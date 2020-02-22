HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
AREA BOYS
Abilene 59, Clay Center 30
Beloit 55, Minneapolis 51
Canton-Galva 45, Wakefield 37
Chase County 57, Centre 50
Ellsworth 50, Lincoln 22
Elyria Christian 58, Marion 41
Hays 59, Garden City 50 (ot)
Hoxie 67, Northern Valley 45
Hugoton 56, Colby 48
Lakeside 46, Natoma 24
Lyons 57, Hillsboro 53
Maize 67, Salina Central 48
Marysville 63, Chapman 37
McPherson 65, Circle 43
Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 30
Ness City 73, Victoria 29
Osborne 100, Chase 25
Palco 47, Golden Plains 46
Plainville 69, Hill City 62
Rock Hills 66, Thunder Ridge 56
Sacred Heart 41, Republic County 34
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Salina South 70, Hutchinson 56
Smoky Valley 49, Halstead 44
Solomon 73, Bennington 60
Southeast of Saline 77, Russell 54
Tescott 38, Southern Cloud 34
TMP-Marian 74, Stockton 51
Trego 63, Smith Center 37
Triplains-Brewster 65, Cheylin 44
Ulysses 63, Goodland 48
Wabaunsee 59, Herington 46
Weskan 50, Western Plains-Healy 49
Wheatland-Grinnell 75, Logan 62
AREA GIRLS
Atwood 74, Dighton 48
Beloit 54, Minneapolis 47
Bennington 49, Solomon 22
Chapman 51, Marysville 39
Chase County 44, Centre 35
Cheylin 58, Brewster-Triplains 14
Clay Center 55, Abilene 25
Colby 32, Hugoton 23
Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 17
Elyria Christian 35, Marion 31
Garden City 54, Hays 38
Golden Plains 56, Palco 21
Goodland 44, Ulysses 24
Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 35
Hillsboro 34, Lyons 24
Hoxie 69, Northern Valley 21
Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37
Lakeside 50, Natoma 17
Maize 59, Salina Central 46
McPherson 46, Circle 35
Oberlin 52, Quinter 33
Osborne 66, Chase 33
Plainville 51, Hill City 37
Republic County 45, Sacred Heart 42
Rural Vista 61, Mission Valley 31
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Sylvan-Lucas 40
Southeast of Saline 70, Russell 49
Southern Cloud 33, Tescott 30
TMP-Marian 64, Stockton 45
Thunder Ridge 59, Rock Hills 22
Trego 55, Smith Center 41
Victoria 37, Ness City 22
Wabaunsee 61, Herington 48
Wakefield 46, Canton-Galva 43
Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 41
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Friday’s games
MAIZE 67, SALINA CENTRAL 48
MAIZE (10-8, 5-5)
Grill 3-4 2-2 10, Hampton 1-5 0-0 2, Hanna 7-8 1-1 18, Bing 5-11 2-2 17, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 4, Harrod 4-5 0-0 11, Christon 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Hartman 0-2 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 5-5 67.
SALINA CENTRAL (8-10, 3-7)
Tedlock 1-1 1-1 3, Watson 3-5 0-0 6, Burnett 6-14 0-0 14, McHenry 5-8 2-2 12, Kickhaefer 0-5 1-2 1, Losey 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 2-4 0-2 6, Puckett 0-2 0-0 0, Stack 0-0 0-0 0, Speer 1-1 0-0 3, Dyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 4-7 48.
Maize;18;18;13;18;—;67
Salina Central;11;6;15;16;—;48
3-point goals—M 14-23 (Grill 2, Hanna 3, Bing 5, Harrod 3, Carter 1), SC 6-19 (Burnett 2, Losey 1, Moore 2, Speer 1). Rebounds—M 20 (Gustafson 4), SC 24 (McHenry 5). Turnovers—M 9, SC 14. Total fouls—M 10, SC 10. Fouled out—None.
