 1-2 1, Isaacs 6 1-2 13, Miller 2 1-2 5, Mathias 2 1-2 5.

Jefferson North — Jobbins 3 (2) 2-2 10, T. Fowler 3 (2) 5-5 13, Meredith 0 2-3 2, Kramer 9 1-2 19, K. Worthington 0 2-2 2, Tweed 3 (2) 2-2 10, C. Worthington 1 0-0 2, Feldkamp 3 5-6 11, Burk 1 0-2 2.

JEFFERSON WEST 48, NEMAHA CENTRAL 40

Jefferson West;15;10;8;15;—;48

Nemaha Central;9;9;2;20;—;40

Jefferson West — Neuenswander 3 0-2 6, Anderson 1 4-4 6, Uhler 1 (1) 3-4 6, Cruz 3 (1) 0-0 7, Clements 4 1-2 9, Broxterman 2 2-2 6, Barnett 0 1-2 1, Athon 3 (1) 0-0 7.

Nemaha Central — Kramer 2 (2) 0-0 6, Lutz 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schultejans 1 0-0 2, K. Beck 2 2-3 6, M. Beck 1 2-2 4, Hammes 1 6-8 8, Baker 1 (1) 0-0 3, Leonard 2 (2) 0-0 6, Uphaus 1 0-2 2.

LEBO 43, KC CHRISTIAN 30

KC Christian;7;7;5;11;—;30

Lebo;2;17;17;7;—;43

KC Christian — Ko 1 0-4 2, Brannon 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wichman 1 0-0 2, Pivovar 1 (1) 0-0 3, Knernschield 3 0-0 6, Hill 3 (1) 3-3 10, Allen 2 0-0 4.

Lebo — Grimmett 2 (1) 0-0 5, Peek 0 1-2 1, Davies 0 0-2 0, Reese 0 1-2 1, Konrade 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schroeder 0 2-2 2, McEwen 7 (1) 6-6 21, Ott 2 4-8 8, Ferguson 1 0-0 2.

LYNDON 67, WAVERLY 38

Waverly;8;4;16;10;—;38

Lyndon;18;22;17;10;—;67

Waverly — Patterson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Pyle 0 2-2 2, LAcey 5 7-8 17, Decker 3 (1) 0-0 7, Foster 2 (1) 0-0 5.

Lyndon — Biggs 4 (3) 0-0 11, Bazil 2 0-0 4, Stevicks 1 0-0 2, Detwiler 5 2-2 12, Miller 4 (1) 1-1 10, Kitselman 6 (2) 2-2 16, Massey 4 0-0 8, Brooker 2 0-0 4.

MADISON 50, CHASE COUNTY 33

Madison;11;10;7;22;—;50

Chase County;5;7;11;10;—;33

Madison — Stutesman 6 6-6 18, Harrison 5 (2) 2-2 14, Wolgram 2 2-4 6, Bro. Rayburn 3 0-2 6, Engle 1 2-5 4, Buettner 1 0-2 2.

Chase County — Holloway 4 (1) 1-3 10, Gilbreath 3 0-0 6, O. Eidman 2 0-2 4, W. Reyer 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 (1) 1-2 4, Schroer 1 0-0 2, A. Eidman 1 0-0 2, Stout 0 1-2 1.

MCLOUTH 32, ATCHISON COUNTY 31

Atchison County;5;12;10;4;—;31

McLouth;8;10;5;9;—;32

Atchison County — Miller 1 0-0 2, Courter 2 (2) 1-3 7, Hawk 2 0-0 4, Smith 5 (4) 0-0 14, Hetherington 1 2-2 4.

McLouth — Willits 3 1-3 7, Pope 6 3-7 15, Forsberg 1 0-0 2, Kuglin 0 2-4 2, Barfield 2 0-1 4, Arnett 1 0-0 2.

MISSION VALLEY 42, BURLINGAME 31

Burlingame;6;11;4;10;—;31

Mission Valley;9;8;11;14;—;42

Burlingame — Noonan 3 0-0 6, Kline 1 2-2 4, Tyson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thomas 1 (1) 0-0 2, Robison 1 0-0 2, Briggs 1 1-2 3, Quaney 3 4-9 10.

Mission Valley — Benortham 3 0-0 6, McGinley 2 (2) 1-2 7, Deters 0 1-2 1, Blythe 5 2-3 12, Marcotte 5 6-8 16.

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 57, OLPE 54

Northern Heights;17;14;14;12;—;57

Olpe;16;10;14;14;—;54

Northern Heights — King 1 (1) 0-0 3, Heins 5 (5) 0-0 15, Heiman 5 (1) 5-9 16, Orender 2 (2) 0-0 6, Preisner 6 0-1 12, Arb 2 1-5 5.