SALINA SOUTH 70, HUTCHINSON 56
SALINA SOUTH (11-7, 6-4)
Jordan 6-9 4-4 17, Johnson 6-12 2-3 16, Hannert 3-7 3-4 10, Junghans 6-10 0-0 17, Ratcliff 1-2 0-0 2, Varela 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Copes 0-0 0-0 0, Griess 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-1 2-2 2, Davidson 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-45 11-13 70.
HUTCHINSON (1-16, 0-9)
Peterson 0-2 2-2 2, Blake 3-4 0-0 7, Hernandez 0-1 2-2 2, Kraus 7-11 4-6 18, Huhs 7-9 0-0 14, Robertson 2-5 1-1 6, Montandon 2-3 0-0 5, Newquis 0-2 2-2 2, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Kepler 0-0 0-0 0, Witt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 11-13 56.
Salina South;12;17;17;24;—;70
Hutchinson;13;11;11;21;—;56
3-point goals—SS 9-14 (Jordan 1-2, Johnson 2-3, Hannert 1-2, Junghans 5-7), H 3-9 (Blake 1-2, Hernandez 0-1, Kraus 0-1, Huhs 0-1, Robertson 1-3, Montandon 1-1, Newquist 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SS 24 (Jordan 9), H 18 (Kraus 9). Turnovers—SS 17, H 18. Total fouls—SS 17, H 12.
SACRED HEART 41
REPUBLIC COUNTY 34
SACRED HEART (16-3, 9-2)
Gormley 1-9 0-2 2, Buckner 4-8 5-6 13, Richards 2-6 0-0 5, Gilliland 6-17 1-2 13, Prendergast 1-6 1-4 3, Nouanlasy 2-3 0-0 5 . Totals 16-49 7-14 41.
REPUBLIC COUNTY (7-12, 2-9)
Callaway 6-16 1-2 15, Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Lapo 1-7 0-2 2, Hartner 0-0 1-2 1, Aurand 2-7 3-4 7, Lewellyn 2-6 0-0 5,Thumann 2-4 0-0 4, Bates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 5-10 34.
Sacred Heart;9;15;4;13;—;41
Republic County;4;9;13;8;—;34
3-point goals—SH 2-17 (Gormley 0-2, Nouanlasy 1-2, Richards 1-4, Gilliland 0-9), RC 3-11 (Callaway 2-8, Lewellyn 1-3). Fouled out—Aurand. Rebounds—SH 38 (Buckner 9), RC 30 (Aurand 11). Turnovers—SH 13, RC 15. Total fouls— SH 13, RC 18.
SE SALINE 77, RUSSELL 54
RUSSELL (2-17, 0-11)
Ewers 0-1 0-0 0, Flax 0-1 0-0 0, Ulrich 2-5 1-2 6, Sohm 4-6 1-1 10, Pasek 1-2 1-2 3, Pospichal 1-7 2-3 4, Gibson 5-10 1-4 12, Leiker 4-6 8-11 16, Krause 0-0 1-4 1, Buhrle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-41 17-30 54.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (13-6, 7-4)
Eklund 4-10 0-0 10, Breding 0-0 2-2 2, Jax.Gebhardt 5-8 3-4 13, Banks 6-12 3-4 16, Gleason 0-3 0-0 0, Kitchener 0-4 0-0 0, Stumpf 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 3-6 3-3 10, L.Gebhardt 1-4 3-5 5, Morrical-Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0, Augustine 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyers 9-12 2-2 20. Totals 28-60 17-22 77.
Russell;10;14;15;15;—;54
SE Saline;11;20;24;22;—;77
3-point goals—R 3 (Ulrich 1, Sohm 1, Gibson 1), SES 4 (Eklund 2, Banks 1, Harris 1). Rebounds—R 37 (Gibson 10), SES 28 (Banks 7). Turnovers—R 24, SES 8. Total fouls—R 17, SES 26. Fouled out—None.
ELLSWORTH 50, LINCOLN 22
Lincoln;10;2;3;7;—;22
Ellsworth;15;17;14;4;—;50
Lincoln—Simms 3, Howard 2, Obermueller 6, O’Hare 11.