Olpe — Barnard 6 0-0 12, D. Hoelting 3 3-4 9, D. Redeker 2 3-4 7, Soyez 3 2-2 8, W. Redeker 5 4-4 14, Olsson 2 0-0 4.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 65, SABETHA 62

Perry-Lecompton;12;22;12;19;—;65

Sabetha;22;17;11;12;—;62

Perry-Lecompton — Stone 3 (1) 0-0 7, Welch 3 (1) 1-4 8, Robb 5 (2) 2-3 14, Doleman 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 1-1 9, Farmer 10 1-1 21, Ratzlaff 1 0-0 2.

Sabetha — Menold 5 (3) 0-0 13, Funk 2 0-0 4, Argabright 1 (1) 3-5 6, Grimm 7 1-6 15, Garber 6 (4) 2-5 18, Schmelzle 2 0-2 4, Evans 1 0-1 2.

PHILLIPSBURG 61, CONCORDIA 46

Concordia;10;10;14;12;—;46

Phillipsburg;23;11;12;15;—;61

Concordia — Vignery 1 0-0 2, Trost 8 (1) 2-2 19, Ca. Carlgren 3 (1) 2-4 9, Owen 1 0-0 2, Hobrock 2 1-2 5, Ch. Carlgren 4 (1) 0-0 9.

Phillipsburg — Keeten 5 (3) 1-2 14, Miller 7 1-2 15, Blackburn 0 0-1 0, Sides 8 (4) 0-0 20, Martin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Jo. Ford 0 2-2 2, Dibble 2 (1) 0-2 5, Je. Ford 0 2-2 2.

PLEASANT RIDGE 58, SILVER LAKE 55

Silver Lake;13;9;13;20;—;55

Pleasant Ridge;17;9;9;2;—;58

Silver Lake — Ka. Kaniper 5 0-1 10, Ky. Kaniper 6 (1) 5-6 18, Osterhaus 1 0-1 2, Wyre 3 1-2 7, Womack 2 (2) 5-6 11, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Clark 2 1-1 5.

Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 5 7-8 17, Adams 3 (2) 2-2 10, Gibson 5 (1) 4-6 15, Johnston 3 (1) 1-4 8, VanDyke 3 (1) 1-2 8.

RILEY COUNTY 61, COUNCIL GROVE 31

Council Grove;9;7;8;7;—;31

Riley County;9;17;24;11;—;61

Council Grove — Hula 4 (1) 4-5 13, K. Marshall 3 (3) 0-0 9, Bieling 2 (1) 1-2 6, T. Marshall 1 0-1 2, Heath 0 1-2 1.

Riley County — T. Harmison 1 1-2 3, A. Holle 4 (3 2-2 13, Fleshman 5 4-5 14, G. Harmison 6 3-4 15, Williams 2 (1) 0-0 5, J. Holle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Uphoff 2 0-0 4.

ROCK CREEK 58, CHAPMAN 43

Rock Creek;15;15;22;6;—;58

Chapman;13;3;9;18;—;43

Rock Creek — Zenger 12 (1) 0-2 25, Whaley 3 (2) 0-0 8, Allen 0 0-1 0, Killingsworth 1 0-1 2, Plummer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Churchman 6 2-2 14, Vinduska 3 0-0 6.

Chapman — Vercher 1 0-0 2, Adams 7 (4) 3-3 21, Erickson 1 (1) 3-4 6, Jenkins 2 2-4 6, E. Riegel 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ca. Liebau 1 (1) 2-2 5.

ROYAL VALLEY 62, RIVERSIDE 36

Royal Valley;22;12;18;10;—;62

Riverside;12;7;5;12;—;36

Royal Valley — Canady 8 (3) 2-3 21, Carreno 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Wahwassuck 4 2-4 10, Klotz 3 0-0 6, Miller 0 1-2 1, Wamego 2 0-0 4, Spoonhunter 5 0-1 10.

Riverside — Davies 4 1-2 9, Byrd 1 (1) 2-2 5, Webb 1 (1) 0-0 3, Chalfant 3 (2) 4-4 12, Dittemore 1 0-0 2, Grable 2 (1) 0-0 5.

RURAL VISTA 48, HARTFORD 40

Hartford;7;11;8;14;—;40

Rural Vista;9;10;23;7;—;48

Hartford — A. Smith 2 5-10 9, Highley 2 (2) 0-0 6, Sull 1 (1) 0-0 3, D. Smith 1 2-2 4, Andrews 0 2-4 2, Goodman 1 4-7 6.

Rural Vista — Worrell 3 (1) 0-2 7, Barber 3 (1) 0-1 7, Stilwell 0 0-2 0, Campuzano 3 4-5 10, Brito 10 (2) 1-3 23, Elsen 0 1-2 1.

SOLOMON 66, HERINGTON 35

Herington;5;11;11;8;—;35

Solomon;19;20;13;14;—;66

Herington — Blank 1 0-0 2, Sanchez 1 1-2 3, LaRosa 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Weber 5 3-4 13, Foust 2 3-4 7, Rutschman 3 1-2 7, Vinduska 0 1-2 1.

Solomon — Fiske 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kirby 6 0-1 12, Miller 0 1-2 1, Hastings 4 (3) 7-7 18, Hynes 1 4-4 6, Baxa 1 0-0 2, Hare 4 (1) 1-1 10, Smith 2 0-0 4, Acosta 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 6.

ST. MARYS 45, OSAGE CITY 37

St. Marys;9;17;8;11;—;45

Osage City;12;10;7;8;—;37

St. Marys — J. Hurla 1 4-4 6, Moylan 1 (1) 0-0 3, C. Hurla 2 5-5 9, Murray 1 (1) 1-2 4, Ewing 1 2-2 4, Schoemann 7 1-1 15, Holz 2 0-0 4, Criqui 0 0-2 0.

Osage City — Sage 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 4 6-8 14, Boss 2 3-5 7, Karns 1 0-0 2, Orender 3 (3) 2-2 11.

VALLEY FALLS 42, OSKALOOSA 37

Oskaloosa;13;0;10;14;—;37

Valley Falls;8;14;2;18;—;42

Oskaloosa — Forshee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Perry 2 0-0 4, Tarwater 2 2-2 6, Bassett 3 (2) 0-0 8, Kreutzer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thayer 1 0-0 2, Hast 4 (1) 0-2 9.

Valley Falls — Cervantez 0 3-4 3, Jepson 1 0-2 2, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Hawk 6 9-12 21, Pickerell 4 1-2 9, Kraxner 0 0-4 0, Gatzemeyer 2 1-4 5.

WABAUNSEE 58, ROSSVILLE 48

Wabaunsee;8;10;22;18;—;58

Rossville;9;13;12;14;—;48

Wabaunsee — Schultz 1 2-2 4, Lohmyer 6 (1) 0-0 13, Chambers 0 1-2 1, Frank 4 (2) 2-2 12, Meseke 7 4-5 18, Oliver 2 0-0 4, Schutter 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Flach 0 1-2 1.

Rossville — Kenney 1 (1) 0-0 3, Morelli 1 1-1 3, Reeves 4 1-4 9, Badura 8 4-5 20, Brown 1 (1) 1-4 3, Garcia 1 (1) 0-1 3, Lietz 3 0-0 6.

WAMEGO 33, CLAY CENTER 29

Clay Center;6;11;6;6;—;29

Wamego;4;8;9;12;—;33

Clay Center — Lee 1 0-0 2, Glavan 1 0-0 2, Glaves 0 0-2 0, Pfizenmaier 3 (1) 0-0 7, Frederick 2 (1) 2-2 7, Williams 3 4-5 10, DeMars 0 1-2 1.

Wamego — Sackrider 3 2-2 8, Vetter 4 (1) 0-2 9, Springer 0 3-4 3, Watson 1 0-0 2, Asaris 0 1-2 1, Hecht 3 (1) 3-6 10.

WASHINGTON COUNTY 61, HANOVER 52

Hanover;15;8;8;21;—;52

Washington County;14;21;6;20;—;61

Hanover — Schwartz 5 (3) 1-1 14, Dinler 1 2-2 4, E. Jueneman 3 4-6 10, Zarybnicky 3 1-3 7, Hynek 4 3-6 11, J. Jueneman 2 2-2 6.

Washington County — Hoover 6 (5) 5-5-22, Buhrman 4 8-12 16, Simmons 1 (1) 2-6 5, Nelson 4 1-2 9, Grace 1 0-0 2, Otott 1 5-11 7.

WEST FRANKLIN 46, MDCV 43

MdCV;6;12;17;8;—;43

West Franklin;4;11;17;14;—;46

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lacey 4 7-11 15, Vanderpool 6 (1) 3-5 16, Holloway 2 4-4 8, Duncan 0 2-2 2, Anschutz 1 0-2 2.

West Franklin — Hower 2 (2) 0-0 6, Gilkey 2 3-5 7, Swank 0 0-2 0, Johnson 3 (1) 1-1 8, Burns 1 0-0 2, Rogers 3 (2) 0-0 8, Birzer 2 0-0 4, Fischer 4 3-7 11.

WETMORE 46, DONIPHAN WEST 43

Wetmore;11;12;9;14;—;46

Doniphan West;8;15;13;7;—;43

Wetmore — Shumaker 3 0-0 6, Wommack 6 (4) 0-0 16, Bloom 3 0-1 7, Carls 1 2-2 4, McQueen 2 1-2 5, Henry 4 0-1 8.

Doniphan West — Spiker 5 2-3 12, Penny 0 0-1 0, Blevins 2 (1) 0-0 5, Leatherman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clark 9 5-6 23.