Ellsworth—Sharp 3, Schulte 4, Haxton 20, Anderson 11, Kyler 2, Rogers 10.
BELOIT 55, MINNEAPOLIS 51
Beloit;12;15;14;14;—;55
Minneapolis;13;11;15;22;—;51
Beloit—Palen 24, Eilert 3, Gray 11, Cox 4, Mason 13.
Minneapolis—Griffin 13, Moeckel 12, Nelson 2, Watson 7, White 6, Davidson 11.
McPHERSON 65, CIRCLE 43
Circle;6;12;11;14;—;43
McPherson;21;7;19;18;—;65
Circle—Jacobson 9, Middleton 2, Shaults 8, Hutson 4, Hromek 8, Beougher 8, Ward 2, Galloway 2.
McPherson—Stufflebean 13, Schmid 23, Courtney 4, Alexander 6, Pyle 4, Madron 13, Buckbee 2.
TRIPLAINS-BREWSTER 65, CHEYLIN 44
Trip-Brew;12;16;16;21;—;65
Cheylin;9;13;5;17;—;44
Triplains-Brewster—Rodriguez 9, Cortes 5, Clymer 4, Latham 9, Schmidt 2, Hillery 11, Zerr 8, Welsh 17.
Cheylin—Ketzner 5, Schields 14, Melton 2, McCarty 8, Zerr 3, Serrano 6, Dart 6.
ROCK HILLS 66, THUNDER RIDGE 56
Thunder Ridge;27;14;5;10;—;56
Rock Hills;8;20;20;18;—;66
Thunder Ridge—Struckhoff 6, Dy.Bice 19, Stauffer 9, Reneberg 6, Da.Bice 4, Wagenblast 12.
Rock Hills—Gillett 18, McDonald 16, Williams 21,. Whelchel 4, Higer 7.
ST. JOHN’S BELOIT-TIPTON 53
SYLVAN-LUCAS 44
Sylvan-Lucas;12;13;12;7;–;44
SJBT;12;14;14;13;—;53
Sylvan-Lucas—W.Rhudolph 2, Batchman 7, Huehl 19, Hernandez 12, B.Rhudolph 2, Meyer 2.
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton—Dameron 9, Palen 10, Bl.Perez 4, B.Bates 20, Schmitt 10.
OSBORNE 100, CHASE 25
Chase;5;9;5;6;—;25
Osborne;31;27;26;16;—;100
Chase—I.Martinez 3, Brady 1, Miller 7, McCrory 3, Freisner 2, Cavender 4, Herrera 5.
Osborne—S.Wolters 24, G.Wolters 18, Garman 8, Befort 12, Stull 9, McKeon 5, Lantz 3, Schurr 3, Goheen 10, Holloway 8.
PLAINVILLE 69, HILL CITY 62
Plainville;17;26;11;15;—;69
Hill City;12;18;15;17;—;62
Plainville—Ostmeyer 2, Dobson 2, Krob 2, VanSchuyver 5, Whitney 6, Hayse 9, Pelton 12, Casey 14, Dewey 17.
Hill City—Blanks 5, Richmeier 6, McDowell 7, Keith 13, Journigan 15, Lindenman 16.
HAYS 59, GARDEN CITY 50 (ot)
Garden City;11;9;15;14;1;—;50
Hays;17;11;4;17;9;—;59
Garden City—Rosales 12, Williams 16, Flores 5, Tolbert 8, Wiese 3, Guevara 6.
Hays—Krannawitter 11, Kieffer 3, Nunnery 16, Linenberger 9, Dale 7, Ruder 2, Schwarz 11.
LYONS 57, HILLSBORO 53
Lyons;16;13;10;18;—;57
Hillsboro;9;12;16;16;—;53
Lyons—Alamos 13, McCure 11, Stover 7, Minix 12, Pena 4, Gomez 5, Crawford 5.
Hillsboro—Ratzlaff 13, Wichert 6, M.Potucek 10, Reed 9, Hein 2, Diener 4, Kaufman 3, Duell 2, Linnens 4.
WABAUNSEE 59, HERINGTON 46
Wabaunsee;8;15;22;14;—;59
Herington;5;12;16;13;—;46
Wabaunsee—Schultz 5, Lohmeyer 18, Chambers 2, Frank 12, Meseke 15, Oliver 7.
Herington—Jackson 3, Anschutz 15, Rutschman 16, Alexander 12.
SMOKY VALLEY 49, HALSTEAD 44
Halstead;6;12;16;10;—;44
Smoky Valley;15;15;7;12;—;49
Halstead—Kohr 10, Farmer 8, Propst 9, Horn 12, Boud 3.
Smoky Valley—Pihl 6, Kennedy 9, Rauchholz 4, Heline 6, Schneider 11, Lucas 8, Bengtson 5.
SOLOMON 73, BENNINGTON 60
Solomon;9;21;18;25;—;73
Bennington;21;11;10;18;—;60
Solomon—Fiske 6, Kirby 11, Hastings 33, Haynes 5, Acosta 8, Baxter 10.
Bennington—Jav.Allen 17, Jaw.Allen 2, T.Stanley 7, Jilka 14, Hilbert 5, Bauer 15.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Friday’s games
MAIZE 59, SALINA CENTRAL 46
MAIZE (13-5, 8-2)
Frenchers 2-8 0-3 5, Onwugbufor 2-8 2-4 7, Holmes 2-10 1-3 5, Miller 3-7 3-6 10, Laham 5-8 0-0 12, Wedman 5-5 4-5 14, Espinoza 3-6 0-0 6, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 10-21 59.
SALINA CENTRAL (14-4, 8-3)
Opat 1-5 0-0 3, Cobb 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 2-4 0-1 4, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Kierscht 7-15 4-4 23, Samilton 3-8 2-2 8, Cunningham 1-4 2-5 4, Stewart 0-6 0-0 0, Loucks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 10-14 46.
Maize;15;21;13;10;—;59
Salina Central;9;9;9;19;—;46
3-point goals—M 5-17 (Frenchers 1, Onwugbufor 1, Miller 1, Laham 2), SC 6-19 (Opat 1, Kierscht 5). Rebounds—M 36 (Miller 14), SC 35 (Samilton 11). Turnovers—M 8, SC 20. Total fouls—M 15, SC 15. Fouled out—Frenchers, Griffin.
HUTCHINSON 50, SALINA SOUTH 37
SALINA SOUTH (9-9, 4-6)
Weis 2-9 0-0 5, Raubenstine 0-5 0-0 0, Peterson 3-9 3-4 9, Arnold 3-6 1-1 7, Maxton 4-5 1-2 9, Janda 0-0 0-0 0, Franco 2-6 0-0 4, Hamel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 15-43 5-7 37.
HUTCHINSON (9-9, 4-5)
Chapman 0-3 0-2 0, Yoder 1-3 0-1 2, Posch 4-9 2-2 14, Robertson 2-4 1-2 6, Hefley 6-8 0-2 12, Simms 3-3 1-2 7, Wilson 2-5 2-5 6, Moriasi 1-2 0-0 3, Keeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 6-16 50.
Salina South;10;11;7;9;—;37
Hutchinson;18;9;7;16;—;50
3-point goals—SS 2-16 (Weis 1-4, Raubenstine 0-4, Peterson 0-2, Arnold 0-3, Hamel 1-4), H 6-15 (Chapman 0-3, Yoder 0-1, Posch 4-8, Robertson 1-2, Moriasi 1-1). Fouled out—Peterson. Rebounds—SS 25 (Raubenstine 6), H 29 (Simms 7). Turnovers—SS 10, H 10. Total fouls—SS 16, H 11.
REPUBLIC COUNTY 45
SACRED HEART 42
SACRED HEART (12-7, 7-4)
A.Cochran 2-7 0-2 5, Everett 4-8 0-0 8, Gotti 2-8 0-0 4, Palen 2-10 0-0 6, Gack 0-4 0-2 0, Smith 2-2 1-4 5, Woodall 0-0 2-2 2, Goetz 2-4 0-0 4, Slagle 3-4 1-2 8. Totals 17-47 4-12 42.
REPUBLIC COUNTY (10-9, 7-4)
Lewellyn 0-3 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-5 2-3 5, Hansen 9-15 7-12 27, Wilber 2-7 1-2 6, Graves 0-5 1-3 1, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Jensik 1-6 0-0 2, Cole 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-45 11-20 45.
Sacred Heart;8;14;14;6;—;42
Republic County;8;8;14;15;—;45
3-point goals—SH 4-18 (A.Cochran 1-4, Everett 0-1, Goetz 0-1, Slagle 1-1, Gotti 0-3, Palen 2-8), RC 4-14 (Wheeler 1-3, Hansen 2-4, Wilber 1-1, Jensik 0-1, Graves 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SH 31 (Slagle, Gotti 5), RC 33 (Hansen 8). Turnovers— SH 20, RC 17. Total fouls— SH 20, RC 12.
SE SALINE 70, RUSSELL 49
RUSSELL (7-13, 4-7)
Lumpkin 0-4 0-0 0, Peeler 1-2 0-1 2, Fritschen 0-1 0-0 0, Dortland 2-5 0-0 6, Guenot 0 0-0 0, R.Nichol 0-3 0- 0, Reeves 8-3 1-1 17, E.Nichols 3-5 0-0 8, Stierlen 5-8 6-8 16, Noller 0-0 0-0 0, Leiker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 7-10 49.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (14-5, 8-3)
Douglas 0-0 0-0 0, Tillberg 4-8 1-2 9, Fear 3-10 2-3 8, Orr 3-7 2-5 8, Goetz 0-0 0-0 0, Yianakopulos 4-7 1-1 11, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Meares 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Schlesener 8-15 3-6 23, Caselman 3-4 1-1 9, Pohl 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 10-19 70.
Russell;15;12;13;9;—;49
SE Saline;17;19;15;9;—;70
3-point goals—R 4 (Dortland 2, E.Nichols 2), SES 8 (Caselman 2, Schlesener 4, Yianakopulos 2). Rebounds—R 20 (Stierlen 6), SES 33 (Schlesener 7). Turnovers—R 10, SES 4. Total fouls—R 15, SES 13. Fouled out—Peeler.
HILLSBORO 34, LYONS 24
Lyons;2;4;9;9;—;24
Hillsboro;7;5;11;11;—;34
Lyons—Ramirez 2, Head 13, Jaime 7, L.Belote 2.
Hillsboro—Werth 18, Kleiner 3, Saunders 8, Funk 5.
GOLDEN PLAINS 56, PALCO 21
Palco;5;8;4;4;—;21
Golden Plains;18;24;8;6;—;56
Palco—Wells 2, Benoit 15, Eickleberry 1, Towns 2, Simoneau 1.
Golden Plains—S.Taylor 2, Rath 3, Miller 9, C.Taylor 2, B.Stoll 12, Nieman 8, A.Stoll 5, Fleckenstein 2, Hillis 4, Wark 9.
CLAY CENTER 55, ABILENE 25
Abilene;6;7;4;8;—;25
Clay Center;17;12;20;6;—;55
Abilene—Holmes 9, Vopat 3, Lillard 3, Hayes 10.
Clay Center—Siebold 11, Liby 12, Crimmins 2, Henry 2, Hammel 8, Edwards 18, Bloomdahl 2.
WAKEFIELD 46, CANTON-GALVA 43
Wakefield;10;12;9;15;—;46
Canton-Galva;10;13;4;18;—;43
Wakefield—T.Copenhaver 18, K.Flickinger 9, Pollman 9, Clarke 6, Avery 4.
Canton-Galva—Mastre 3, Bell 10, Klatt 5, Moddelmog 21, Peterson 2, Craig 2.
ELLSWORTH 52, LINCOLN 17
Lincoln;4;8;5;0;—;17
Ellsworth;19;19;14;0;—;52
Lincoln—Stewart 4, Walter 7, Hayworth 6.
Ellsworth—Windholz 12, Pruitt 3, Hellebust 5, Stroede 10, L.Tenbrink 12, Talbott 10.
ATWOOD 74, DIGHTON 48
Dighton;16;6;13;13;—;48
Atwood;20;21;16;17;—;74
Dighton—Cramer 9, J.Whipple 18, VonLeonrod 10, Maghlin 3, Wilms 4, Mc.Whipple 4.
Atwood—Mosley 8, Rippe 1, Unruh 5, Domsch 13, Beckman 25, Sramek 11, Singhateh 5, Nichols 6.
McPHERSON 46, CIRCLE 35
Circle;8;7;12;8;—;35
McPherson;12;11;14;9;—;46
Circle—Cowman 9, Chase 8, Claycamp 7, Stephens 3, Michaelis 8.
McPherson—Ruddle 10, Schieferecke 4, Pyle 10, Cooks 10, Beam 7, Howard 4, Malm 1.
OSBORNE 66, CHASE 33
Chase;5;9;8;11;—;33
Osborne;12;20;26;8;—;66
Chase—Harrington 8, Savage 2, Lattimer 17, Herrera 6.
Osborne—Bown 3, Lutters 26, C.Wolters 7, B.Wolters 9, Girard 2, T.Conway 6, Befort 4, Stull 9.
CHASE COUNTY 44, CENTRE 35
Chase County;13;13;6;12;—;44
Centre;12;9;0;14;—;35
Chase County—Simpson 12, Tubach 1, Hinkson 7, Vandergrift 5, Higgs 12, Schroer 7.
Centre—Casey 1, A.Espinoza 9, L.Espinoza 4, Deines 2, Hett 19.
ST. JOHN’S BELOIT-TIPTON 63
SYLVAN-LUCAS 40
Sylvan-Lucas;14;8;12;6;—;40
SJBT;15;18;18;12;—;63
Sylvan-Lucas—Homewood 2, Knobbe 8, Nondorf 8, B.Wehrman 2, Decker 5, Albert 15.
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton—Wiles 2, P.Hollerich 9, Eilert 1, T.Ellenz 10, Dubbert 14, Strong 18, E.Brummer 9.
BELOIT 54, MINNEPOLIS 47
Beloit;20;11;15;8;—;54
Minneapolis;4;15;12;16;—;47
Beloit—Boeve 2, Eilert 2, Hewitt 4, Meier 23, Larson 10, Cooper 13.
Minneapolis—Nelson 10, Shupe 12, Cleveland 11, Smith 10, Forte 4.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, ROCK HILLS 22
Thunder Ridge;17;13;21;8;—;59
Rock Hills;6;2;7;7;—;22
Thunder Ridge—B.Kirchhoff 23, Boden 7, Hrabe 1, Davis 15, I.Rust 13.
Rock Hills—Whelchel 12, Lemke 2, Tadefa 2, Reinert 6.
HALSTEAD 47, SMOKY VALLEY 35
Halstead;9;12;11;15;—;47
Smoky Valley;10;4;10;11;—;35
Halstead—Lewis 3, Schroeder 8, Gerber 23, Kelley 2, Engel 5, O’Brien 6.
Smoky Valley—Brumbaugh 11, Ryan 3, Haxton 3, Johnson 10, Rose 4, Priddy 2, Broxterman 2.
PLAINVILLE 51, HILL CITY 37
Plainville;19;13;7;12;—;51
Hill City;9;11;15;2;—;37
Plainville—Friend 3, Augustine 4, Nuss 5, Stamper 6, Kaiser 7, Dewey 26.
Hill City—Underhill 3, Yoder 4, Keith 6, Pimlott 8, Born 16.
BENNINGTON 49, SOLOMON 22
Solomon;4;4;5;9;—;22
Bennington;12;14;13;10;—;49
Solomon—Shirack 2, Ledet 4, Gonzalez 2, Seidl 14.
Bennington—Debold 2, Watson 5, Stanley 11, Piepho 1, Murphy 3, Robinson 14, Lawson 13.